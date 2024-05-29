35 Indigenous communities, charitable organizations and municipalities to each receive $25,000 from Hydro One Energizing Life Community Fund

The utility received the highest number of applications since the creation of the fund in 2020

CLARINGTON, ON, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One Inc. (Hydro One) was joined by the non-profit organization Durham Farm and Rural Family Resources to announce the 35 Indigenous communities, charitable organizations, and municipalities that will each receive $25,000 in funding from the Energizing Life Community Fund. For the fourth consecutive year, Hydro One is awarding funds to local initiatives that address community needs after receiving a record-high number of applications from organizations across the province.

The Durham Farm and Rural Family Resources (DFRFR) in Uxbridge is one of the 2024 Energizing Life Community Fund recipients. Having experienced accidents involving children within the community, DFRFR launched its OnFarm Childcare program, allowing families to leave their children safely at home in the care of experienced caregivers while they work at the farm. With Hydro One's support, they plan to subsidize the program to extend it to more families, train new staff and buy toys for children.

"The unpredictable nature of farm work often puts children at risk of accidents and injuries, and one simply cannot measure the ripple effect of ensuring safety," said Heather Doner, Executive Director, Durham Farm and Rural Family Resources. "As someone who was enrolled in the OnFarm program as a child and has used it for my children, I know firsthand the impact the Energizing Life Community Fund grant will have on our community. Thanks to the generosity of Hydro One we will be able to offer more affordable care to families this season, connecting and providing them with the assistance they need."

"We proudly support local organizations like Durham Farm and Rural Family Resources through our Energizing Life Community Fund to foster connections between people and the resources they need to improve their daily lives," said Lisa Pearson, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Hydro One. "With record-breaking applications this year, it's clear that programs like ours play a vital role in strengthening communities. Congratulations to all the recipients and thank you for your work in energizing life within your communities."

Some of the 2024 Energizing Life Community Fund recipients work to create a more inclusive community through interpretation and translation services; provide a supportive environment and resources for families with young children; deliver programs and experiences that equip girls to overcome serious barriers; and provide a supportive community for adults with different challenges to develop friendships, purpose, and new skill sets.

The following organizations and communities were selected to receive $25,000 each from the Energizing Life Community Fund for their ability to make a difference and energize local communities:

ABLE2: Support for People with Disabilities

Across Languages Translation and Interpretation Service

Barrie Families Unite

Beausoleil First Nation

Best Buddies of Canada

Chapleau Cree First Nation

Children's Centre Foundation Thunder Bay

Community Living Kincardine and District

Community Support Services of Niagara Region

Connections An Early Years Family Centre Inc.

Constance Lake First Nation

Country Heritage Agriculture Society Conestoga Community Kitchen

Down Syndrome Association of Peterborough

Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association

Durham Farm and Rural Family Resources

EcoSuperior Environmental Programs

Food For Life Canada

Food4Kids Muskoka

Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau

Girls Inc. of Durham

John Howard Society of Kingston & District

Kivi Park Community Foundation

Naicatchewenin First Nation

Ojibways of Onigaming First Nation

Parry Sound District Peer Support Team

Regional Essential Access to Connected Healthcare Niagara

Sagamok First Nation

Sault Ste. Marie Innovation Centre- Harvest Algoma

Seizure & Brain Injury Centre

Sunny Days Group Program

Team Rubicon Canada

Town of Huntsville

Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte

Wunnumin Lake First Nation

Youth Habilitation Quinte Inc.

Hydro One directs at least 20 per cent of its corporate donations and sponsorships to Indigenous communities and initiatives that benefit Indigenous communities. In alignment with this commitment, approximately 23 per cent of the Energizing Life Community Fund grants will benefit Indigenous communities and organizations.

To learn more about the Energizing Life Community Fund, visit www.HydroOne.com/EnergizingLife.

Quotes

"Hydro One's 2024 Energizing Life Community Fund will have a positive impact on families who count on Durham Farm and Rural Family Resources. Charitable organizations and municipalities in Durham make valuable contributions to our local communities. With the support of partners like Hydro One, these organizations and municipalities are provided with a level of collaborative support that enables them to go above and beyond in serving our local residents."

- Todd McCarthy, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Member of Provincial Parliament for Durham

"Hydro One's Energizing Life Community Fund continues to be a great example of how the energy sector is working with local communities to meet more than just their energy needs but also to connect people to the resources they need. Congratulations to this year's recipients and thank you for continuing to champion this important work. Our communities are better and stronger because of you."

- Todd Smith, Ontario's Minister of Energy and Member of Provincial Parliament for Bay of Quinte

"It's heartening to see organizations like Durham Farm and Rural Family Resources receive support for the important work they do. DFRFR's dedication to safe and accessible childcare for families that farm across the region is truly commendable, and this grant from Hydro One will enable them to make an even greater impact in our community and beyond."

- Adrian Foster, Mayor, Municipality of Clarington

