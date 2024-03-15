324 new social and affordable housing units to be built rapidly in Québec

QUÉBEC, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec and Minister of Public Services and Procurement; France-Hélène Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert; and Jonatan Julien, Quebec Minister Responsible for Infrastructure, Minister Responsible for the Capitale-Nationale Region and Member of the National Assembly for Charlesbourg; are proud to announce that 5 projects with a total of 324 new units will be rapidly built in the city of Québec. The projects were selected as part of the second call for projects under the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ).

Project name Project developer Number of units Clientele Community living environment for Indigenous students

and their families in Québec Société immobilière du Regroupement des centres d'amitié autochtones du Québec 94 Students Le Monterosso Office Municipal d'Habitation

de Québec 20 Families and individuals La Bouée - Habitations

des Quatre-Bourgeois La Bouée société acheteuse

de préservation et de développement de l'habitat 159 Families, individuals, women who are victims of violence, men experiencing hardships, refugees and students Coopérative d'habitation

Le Harfang de Beauport Coopérative d'habitation

Le Harfang de Beauport 23 Families, individuals and independent seniors CH Jardins d'Alchémilles Coopérative d'habitation

Gardens of Alchemila 28 Families, individuals and independent seniors

These projects are being made possible through the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund, to which the governments of Canada and Quebec have each contributed $900 million. The City of Québec is also a financial partner in the projects, contributing the equivalent of at least 40% of the base grant from the SHQ.

In response to the ongoing housing crisis, the governments of Canada and Quebec announced on February 16 the rapid construction of 2,574 new housing units throughout the province as part of 47 selected projects, including those announced today. To make sure these projects get off the ground quickly, developers must sign contractor agreements within 12 months of being selected to remain eligible for government funding.

Quotes:

"Investing in housing is investing in the well-being of the people in our communities. The construction of 320 new units is excellent news for the Québec area. Today's announcement is a concrete example of what we can achieve when various governments and their partners work together to build more housing more rapidly."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec and Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Only a few months after signing a historic agreement with the Government of Canada, we're already announcing the construction of additional housing under the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec. This good news for the Capitale-Nationale Region shows our firm commitment to building more affordable housing across Quebec. Every Quebecer deserves a home that meets their needs."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Member of the National Assembly for Bertrand

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. With the Canada–Quebec Housing Accelerator Fund Agreement, we're building affordable housing fast, for those who need it most, throughout the country. Thanks to the projects announced today, more than 320 affordable housing units are on the way. We know there's still much to be done and will continue to work hard for the people of the city of Québec."

Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert

"Residents of the Capitale-Nationale Region can count on our government's concrete action to tackle the housing crisis in our communities. Today's announcement is the result of strong cooperation between our federal partner, the City of Québec, our local partners and, of course, the project developers, who believe in the value of social and affordable housing as a way to a better quality of life in our community."

Jonatan Julien, Quebec Minister Responsible for Infrastructure, Minister Responsible for the Capitale-Nationale Region and Member of the National Assembly for Charlesbourg

"With a rental housing vacancy rate as low as 0.9%, affordability challenges stemming from increasing rents, and housing starts that aren't keeping pace with demand, the current housing situation is affecting the quality of life of too many households in our community, whether they're younger or older, single people or families. That's why the City, along with its partners, is taking action to build 80,000 new housing units by 2040 that will respond to the changing needs of the population. We are delighted to announce the five projects selected under the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec and reiterate our wish to see as many projects as possible constructed. The issue of housing should not be looked at through a single lens. All spheres of a healthy society will be impacted if we don't pick up the pace. Today, we're taking a big step in the right direction and showing that housing should be a key issue for all orders of government."

Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Québec

Highlights:

Some of the households that move into these units could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Québec (10%).

To keep the other units affordable, a maintenance period for this assistance will be required. This period could last up to 35 years. Assistance rates will vary based on the term of the commitment. Rents may be indexed each year based on percentages set by the Tribunal administratif du logement.

The PHAQ aims to engage all partners who can develop affordable housing projects. Co-operatives, nonprofits, housing bureaus and private-sector businesses can submit projects under the Program. The PHAQ also aims to accelerate residential construction, which is why its standards stipulate that projects must be started within 12 months of being selected. This period may be extended to 18 months in certain circumstances.

The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4-billion Government of Canada initiative launched in March 2023 , of which $900 million is earmarked for Quebec . The goal of the HAF is to accelerate the construction of 100,000 housing units across the country.

Government of initiative launched in , of which is earmarked for . The goal of the HAF is to accelerate the construction of 100,000 housing units across the country. The Government of Quebec , as part of its fall 2023 economic update, also announced new investments of $900 million to accelerate housing construction.

, as part of its fall 2023 economic update, also announced new investments of to accelerate housing construction. The HAF encourages local governments to implement sustainable initiatives that lower barriers to increasing housing supply and approving development projects. Its long-term goal is to get more housing built in Canada .

. On December 11, 2023 , the Government of Quebec announced the first wave of 14 projects from the second PHAQ call for projects (linked article in French only), representing 999 units in total. Two of these projects are located in the Québec area.

, the Government of announced the first wave of 14 projects from the second PHAQ call for projects (linked article in French only), representing 999 units in total. Two of these projects are located in the Québec area. The Government of Quebec is firmly committed to continuing its work to accelerate the construction of residential units in the province through the Act respecting land use planning and development and other provisions. An interdepartmental project acceleration group will be set up in collaboration with municipal authorities, and new land-use planning guidelines are coming that include residential construction metrics that municipalities will use in setting targets. New legislative amendments (currently in development and subject to adoption by the National Assembly) will also be tabled to improve urban densification and streamline multi-unit construction approval, thus reducing the associated delays.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation, and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that, by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home that they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

