OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) helps increase the supply of housing by encouraging the end of restrictive zoning and speeding up permitting. Canadian cities and towns commit to certain measures in their agreements to help promote those positive actions to increase housing supply, and in return they are able to secure funding through the HAF.

Tecumseh signed a HAF agreement with the federal government in February 2024. As of July 22, 2025, Tecumseh has been found to be non-compliant with their HAF agreement. As a result, the City's HAF agreement will be cancelled as of January 30, 2026, as their commitments have not been met.

The HAF application process was highly competitive with more than 540 applications received in total and 241 agreements signed.

Only the most ambitious applications were successful and many of those applicants have met or exceeded the ambition of their HAF agreements. Funding from reductions and cancelled agreements will be made available to local governments who choose to launch new initiatives, adding to their HAF agreements and building permit targets, to further increase the supply of housing in their communities.

Thanks to the reforms Canadian cities and towns are implementing under the Housing Accelerator Fund, in just the first year, local governments who received funding issued 160,585 residential building permits, 22,000 more than expected.

"Our government is committed to removing barriers and cutting red tape to enable more housing development in communities across Canada. We are also committed to demonstrating the results of the Housing Accelerator Fund and being transparent, while maintaining the integrity of agreements, as we work to build more homes across Canada."

-- The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

Since its launch in March 2023, a total of $4.37 billion in funding has been committed through HAF to help cut red tape and fast track new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across the country.

Local governments estimate HAF funding will lead to the creation of over 750,000 new homes for people in towns, cities, and in Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade.

Compliance outcomes under the Housing Accelerator Fund vary based on the nature and severity of non-compliance. This range from funding reductions for partially unmet commitments to full agreement cancellation where core obligations are not fulfilled.

