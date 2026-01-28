VERNON, BC, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to increase the supply of housing in Canada.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada launched Build Canada Homes, which will help increase the pace of affordable homebuilding to increase housing supply. Build Canada Homes will also help fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It will build deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partner with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, work is being done across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada. To that end the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing.

Today, the federal government, along with the Province of British Columbia announced over $21.7 million in combined funding to help build and open 52 secure, supportive homes in Vernon. The Willows, which is now open, includes 52 self-contained studio apartments, including three one-bedroom units for couples and five accessible units for people living with disabilities. Each resident will have a private washroom and kitchenette, along with access to shared amenities such as laundry, lounge, dining, and outdoor spaces. A commercial kitchen will support daily meal programs. Safety measures will include 24/7 onsite staffing, secure fob access, and camera monitoring.

Turning Points Collaborative Society will operate the building and deliver a range of supports, including meal programs, life and employment skills training, and health and wellness services.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Stephen Fuhr, Secretary of State (Defense Procurement) and Member of Parliament for Kelowna, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside Harwinder Sandhu, Member of the Legislature for Vernon-Lumby and Randene Wejr, CEO Turning Points Collaborative Society.

The past year has revealed there are limits to Canada's economic independence. Budget 2025 is tackling that challenge head on. It is our plan to take control and build the future we want for ourselves. It is our plan to Build Canada Strong.

Quotes:

"Our Government is committed to providing communities with the support they need to develop local solutions to homelessness and The Willows is providing more safe, affordable homes for some of the most vulnerable residents of Vernon. Access to adequate, affordable housing is the foundation for socio-economic success and community well-being. It's another step forward in our bold, ambitious plan to build Canada strong." – The Honourable Stephen Fuhr, Secretary of State (Defense Procurement) and Member of Parliament for Kelowna on behalf of The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Helping more people have homes with the supports they need is a priority for the Province. Not only do these homes offer safety for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, they also come equipped with meal programs, skills training, and health and wellness services. We are proud to help ensure that vulnerable people across B.C. are getting the help they need, so they can live full and healthy lives."-- The Honourable Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs, Province of British Columbia

"I'm incredibly proud to see these homes open and the difference they're making, not only for individuals, families, seniors, and people with disabilities, but also for their loved ones and our community. In Vernon-Lumby, we've already invested in more than 1,100 affordable housing units, these units are in addition to the record number of homes already built in our community. These investments are changing lives, strengthening stability, and helping people build more secure futures. When we invest in housing, we invest in people--and together, we're building a stronger, more inclusive community where everyone has the opportunity to thrive." - Harwinder Sandhu, Member of the Legislature for Vernon-Lumby

"By pairing safe, affordable homes with consistent, compassionate support, The Willows will be a place where people have the opportunity to rebuild stability, confidence, and a sense of belonging in our community," said Randene Wejr, Chief Executive Officer of Turning Points Collaborative Society. "This project reflects community collaboration and our shared values of dignity, equity, fairness, and compassion for all."– Randene Wejr, CEO Turning Points Collaborative Society

Quick Facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of September 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $13.72 billion to support the creation of over 54,100 units and the repair of over 174,600 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.





The Willows is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has built more than 93,600 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 600 homes in Vernon

Funding provided for The Willows includes: $2.6 million from the federal government, through the National Housing Strategy's Affordable Housing Fund $19.1 million from The Province through BC Housing from the Building BC: Supportive Housing Fund. The Province is also providing an annual operating subsidy of approximately $1.3 million.



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

