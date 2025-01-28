SAINT-ADOLPHE-D'HOWARD, QC, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The governments of Quebec and Canada, the Municipality of Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard and Habitation Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard today marked the start of construction of a building that will provide 31 social and affordable housing units for independent seniors in Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard. The project represents a total investment of $16.7 million.

The announcement was made by Agnès Grondin, Member of the National Assembly for Argenteuil and Parliamentary Assistant to the Quebec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks (protection of water and biodiversity), on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, by Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Citizens' Services, by Claude Charbonneau, Mayor of Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, and Richard Desforges, President of Habitation Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard.

The Government of Quebec is contributing more than $7.5 million to the project, in part through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), which is also securing the organization's mortgage loan. The Government of Canada is contributing $7.4 million to the project through the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. And the Municipality of Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard is granting a tax credit of more than $650,000.

Quotes:

"This is a wonderful and concrete example of our government's efforts to ensure that more Quebecers can enjoy a quality living environment. Our government's financial contribution will provide seniors with safe and affordable housing. This is proof once again that our investments benefit all regions of Quebec and all those in search of affordable housing."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Faced with a labour shortage and rising construction costs, we must innovate and build affordable housing more easily and quickly. These investments in social housing will help us do just that."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I applaud the social and affordable housing project for independent seniors in the beautiful Laurentides region. This project aims to improve the living conditions of seniors while ensuring access to adapted and accessible housing. This project is part of the government's commitment to addressing the growing needs of seniors."

Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister Responsible for Seniors and Minister for Health

"Today's announcement will go a long way toward supporting those in our community who need it most. For the most vulnerable people in Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, such as seniors, these new affordable housing units will not only provide a safe and suitable place to live, but will also enable residents to age with dignity."

Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Citizens' Services

I am very pleased to see this essential social housing project become a reality here in our riding. The start of construction announced today is the result of the unwavering commitment of the Habitation Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard team, which is dedicated to providing their aging population with a safe environment adapted to their needs, while allowing them to stay in their community. I want to salute their exemplary determination that I was able to experience first-hand, and thank the government and the Société d'habitation du Québec for their valuable support for this promising project."

Agnès Grondin, Member of the National Assembly for Argenteuil and Parliamentary Assistant to the Quebec Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks (protection of water and biodiversity)

I am pleased to see that the project led by Habitation Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard will become reality following the concerted efforts of citizens over the past several years and with the financial support of the federal and provincial governments, the municipality and the RCM. I am particularly pleased that the construction of 31 new housing units on our territory will allow seniors to stay in their municipality by providing them with a good quality of life in a building near the heart of the village."

Claude Charbonneau, Mayor of Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard

"The initiative of a 31-unit affordable housing project was led decisively by the late André Paquette, and continued by residents as determined as he was to see the project come to fruition. We would like to thank our provincial MNAs, particularly Agnès Grondin for the attention they've given the project, as well as our mayor, Claude Charbonneau for his support, and the RCM and Caisse Desjardins, which provided the start-up funding that will allow the project to become a reality. We also thank the professionals involved over the many years leading up to the successful completion of this initiative."

Richard Desforges, President of Habitation Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard

Highlights:

Of the 31 households who will live in the building, 24 could potentially benefit from the Rent Supplement Program of the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) to ensure they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of more than $413,000 over five years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the Municipality of Saint-Adolphe -d' Howard (10%).

over five years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the Municipality of -d' (10%). Habitation Saint-Adolphe -d' Howard also received nearly $595,000 in financial assistance from the SHQ's Rénovation Québec program. Under the program, this assistance is funded equally by the SHQ and the Municipality of Saint-Adolphe -d' Howard .

-d' also received nearly in financial assistance from the SHQ's Rénovation Québec program. Under the program, this assistance is funded equally by the SHQ and the Municipality of -d' . Other contributors to the project include the Pays-d'en-Haut RCM, which provided $58,000 , and Desjardins, which is injecting $31,000 .

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

SocietehabitationQuebec

HabitationSHQ

LinkedIn

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Justine Vézina, Press Secretary to the Minister Responsible for Housing, [email protected]; Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected], Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]