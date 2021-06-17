30 top journalists to mentors CAJ members this summer

"The popularity of our mentorship program is one of the most heartening stories to cross Canadian media's wire in some time," said CAJ president Brent Jolly.

"We look forward to building off the momentum we witnessed in the last round that saw mentors and mentees work together to produce some incredible stories that will, no doubt, help young journalists build their portfolios and successfully launch their careers."

In keeping with the CAJ's efforts to advance equity in Canadian media, more than half of the mentors for this round are women, and nearly half are journalists of colour.

The full roster of mentors for this round includes:

Robyn Doolittle - Investigative journalist, The Globe and Mail

- Investigative journalist, The Globe and Mail Andree Lau - Managing editor, digital news, CBC News

- Managing editor, digital news, CBC News Jesse Winter - Freelance visual journalist

- Freelance visual journalist Karyn Pugliese - Journalism professor and past CAJ president

- Journalism professor and past CAJ president Omayra Issa - Journalist and news presenter, CBC/Radio-Canada

- Journalist and news presenter, CBC/Radio-Canada Wendy Cox - B.C. editor, The Globe and Mail

- B.C. editor, The Globe and Mail Carlos Osorio - Freelance photojournalist

- Freelance photojournalist David Topping - Head of newsletters, The Toronto Star

- Head of newsletters, The Toronto Star Valérie Ouellet - Senior data journalism, CBC/Radio-Canada

Nicholas Keung - Immigration reporter, The Toronto Star

- Immigration reporter, The Toronto Star Jen Gerson - Co-founder, The Line

- Co-founder, The Line Ryan McMahon - Anishinaabe writer and podcast host

- Anishinaabe writer and podcast host Karen Ho - Senior reporter, Business Insider

- Senior reporter, Business Insider William Wolfe-Wylie - Senior developer, CBC News

- Senior developer, CBC News Abigail Bimman - Ottawa correspondent, Global National

- correspondent, Global National Paul Wells - Senior writer, Maclean's magazine

- Senior writer, Maclean's magazine Colin D'Mello - Queen's Park bureau chief, CTV News

Jordan Heath-Rawlings - Host, The Big Story Podcast

- Host, The Big Story Podcast Jason Markusoff - Calgary -based correspondent, Maclean's magazine

- -based correspondent, Maclean's magazine Tara Weber - Western bureau chief, BNN Bloomberg

- Western bureau chief, BNN Bloomberg Omar Sachedina - National affairs correspondent, CTV News

- National affairs correspondent, CTV News Nadia Tchoumi - Video journalist, Global B.C. and executive director, CABJ

- Video journalist, Global B.C. and executive director, CABJ André Picard - Health columnist, The Globe and Mail

David Common - Host of Marketplace, CBC News

- Host of Marketplace, CBC News David Beers - Founder, The Tyee

- Founder, The Tyee Katherine Laidlaw - Award-winning freelance magazine writer

- Award-winning freelance magazine writer Farah Nasser - Evening news anchor, Global News Toronto

- Evening news anchor, Global News Toronto Allya Davidson - Senior producer, CTV W5

- Senior producer, CTV W5 Zi-Ann Lum - Reporter, POLITICO

- Reporter, POLITICO Ishani Nath - Managing editor, Best Health Magazine

- Managing editor, Best Health Magazine Murad Hemmadi - Ottawa correspondent, The Logic

The deadline for applications to this round of the mentorship program are due at 5:00 pm ET on Friday, July 9, 2021. For full details on the program, including mentor bios and the application form, please click here .

The CAJ's mentorship program is only open to members of the association in good standing. If you aren't already a CAJ member, we can fix that . The CAJ will be running the next round of its mentorship program in September 2021.

Successful applicants will meet with a mentor for one hour per week over the course of the six week program.

The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with more than 900 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.

For further information: Brent Jolly, CAJ president; 289-387-3179; [email protected]

