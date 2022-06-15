3 In 10 Canadian Workers Considering Job Change In Second Half Of 2022

Money is the top motivator for making a move, Robert Half research shows

research shows More than half of professionals considering a change plan to pursue hybrid or fully remote positions

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Staff turnover will continue to trouble employers, new research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half shows. According to the company's biannual Job Optimism Survey of more than 500 workers in Canada, 31 per cent of respondents said they are currently looking or plan to look for a new role in the second half of 2022, up from six months ago.

Those most likely to pursue new opportunities are 18- to 40-year-olds (46 per cent) and employees who have been with their company for 5-9 years (42 per cent).

Job Search Plans for Canadian Workers (CNW Group/Robert Half Canada)

Overall, 80 per cent of workers feel confident about their current skill set and marketability. View an infographic of the research highlights.

Competitive Pay Is Top of Mind

The main reasons professionals are looking for a new job are:

A salary boost (58 per cent)

Greater opportunities for advancement (37 per cent)

The ability to work remotely permanently (33 per cent)

More than half of workers considering a change plan to pursue hybrid (56 per cent) or fully remote (51 per cent) positions. And 42 per cent are open to searching outside their city.

"Companies in Canada continue to face a scarcity of skilled talent," said David King, Canadian senior managing director of Robert Half. "Attracting and hiring candidates is top of mind for many organizations right now as workers explore new job opportunities that offer higher compensation, better perks and benefits, and remote work options."

"Managers are also taking more measures to help keep valued employees on board, including benchmarking salaries and making adjustments if appropriate, offering schedule flexibility, prioritizing advancement opportunities and implementing meaningful employee recognition programs," added King.

Visit the Robert Half blog for additional tips on boosting employees' job satisfaction and increasing staff retention.

About the Research

Robert Half's Job Optimism Survey tracks worker sentiment on current and future career prospects and reveals key implications for employers. It's an independent online survey of more than 500 workers 18 years of age or older in finance, technology, marketing, legal, administrative and customer support, human resources, and other areas at companies with 20 or more employees in Canada (conducted May 17-27, 2022).

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract, temporary and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.ca and download our award-winning mobile app.

SOURCE Robert Half Canada

For further information: Allison Morris-Rosnak, 647-956-6221, a[email protected]