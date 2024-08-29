MONTRÉAL, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Gender equality depends on all people having the opportunity to participate fully in Canada's economic, social and political life. Removing systemic barriers with respect to sexual orientation, gender identity or expression through the inclusion of 2SLGBTQI+ communities will ensure a better future for all Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced over $1.3 million for three 2SLGBTQI+ organizations based in Quebec.

Though this funding, the following organizations will strengthen their capacity to improve skills, information, collaboration and tool development:

Fondation Émergence Inc. is receiving $453,000 for their project Strengthening Fondation Émergence's capacities by creating the Émergence network in Canada .

for their project . Gay and Grey Montréal will receive $289,000 for their project Collaboration, learning and capacity for Queer Anglophones Seniors in Montreal .

for their project Centre Interligne Inc. is receiving $579,000 for their project Interligne - A resource that is gaining strength and expanding its ties across Canada

This funding builds on the foundation of the 2SLGBTQI+ Federal Action Plan that was announced two years ago, in August 2022. The Action Plan was created to advance the rights and equality of 2SLGBTQI+ people in Canada. Through this 2SLGBTQI+ community capacity funding, the Government of Canada is addressing persisting disparities faced by these communities and building a safer, more inclusive country.

Quotes

"Two years ago, we launched the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan and we are continuing to prioritize and sustain community action across Canada. The funding being provided to these three Quebec organizations will ensure we continue to build the path towards greater inclusion for all. We remain steadfast in our commitment to these organizations and addressing the stigma and discrimination that persists."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"In the current context of increasing violence and hate speech against 2SLGBTQI+ communities, it is essential for our government to support organizations that offer assistance to members of these communities. We are proud to support three projects put forward by Interligne, Gay et Grey Montréal and Fondation Émergence which will strengthen their capacity for action in order to allow a greater number of Canadians to benefit from their support services."

The Honorable Steven Guilbeault, Member of Parliament for Laurier–Sainte-Marie and Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"This support for 2SLGBTQI+ communities in Montreal is a tangible achievement of the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan, which celebrated its second anniversary this week. Organizations like Fondation Émergence and Gay and Grey play a key role in amplifying important voices and developing safe spaces. Our government will always be an ally to sexually- and gender-diverse communities and organizations dedicated to make our society more inclusive."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec and MP for Hochelaga

Quick facts

Between 2019-2021, 1.3 million Canadians aged 15 years and older (4.4% of the Canadian population) reported being part of the 2SLGBTQ+ population.

A 2019 Canadian Health Survey of Children and Youth identified that 77% of sexually and gender diverse youth reported being the target of bullying in the previous year. Not only are sexually and gender diverse youth more likely to be bullied, but their mental health is also often worse than cisgender youth attracted exclusively to a different gender.

Among those aged 15 years and older, 3 in 10 (29.7%) 2SLGBTQ+ people reported their mental health to be fair or poor, compared with fewer than 1 in 10 non-2SLGBTQ+ individuals (9.1%).

2SLGBTQI+ homeless respondents had a greater likelihood of reporting all health challenges than their non-2SLGBTQI+ counterparts. Differences were greatest for learning or cognitive limitations (48% for 2SLGBTQI+ respondents, compared to 31% for non-2SLGBTQI+ ones) and mental health issues (78% for 2SLGBTQI+ respondents, compared to 57% for non-2SLGBTQI+ ones).

Over the past eight years, the Government of Canada has invested over $250 million to advance rights and improve equality for 2SLGBTQI+ communities. As part of this total, $100 million over five years (2022-27) has supported the implementation of the 2SLGBTQI+ Federal Action Plan.

Associated links

