TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is supporting the conversion and renovation of 65 Dundas Street East to create 280 homes for vulnerable people in Toronto.

Formerly the Bond Hotel, this building was acquired by the City of Toronto to provide new permanently affordable homes. Once complete, the building will also have support services tailored for Indigenous People, new Canadians, people experiencing homelessness, women, and those with diverse physical and mental needs.

The building will be operated by Dixon Hall and at least 15 per cent of the units will have accessibility features including roll-in showers, barrier-free paths, and support bars.

The funding provided for the project is:

over $123 million from the federal government through the first and second round of Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI).

over $9.5 million from the City of Toronto.

The first phase of construction was completed in the Spring of 2024 and since then 92 people have moved into their new homes. The second phase of renovations is underway and is expected to be completed by 2025.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe, affordable place to call home. This investment, through the Rapid Housing Initiative, is a commitment to stability and safety for those who need it most. It's a major step forward in addressing affordable housing needs right here in Toronto, providing long-term support for the most vulnerable in our communities. This is our government's National Housing Strategy in action."– The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and Member of Parliament for Toronto Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"65 Dundas isn't just an address, it's a beacon of hope for those previously unhoused. It's an example of the power of what can happen when we work together to address some of our city's biggest challenges, like the housing crisis. From starting as a temporary pandemic shelter, to now being a place that 92 residents can permanently call home – with 280 affordable rental homes by spring 2025 – this has been an incredible journey. Projects such as 65 Dundas St. E. demonstrate how partnerships between various orders of government and housing providers such as Dixon Hall can deliver innovative solutions that address the most urgent challenges of our time." – Mayor Olivia Chow, City of Toronto

"The former Bond Place Hotel has received a new lease of life, much like its new residents. Every day across the city, we see the unimaginable pain faced by people experiencing homelessness. We also see how lives can be transformed by providing these vulnerable individuals with homes they can afford, with access to supports. I am so pleased to see this project come to life in Toronto Centre and look forward to working with Dixon Hall to ensure the residents of 65 Dundas St. E. have every opportunity to feel welcome and find success in our community." – Councillor Chris Moise (Toronto-Centre)

"65 Dundas St. E. was a critical shelter for the Downtown East community during the COVID-19 crisis, providing safe refuge when it was most needed. Today, with the support of the City, it is being transformed into deeply supportive housing, offering not only a stable home, but also a compassionate environment for individuals rebuilding their lives. This site now stands as a testament to resilience and renewal, and we are deeply grateful to the City and our partners for making this life-changing impact possible."– Mina Mawani, Chief Executive Officer, Dixon Hall

Quick facts:

The project announced today has received $27,207,735 through the first round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI1), and $96,050,787 through the second round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI2).

through the first round of the and through the second round of the The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of June 2024 , the federal government has committed $54.28 billion to support the creation of over 149,000 units and the repair of over 288,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

is a $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 15,500 units. The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 15,500 units.

