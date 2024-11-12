News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is supporting the conversion and renovation of 65 Dundas Street East to create 280 homes for vulnerable people in Toronto.
Formerly the Bond Hotel, this building was acquired by the City of Toronto to provide new permanently affordable homes. Once complete, the building will also have support services tailored for Indigenous People, new Canadians, people experiencing homelessness, women, and those with diverse physical and mental needs.
The building will be operated by Dixon Hall and at least 15 per cent of the units will have accessibility features including roll-in showers, barrier-free paths, and support bars.
The funding provided for the project is:
The first phase of construction was completed in the Spring of 2024 and since then 92 people have moved into their new homes. The second phase of renovations is underway and is expected to be completed by 2025.
Quotes:
"Every Canadian deserves a safe, affordable place to call home. This investment, through the Rapid Housing Initiative, is a commitment to stability and safety for those who need it most. It's a major step forward in addressing affordable housing needs right here in Toronto, providing long-term support for the most vulnerable in our communities. This is our government's National Housing Strategy in action."– The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and Member of Parliament for Toronto Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
"65 Dundas isn't just an address, it's a beacon of hope for those previously unhoused. It's an example of the power of what can happen when we work together to address some of our city's biggest challenges, like the housing crisis. From starting as a temporary pandemic shelter, to now being a place that 92 residents can permanently call home – with 280 affordable rental homes by spring 2025 – this has been an incredible journey. Projects such as 65 Dundas St. E. demonstrate how partnerships between various orders of government and housing providers such as Dixon Hall can deliver innovative solutions that address the most urgent challenges of our time." – Mayor Olivia Chow, City of Toronto
"The former Bond Place Hotel has received a new lease of life, much like its new residents. Every day across the city, we see the unimaginable pain faced by people experiencing homelessness. We also see how lives can be transformed by providing these vulnerable individuals with homes they can afford, with access to supports. I am so pleased to see this project come to life in Toronto Centre and look forward to working with Dixon Hall to ensure the residents of 65 Dundas St. E. have every opportunity to feel welcome and find success in our community." – Councillor Chris Moise (Toronto-Centre)
"65 Dundas St. E. was a critical shelter for the Downtown East community during the COVID-19 crisis, providing safe refuge when it was most needed. Today, with the support of the City, it is being transformed into deeply supportive housing, offering not only a stable home, but also a compassionate environment for individuals rebuilding their lives. This site now stands as a testament to resilience and renewal, and we are deeply grateful to the City and our partners for making this life-changing impact possible."– Mina Mawani, Chief Executive Officer, Dixon Hall
