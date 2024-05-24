May 24, 2024, 13:30 ET
SAINT-CALIXTE, QC, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Louis-Charles Thouin, Member of the National Assembly for Rousseau; Angelo Iacono, Member of Parliament for Alfred-Pellan; and Michel Jasmin, Mayor of Saint-Calixte, are proud to announce that 28 new housing units are set to be completed quickly in Saint-Calixte. These units are part of the projects selected under the second call for projects under the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ).
Project details:
Municipality: Saint-Calixte
Name of project: Coopérative de solidarité Au cœur des collines
Project developer: Coopérative de solidarité Au cœur des collines
Number of housing units: 28
Benefitting population: Semi-independent seniors
The Government of Canada's contribution will come from the Canada–Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), to which it has contributed $900 million. The Government of Quebec announced new investments of $900 million in the November 2023 economic update. The municipality of Saint-Calixte will also be a financial partner in the project, as it must provide a contribution equivalent to at least 40% of the base contribution from the SHQ.
In response to the housing crisis, the governments of Canada and Quebec announced on February 16 that 2,574 new housing units will be built, quickly, across the province as part of 47 selected projects, including the one announced today. To ensure these projects launch quickly, their developers must sign an agreement with a contractor within 12 months of being selected to remain eligible for government funding.
"Only a few months after signing a historic agreement with the Government of Canada, we're already announcing the construction of additional housing under the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec. This good news for the Lanaudière region shows our firm commitment to building more affordable housing across Quebec. Every Quebecer deserves a home that meets their needs."
France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Member of the National Assembly for Bertrand
"Every Quebecer deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The Government of Canada is proud to join in the creation of 28 new affordable housing units for the most vulnerable residents in the municipality of Saint-Calixte through the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund. This demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind."
The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
"Our fellow citizens can count on our government to step up and take concrete action to tackle the housing crisis in our region. Today's announcement is the result of successful collaborative work. I applaud the governments and the City for implementing the required financial levers, as well as our local partners and, of course, the project's developers who believe in the value of social and affordable housing as a vector for better quality of life in our community."
Louis-Charles Thouin, Member of the National Assembly for Rousseau and Parliamentary Assistant to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Infrastructure
"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund, we're building affordable housing, quickly, for those who need it most throughout the country. Thanks to the projects announced today, 28 affordable housing units will soon be available. We know there's still a lot to be done, and we'll keep on working hard for the people of Quebec."
Angelo Iacono, Member of Parliament for Alfred-Pellan
"To the people of Saint-Calixte, we're delighted to share excellent news: our two levels of government have announced stronger support for affordable housing for our seniors age 75 and over. This announcement will give the project a major boost. What's more, the Municipality is proud to point out that it will be a major financial partner, with a contribution of $520,000 as part of local support. However, to bring the project to life, the Au Cœur des collines co-op still faces a major challenge in bridging the gap between the municipal and community contributions to meet the requirement to come up with at least 40% of the base contribution from the Société d'habitation du Québec."
Michel Jasmin, Mayor of Saint-Calixte
"The members of the Au cœur des collines co-op's board of directors are proud to announce that the 28-unit construction project will take place in Saint-Calixte, because we believe in the value of social and affordable housing, which is essential for a better quality of life in our community."
Jeanne Powers, Chair of the Au Cœur des Collines Board of Directors
As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.
To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.
As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.
