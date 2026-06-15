A BOUNTIFUL PROGRAM AT THE JARDIN BOTANIQUE THIS SUMMER!

THE ARTS PUT ON A SHOW AT THE GARDEN – July 5 to August 23

THE MINISATURDAYS (a new series of children's shows) – July 4 to 25

BRAZEN BLOOMS – A foray into the intimate side of flowers, June 24 to August 16

MONTREAL, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Summer promises to be bountiful at the Jardin botanique! Espace pour la vie is thrilled to announce the return of the event The Arts Put On a Show, which is expanding its program with a brand-new youth component, The MiniSaturdays, featuring four fun-filled shows for a young audience every Saturday in July.

Nature and culture come together to gently stimulate your senses. Music weaves its way through the blooming gardens, bringing generations together and attracting a diverse audience eager to discover the Jardin botanique in a new light. When you check out The Arts Put On a Show at the Garden, take advantage of your visit to discover how flowers work their magic, as you stroll through the gardens and take a mindful walk among the blooms during the Brazen Blooms event.

THE ARTS PUT ON A SHOW AT THE GARDEN | Sunday at 2 pm - Duration: 60 min

A lineup of artists will be performing amid the lush greenery of the Jardin botanique. Come hear local artists representing a variety of musical styles right in the heart of the garden, an exceptional setting for intimate performances.

Sunday, July 5 - Stéphane Archambault

Performing solo on stage for the first time since the breakup of the band Mes Aïeux

Sunday, July 12 - Eadsé

A Wendat pop-soul artist, Eadsé will present her new show based on her debut album, released in 2025.

Sunday, July 19 - Gilles Valiquette

The artist will share stories, anecdotes, and highlights from his thirteen albums.

Sunday, July 26 - Pierre Lapointe

He will present Les chansons démodées pour ceux qui ont le cœur brisé, a stunning show featuring both old and new songs.

Sunday, August 2 - Luan Larobina and Hanorah (emerging artists to discover)

Two up-and-coming artists will take turns sharing their unique musical worlds with you. Discover the pop-folk-Latin music of Luan Larobina, winner of the 2026 Francouvertes, and Hanorah's distinctive blend of soul, rock, folk, and funk.

Sunday, August 9 - Les sœurs Boulay and Elliot Maginot

Friends for nearly 15 years, they will perform a three-voice acoustic set.

Sunday, August 16 - Florence K

She will perform some of the highlights from her repertoire as well as several of her own compositions.

Sunday, August 23 - Mon Doux Saigneur

The group will present a whole new soundscape in which nothing really feels out of place.

When nature inspires artists

While you wait for the concert series to begin, check out this series of short videos featuring a music playlist in which each artist reveals what captivates them the most about the Jardin, nature, or a plant in particular, pairing it with one of their own tracks for you to listen to.

List of YouTube videos | Music playlist

NEW - THE MINISATURDAYS for a young audience | Saturday at 11:30 am - Duration: 45 minutes

As a major all-new addition, The Arts Put On a Show at the Garden event is hosting The MiniSaturdays, a series of shows for young audiences presented on Saturdays in July on the same stage as the Sunday concerts. Children and parents are in for a diverse and lively lineup, full of energy and fun. Get set for some fun and excitement!

Saturday, July 4 - CréaSon presents La biodiversité

Accompanied by the sounds of musical instruments made from recycled objects, the duo takes the audience on a journey into the wonderful world of animals, insects, and ecosystems in need of protection.

Saturday, July 11 - Henri Godon presents Chants de vacances

Festive songs with a holiday theme for young music lovers

Saturday, July 18 – Claude et Carlos present Il était une fois en duo

Join these two members of the group Les Petites Tounes as they lay out their catchy choruses, funny stories, and songs that bring people together.

Saturday, July 25 - Atchoum present Partout à la fois

Atchoum is a lively rocker who loves action. Will she manage to do it all?

After the shows, extend your visit and enjoy the host of family-friendly activities in the three cultural gardens. Learn the art of origami in the Japanese Garden, make your own bamboo paper in the Chinese Garden, and discover the art of beadwork in the First Nations Garden.

BRAZEN BLOOMS | Every day from June 24 to August 16

The spectacle of blooming flowers will take your breath away this summer, thanks to Brazen Blooms, a pathway of discovery into the intimate world of flowers, one garden at a time, all summer long.

Naked Flowers (participatory installation)

Join us in creating an installation using eco-printing techniques, working in close contact with flowers. Throughout the summer, dozens of banners created by the public will be displayed in one of the gardens, releasing a form of botanical poetry into the wind!

Secrets of Seduction (animation)

Who are flowers trying to seduce? What games of attraction are at play at the heart of a flower? Take part in this investigation, accompanied by an animator, to discover the true nature of flowers and the secrets of their seduction strategies.

Sensory Bouquet (animation)

Enjoy a rich sensory experience as you approach and try to understand flowers. Observe, explore, listen and taste as you enjoy this bouquet of sensations to discover how flowers make themselves attractive!

Keep your eyes and ears open at the Jardin this summer!

La Presse is a partner of the event The Arts Put On a Show at the Garden.

BOOK YOUR TICKETS ONLINE espacepourlavie.ca Access to all activities at the Jardin is included in the admission ticket. TO GET THERE Public transit (Pie-IX metro station, 5-minute walk) Active transportation (bike paths and Bixi station nearby)

Take advantage of the Espace pour la vie Passport to visit one of the five Espace pour la vie museums.

About Espace pour la vie

Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of the mission of Espace pour la vie, which groups the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium. Together, these Montreal museums form the largest natural-science complex in Canada, and each year welcome more than 2.5 million people. In light of the challenges facing our planet, Espace pour la vie is working on expanding its impact by fostering dialogue with communities and by taking actions aimed at engaging the population on the path to socioecological transition.

Artists photos and videos

SOURCE Espace pour la vie Montreal

Media information: Chloé Rossi, Roy & Turner Communications, [email protected]; Source: Chantal Côté, Espace pour la vie, [email protected]