MONT-TREMBLANT, QC, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The 24h Tremblant announced today that it has signed a three-year agreement with Sun Life, making the insurance giant the event's exclusive presenting sponsor.

This important partnership will boost the event's momentum over the next few years. Coming on the heels of pandemic challenges, this support spells welcome news for the future of the 24h Tremblant. Sun Life's financial contribution allows the organization and participants to focus entirely on raising funds for children's causes. And we are witnessing the enthusiasm: more than 320 teams have already signed up. At this rate, our goal of 500 teams in 2022 is well within reach!

"Sun Life is pleased to be associated with this major winter sports challenge, a favourite with sports enthusiasts for the past 21 years," said Robert Dumas, president and CEO of Sun Life Quebec. "At Sun Life, we're building a healthy future for our clients, employees, and communities. We share the values of wellness and surpassing oneself that are promoted by 24h Tremblant. We are looking forward to being at the starting line on December 10."

"We are very pleased to have Sun Life join us as a major partner for our 22nd edition on the mountain," said Simon St-Arnaud, executive producer of the 24h. "This alliance is much more than financial support. Sun Life will participate actively in the event with its own teams, which are doing their own donation drives, and improving the experience in many ways for participants. That is the definition of a real partnership."

The next edition of the 24h Tremblant takes place this coming December 9 to 11. Skiers, runners and walkers are invited to join the event and experience a weekend of sports and fun in support of children's causes. A notable new feature this year is that alpine touring has been added to the disciplines.

Details and registration: 24htremblant.com

Sun Life in the community

Sun Life is committed to building sustainable, healthier communities for life. Community wellness is an important part of its sustainability commitment. By actively supporting the communities in which Sun Life lives and works, the organization can help build a positive environment for Clients, employees, advisors, and shareholders. Its philanthropic support focuses on health, with an emphasis on diabetes awareness, prevention, and care initiatives. Mental health is also a key priority, with support for programs and organizations with an emphasis on building resilience and coping skills.

Sun Life also partners with sports properties in key markets to further our commitment to healthy and active living. Its employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering more than 16,000 hours each year and contribute to making life brighter for individuals and families across Canada.

Learn more about Sun Life in the community.

About 24h Tremblant

Since its inception in 2001, the 24h Tremblant – the largest charity event in the North American ski industry – has raised $43,011,126 for various organizations. On average, 78% of the donations raised by the event are remitted each year.

Fondation Charles-Bruneau, the CHEO Foundation and Fondation Tremblant are the primary beneficiaries of the generosity of thousands of donors. The funds raised are essential to providing children with a better quality of life and to helping fund innovative medical projects in pediatric hematology-oncology, because hope comes through research.

Each year, the event attracts over 30,000 people, 4,000 participants and 425 teams, who ski, run and walk for 24 hours thanks to the commitment of 350 volunteers.

