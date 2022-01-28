All seven Canadian NHL® teams in action during marathon broadcast on January 29, 2022

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - On Saturday, January 29th, Canada's signature hockey celebration, Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada on Sportsnet returns for its 22nd year. The marathon broadcast will be hosted live in Scarborough and will feature all seven Canadian NHL® teams throughout the day. This year, Scotiabank is marking the celebration with the latest campaign from the Bank's hockey for all commitment, focused on promoting diversity and inclusion throughout the game of hockey.

To mark the occasion, Scotiabank will be turning hockey's literal barriers, rink boards, into symbols of inclusion. The initiative encourages hockey fans from across the country to submit their own messages of inclusion to be featured on the live Sportsnet broadcast or at an NHL® rink. Hockey fans coast-to-coast-to-coast can submit their message of inclusion online for a chance to be featured on Saturday's broadcast.

"At Scotiabank, we are committed to making hockey more inclusive and diverse through our hockey for all initiative," said Laura Curtis Ferrera, Chief Marketing Officer, Scotiabank. "Saturday is a chance for hockey fans across Canada to showcase their love of the game and advocate for meaningful change during the biggest single-day celebration of hockey, Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada."

Hosted by Canadian broadcasting legend Ron MacLean, Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada will feature Toronto Maple Leafs Legends Darcy Tucker and Wendel Clark, along with Akim Aliu, Chair of the Hockey Diversity Alliance, and PWHPA Players Kristen Richards and Shannon Stewart. The broadcast will also celebrate local youth hockey clubs including Seaside Hockey Association and Time to Dream Foundation, which are both focused on making the game more accessible to youth across the country.

"Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada is an incredible opportunity to share our passion for hockey and highlight the trailblazers, activists and advocacy groups that are striving to make hockey a more inclusive and diverse sport for future generations," said Joel Darling, Executive Producer of Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada. "Although this year's broadcast will look a little different, Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada will be 13.5 hours of must-watch hockey content, from cheering on your favourite Canadian NHL team to learning more about how others, and ourselves, can push to make hockey for all."

hockey for all is Scotiabank's response to driving diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport, by concentrating on two distinct areas of focus: cultural and financial. The platform will contribute $2 million over the next year towards programs that focus on increasing diversity among community and grassroots hockey organizations across Canada. Learn more about hockey for all, our partners, and what it means for your community here.

Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada will also broadcast live from the grand opening of Alberta's first outdoor accessible community rink. The Parkdale Community Arena in Calgary was rebuilt in 2021 to meet accessible standards for sledge hockey, making the entire rink accessible, including access from both parking lots to an accessible social area and an accessible building with a dressing room and washrooms.

Tune in to Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada on Saturday, January 29th beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Sportsnet, SN NOW, NHL LIVE, and CBC.

