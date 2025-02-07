QUÉBEC, Feb. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are continuing to accelerate affordable housing starts across Quebec, with 205 units to be built quickly in Québec by Eximm – Complexe de Ville inc. (Eximm). The building, named Le Philippe Phase 2, will provide a home for low- and moderate-income households.

Eximm also obtained qualified developer status from the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ).

The announcement was made today in Québec by the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Quebec Lieutenant and Member of Parliament for Québec, France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Québec, and Jean Morency, President and CEO of Eximm.

Le Philippe Phase 2

The Government of Quebec is contributing nearly $30 million to the project. This funding comes from the $992 million in federal funding provided to Quebec through the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and from equivalent new investments announced by Quebec in its 2023 and 2024 economic updates.

This financial assistance covers around 43% of the estimated cost of building the units, whose affordability will be guaranteed for a minimum of 35 years. The City of Québec is adding around $12 million. The financial package for this project is supplemented by a down payment from the developer and a mortgage.

The building will be located on Roland-Beaudin Avenue, close to an outdoor park, the Sainte-Foy Public Market, an indoor skating rink and a host of shops along Route de l'Église. It will feature common areas, including a community room and a multipurpose space to foster the social life and well-being of residents. Delivery is scheduled for fall 2026.

Quotes:

"The housing crisis requires all the tools in our toolbox to respond and deal with it effectively. The announcement of 205 new affordable housing units right here in Québec is another step in the right direction to ensure that Quebecers and Canadians can have a home in their community at an affordable price, and it shows that when the various levels of government come together, things get done."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Quebec Lieutenant and Member of Parliament for Québec

"I'm always saying we need more solutions to increase the supply of affordable housing. One way to do this is to join forces with partners who are determined to make a difference in their communities, and to make it easier for them to meet needs quickly. That's what we're doing with the Société de développement Eximm, by granting it qualified developer status, and at the same time by contributing to the completion of Le Philippe Phase 2, a project that will add 205 affordable housing units in the area."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"I'm very happy to see that together, in Quebec City, we can accomplish great things when it comes to housing, especially here, in my riding of Sainte-Foy. The Housing accelerator Fund is essential to support initiatives like this and offer affordable housing to the people of Quebec City."

Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert

"Once again, our government is stepping up to accelerate housing construction in the area and provide concrete solutions to the housing crisis. By contributing financially to Eximm's project and recognizing its expertise in facilitating other projects, the government is showing that it is there to support initiatives that benefit the community. Congratulations to all the partners in this project."

Jonatan Julien, Quebec Minister Responsible for Infrastructure and Quebec Minister Responsible for the Capitale-Nationale Region

"Located in the heart of a vibrant, easily accessible neighbourhood with many local services and businesses, Le Philippe Phase 2 is the first private project in Québec to include 100% affordable housing. Affordability is guaranteed for the next 35 years, which is remarkable and benefits our citizens. That's why the City is proud to contribute to this project."

Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Québec

"Eximm is proud to contribute to the collective effort by providing solutions to the current housing crisis. By kicking off the rapid construction of Le Philippe Phase 2, the second phase of a comprehensive project in Sainte-Foy, we want to show that the private real estate sector can become a key partner in the construction of affordable housing with agility and speed. Once delivered to households in the Québec area, Le Philippe Phase 2 will become a spectacular, 100% affordable living environment."

Jean Morency, President and CEO of Eximm

Highlights:

Eximm is recognized in its field for its innovative Le Philippe Phase 1, La Klé and Fresk Tower housing projects in Québec.





For more information, visit the SHQ website.





Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund is a $4 billion Government of Canada initiative to which $400 million was added in the 2024 budget. It aims to accelerate the construction of 112,000 housing units across the country.





, the Housing Accelerator Fund is a Government of initiative to which was added in the 2024 budget. It aims to accelerate the construction of 112,000 housing units across the country. Quebec has also announced $992 million in economic updates for 2023 and 2024. Thanks to these combined investments, 8,000 housing units will see the light of day over the next few years.

ABOUT THE SOCIÉTÉ D'HABITATION DU QUÉBEC

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

SocietehabitationQuebec

HabitationSHQ

LinkedIn

ABOUT CANADA MORTGAGE AND HOUSING CORPORATION

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Justine Vézina, Press Secretary to the Minister Responsible for Housing, [email protected]; Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]