New Kuro Editions join the lineup with distinctive black emblems

2026 CX-30 has a starting MSRP1 of $29,300

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. today announces packaging updates for the 2026 Mazda CX-30. Blending sophisticated styling inside and out, capable powertrains with standard i-Activ AWD, and a robust suite of standard and available safety and driver assistance technology, CX-30 continues to deliver impressive value with the uniquely Mazda driving experience.

CX-30 GX

2026 Mazda CX-30: Pricing and Packaging (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

The CX-30 GX features Mazda's Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine. This efficient powertrain delivers 186 horsepower and 186 lb.-ft of torque with regular 87 octane fuel and is paired with a quick-shifting six-speed automatic transmission with manual mode and sport mode.

New for 2026, all models benefit from updated dampers for improved ride comfort and the addition of a brake Limited Slip Differential (LSD), enhancing traction and stability across Canada's diverse road conditions. Every CX-30 comes standard with i-Activ AWD, providing confidence and grip through snow, rain, and gravel. In addition, all CX-30 models are equipped with G-Vectoring Control Plus and Off-Road Traction Assist as standard.

Standard i-Activsense safety features include Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Smart Brake Support, High Beam Control, and Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, and Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Mazda Connected Services is complementary for one year, which provides the owner with the ability to monitor and control the state of the CX-30 remotely by logging into the MyMazda app.

Inside, the CX-30 GX seats five in a comfortable black cloth interior with three-level heated front seats, manual climate control, and rear heater ducts for added winter warmth. The well-appointed interior features a robust list of standard equipment including the Mazda Connect infotainment system with an 8.8-inch display that can be controlled with the multi-function commander knob and is integrated with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™. Other amenities include an eight-speaker sound system with Mazda Harmonic Acoustics speakers, dual USB-C inputs, seven-inch LCD multi-information gauge display, push button start, remote keyless, illuminated entry system, electronic parking brake, speed sensitive automatic power doors locks, and power windows with one-touch automatic up/down.

The stylish exterior of the CX-30 includes LED automatic on/off LED headlights, LED taillights, and daytime running lights, black rear roof spoiler, grey metallic 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels and matte finish front grille.

CX-30 GS

Building on the GX, the CX-30 GS enhances comfort, technology, and design. This trim adds 18-inch silver alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers, heated exterior mirrors, and privacy glass for the rear doors and cargo area.

Inside, drivers are treated to a heated steering wheel, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and automatic dual-zone climate control with rear vents for all-season comfort. The infotainment system upgrades to a 10.25-inch full-colour display with touchscreen functionality for Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, now wireless, along with wireless phone charging (Qi).

CX-30 GS KURO EDITION

New for 2026, the GS Kuro Edition brings sophistication and style to the mid-range CX-30 lineup. This edition builds on the GS trim with distinct Kuro-exclusive design touches and elevated comfort.

Exterior upgrades include black roof rails, black-painted signature wings, gloss black Mazda emblems, and 18-inch gloss black alloy wheels. The interior feels modern and upscale, with quality grey suede-like trims, light-grey stitching, and white leatherette seats accented by grey cloth inserts. Convenience features include a power glass moonroof, 10-way power driver's seat with lumbar support, 2-position memory settings, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and advanced keyless entry. The exterior mirrors now feature reverse tilt-down and memory-linked positioning, ideal for parking in tight urban spaces.

The GS Kuro also adds Cruise and Traffic Support, providing steering and speed assist in stop-and-go conditions for easier commutes.

CX-30 GT

The CX-30 GT includes the features found in the GS Kuro, plus many notable updates. This trim includes a 360° View Monitor complemented by an Active Driving Display with available Traffic Sign Recognition, an Adaptive Front-lighting System, and built-in Amazon Alexa for enhanced safety and convenience.

The GT trim also features black leather seats, a power liftgate, silver metallic 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, and LED signature illumination headlights and taillights. This sleek exterior styling includes a piano black front grille, a chrome wheel center cap emblem, and the iconic Mazda front badge. Optional Garnet Red interior includes Garnet Red Leather upholstery, black dash with accent stitching in red, exterior mirrors in Jet Black Mica and 18" alloy wheels with black finish.

For Canadian winters, the GT includes front wiper de-icer, automatic headlight leveling, and auto-dimming driver's side mirror.

The GT can also be equipped with the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine, delivering up to 250 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque on premium fuel (227 hp / 310 lb-ft on regular), along with black 18-inch alloy wheels, Jet Black mirrors, and black-plated exterior badging for a sleek, performance-focused appearance.

CX-30 GT KURO EDITION (TURBO)

The all-new 2026 CX-30 GT Kuro Edition takes the unique styling cues from the naturally aspirated GS Kuro and combines it with turbocharged performance. CX-30 GT Kuro Turbo models boost the dynamic driving experience thanks to more horsepower and torque - max torque is available between 2,000 and 2,500 rpm for excellent off-the-line throttle response. The Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo four-cylinder engine produces 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque on premium 93 octane fuel, while on regular 87 octane fuel it produces 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque.

Inside, the Kuro-exclusive white leatherette seats with grey Leganu inserts, light grey stitching, and Grey Leganu trim create a bright, airy interior contrast against dark exterior accents. Technology and entertainment are top-tier, featuring a Bose® 12-speaker premium audio system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Mazda Online Navigation, and Amazon Alexa integration.

Exterior enhancements include 18-inch black alloy wheels, Jet Black mirrors, black signature wings, and gloss black emblems throughout.

MSRP1 FOR THE 2026 MAZDA CX-30 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model MSRP CX-30 GX $29,300 CX-30 GS $32,200 CX-30 GS Kuro $34,400 CX-30 GT $38,200 CX-30 GT Turbo $40,600 CX-30 GT Kuro (Turbo) $41,350

_________________________________ 1 MSRP does not include $2,095 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Retailers set actual sale prices

PREMIUM PAINT COLOURS:

Snowflake White Pearl Mica $300 Aero Grey Metallic $300 Polymetal Grey Metallic $300 Ceramic Metallic $300 Machine Grey Metallic $400 Soul Red Crystal Metallic $500

About Mazda Canada Inc.

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

Follow @MazdaCanada on social media: Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and Threads.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]