2026 Library and Archives Canada Scholar Awards highlight five remarkable Canadians

Library and Archives Canada (LAC) and the LAC Foundation are pleased to announce the 2026 LAC Scholar Award recipients

GATINEAU, QC, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Library and Archives Canada (LAC) is pleased to reveal the recipients of the 2026 LAC Scholar Awards, in partnership with the LAC Foundation and thanks to the support of founding sponsor Air Canada. Five remarkable Canadians are being recognized for their outstanding contributions to the creation and promotion of Canada's culture, literary heritage and historical knowledge.

The recipients for 2026 are

Library and Archives Canada Scholar Awards

Cameron Bailey --film programmer, film critic and festival executive

--film programmer, film critic and festival executive Victoria Charlton --author, YouTuber, podcaster and content creator

--author, YouTuber, podcaster and content creator Drew Hayden Taylor --author, playwright and storyteller

--author, playwright and storyteller Robert Holmes "R.H." Thomson --actor, playwright and arts advocate

--actor, playwright and arts advocate Margie Wolfe--author, publisher and advocate for women and social justice

The LAC Scholar Awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2026, in Ottawa. Each recipient will be presented with a unique pin depicting a central element of one of Alfred Pellan's murals that are featured in the LAC building at 395 Wellington Street in Ottawa.

Visit the LAC Scholar Awards web page to consult each recipient's biography.

About Library and Archives Canada

Library and Archives Canada (LAC) is responsible for safeguarding Canada's vast documentary heritage and making it accessible to current and future generations, while contributing to the promotion of Canadian democratic values. To do so, LAC preserves, restores and digitizes as many documents as possible, while also continually expanding the collections to ensure that all the voices of our history resonate within our collective memory. Users can discover the collections at LAC online or visit one of its four service points in person.

About the Library and Archives Canada Foundation

The LAC Foundation is an independent non-governmental registered charity dedicated to supporting the work of LAC. The Foundation's mission is to raise funds to support LAC's programs and initiatives and to highlight the importance of preserving and promoting Canada's cultural heritage.

Quotes

"These awards honour exceptional Canadians whose work will continue to inspire generations to come. Congratulations to all the recipients and a special thank you for their contributions to Canada's culture, heritage and knowledge, which helps build a more united and resilient country."

- The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"With every year and every new group of recipients, we highlight great Canadian talent. Their contributions enrich Canada's cultural landscape and help ensure its legacy endures through time, by honouring the past and illuminating the present. Congratulations to all for this well-deserved honour."

- Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

"As a proud partner of Library and Archives Canada, the LAC Foundation is committed to supporting LAC in preserving and sharing our collective stories. We celebrate each recipient by emphasizing that their voices demonstrate how the power of storytelling helps connect communities and strengthen our shared identity."

- Kevin Hanson, Chair of the LAC Foundation

Quick Facts

LAC and the LAC Foundation created the LAC Scholar Awards in 2019 with generous support from Air Canada. They have since recognized 30 other remarkable Canadians.

The LAC Scholar Awards recognize the exemplary work of those who support LAC's fundamental mission to promote all aspects of Canadian culture, here and around the world.

Every 2026 LAC Scholar Award recipient will be highlighted with a video profile available later this year.

Associated Links

Library and Archives Canada Scholar Awards https://library-archives.canada.ca/eng/corporate/awards-recognition/Pages/library-archives-canada-scholar-awards.aspx

SOURCE Library and Archives Canada

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Media Relations, Library and Archives Canada, 819-994-4589, [email protected]