Athletic and versatile: K4 Hatchback debuts as the versatile counterpart to the K4 sedan, featuring a distinctive floating roof design and flexible cargo space

Spacious and flexible: Hatchback body style provides class-leading rear headroom and rear legroom 1 , and 628.6L of space behind rear passengers

Hopped up hatch: Available turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine with 190 hp and sport-tuned suspension turns up the fun factor, enhanced by an 11-inch shorter footprint for added agility

Available features including ultra-wide glass sunroof, Harman Kardon audio, heated rear seats and ventilated front seats 2 dressed in SynTex Sport seats complement K4 Hatchback's stylish and fun-to-drive spirit

Highly sought after tech: the Hatchback offers an available nearly 30-inch total combined digital display 3 , advanced connectivity, and enhanced visibility with available 360 ° Surround View Monitor 4 and Blind-Spot View Monitor 5

Next-level driving convenience: 11 standard ADAS features and up to 29 ADAS features

Expected to arrive in Canada in late 2025

TORONTO, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - A year after the debut of the all-new 2025 K4 sedan, the K4 is back again in Hatchback form this time. Unveiled at the 2025 New York International Auto Show, the 2026 K4 Hatchback builds on the success of its sedan counterpart while embracing a more versatile spirit. Designed for those with active lifestyles – whether it's gearing up for weekend adventures, making room for pets, or navigating urban environments – the K4 Hatchback delivers the same elevated features as the K4 sedan, but with greater cargo flexibility and interior space. Its shorter overall length adds maneuverability, making it a smart, versatile choice for city driving and more.

"We are thrilled to offer the K4 Hatchback providing more flexibility, style and function to this technology-loaded model," said David Sherrard, Director of Strategic Planning, Kia Canada. "From advanced safety features, to performance as well as segment-above rear seat room, the K4 Hatchback is sure to be a standout."

The K4 Hatchback is expected to arrive in Canada in late 2025 and will be available in standard appearance and GT-Line trims.

Hatching a New Look for K4

Drawing from the bold proportions and wide stance of the K4 sedan, the K4 Hatchback carves out its own identity with a striking floating roof design that seamlessly extends into the rear hatch. Its fluid, athletic profile enhances its dynamic presence while embodying Kia's "Opposites United" design philosophy. Despite being 11 inches shorter than its counterpart, the K4 Hatchback maintains the sedan's class-leading rear legroom6 and gains an extra inch of rear headroom, making it a class leader in both areas. Its versatile cargo space further boosts utility with 628.6L of room behind the rear seats, expanding to 1,680L with the seats folded flat.

Carrying over key design elements from the sedan, the K4 Hatchback features the vertical LED headlights and taillights inspired by the award-winning EV9. Hidden rear door handles integrated into the C-pillar further accentuate its hatchback proportions, reinforcing its athletic and muscular profile. Adding to its distinct identity, the K4 Hatchback is available in an exclusive Sparkling Yellow exterior colour.

As with other GT-Line Turbo models in the K4 lineup, The K4 Hatchback GT-Line models feature unique design elements that amplify its sporty character, including a three-spoke steering wheel, paddle shifters, 18-inch alloy wheels, gloss black mirror caps, side sills, and wheel arch moldings. Additionally, the GT-Line Turbo gets available small cube LED projection headlights, LED fog lights, plus a standard power sunroof and 16-inch front brakes.

Effortless Integration, Elevated Comfort

Like the K4 sedan, the K4 Hatchback's driver cockpit is designed around a dual digital display7 that spans nearly 30 inches, combining an intuitive layout with the technology of Kia's available Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) system. Wireless Apple CarPlay8 and Android Auto9 come standard across all Hatchback trims for connectivity on the go, and available wireless phone charger. Available features include a Harman Kardon10 premium audio system, and Digital Key 2.011 with Ultra-wideband technology that allows compatible smart devices to function as virtual keys.

On the Road

Carried over from the K4 sedan, the K4 Hatchback will come with a standard 2.0-litre engine that produces 147 horsepower and 132 lb.-ft. of torque, matched with an intelligently variable transmission (IVT).

An available 1.6-litre, turbocharged engine sends 190 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque through an 8-speed automatic transmission. Exclusive to the K4 Hatchback GT-Line Turbo models is a sportier suspension for improved handling over the standard trims.

Next Level Driver Convenience

The K4 Hatchback will also offer the Kia ADAS12 suite, mirroring the sedan with notable systems including standard Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)13 and Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/ S&G)14.

Available on K4 Hatchback GT-Line Turbo models, Evasive Steering Assist can help avoid obstacles in certain situations when space allows, and Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA-2)15 adds convenience by maintaining distance from other vehicles and keeping the car centred within its lane on certain highways.

Blind-Spot Collision Warning16 (BCW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert17 (RCTA), Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist18 (FCA-BCA), Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM)19, Surround-View Monitor (SVM)20 and Parking Distance Warning21 are available.

Arrival in Canada

The K4 Hatchback is expected to arrive in Canada in late 2025. Pricing, trim details, and fuel economy will be announced closer to its on-sale date.

