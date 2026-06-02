OTTAWA, ON, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - As part of ongoing efforts for the 2026 Census of Population, Statistics Canada is beginning in-person follow-ups with households that have not yet completed their questionnaire. Millions of households have already responded online, on paper or by phone, and Statistics Canada thanks them for their participation.

Census enumerators will begin contacting households from which a completed questionnaire has not yet been received. In addition to phone follow-ups, they will also start going door to door in communities across Canada.

These visits are intended to remind residents to complete the census and to offer assistance. Enumerators can help respondents complete the questionnaire in person if they have not yet done so or are unable to complete it on their own.

Thousands of census enumerators have been hired across the country to help ensure every resident is counted. The majority have been recruited to work in or near the communities where they live.

Census employees carry official Statistics Canada identification. Respondents can also verify an employee's identity by contacting the Census Help Line at 1-833-852-2026. Additional information on identifying official census communications is available on the Recognizing census communications page of the Census website.

Respondents who have a hearing or speech impairment and need help completing their questionnaire can call the Census Help Line TTY number (1-833-830-3109) to request assistance.

Follow-up activities will also begin for the 2026 Census of Agriculture. Statistics Canada employees will communicate with respondents by phone and through email. If respondents have questions or require assistance, they can call the Census of Agriculture Help Line at 1-855-859-6273. Respondents with a hearing or speech impairment can call the TTY number 1-833-652-0195.

The Census of Population collects demographic, social and economic information from households across the country, while the Census of Agriculture gathers information from agricultural operations. Together, these censuses provide important data that help guide decisions about programs, services and infrastructure in communities across Canada.

For more information about the 2026 Census, visit census.gc.ca.

SOURCE Statistics Canada

Contact for media inquiries: Statistics Canada Media Relations, [email protected]