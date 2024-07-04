2025 Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport: Pricing and Packaging

Mazda3 receives new in-car technology and more standard safety features.

New Alexa Built-in technology enhances hands-free connectivity

Available Mazda Online Navigation technology features advanced maps including off-road routes.

2025 Mazda3 has a starting MSRP1 of $24,900

RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. continues its 2025 model year line-up announcements with updates to the Mazda3 sedan and Mazda3 Sport hatchback. The Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport offer customers a compact car with engaging driving dynamics and a sophisticated design. 2025 Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport models will be available at retailers across the country later this month.

For 2025, the standard Mazda3 models utilize the naturally aspirated Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine that produces 191 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque on regular fuel. Buyers can choose between a six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode, or an available 6-speed manual, depending on the trim chosen. Other standard features include front-wheel drive (FWD), cylinder-deactivation technology, and G-Vectoring Control Plus. The 2025 Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport are available in multiple trim levels allowing owners to choose the vehicle that best fits their day-to-day lives and driving preferences.

___________________________________ 1 MSRP does not include $1,995 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Retailers set actual sale prices.

MAZDA3 AND MAZDA3 SPORT GX

Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport GX models come standard with many i-Activsense safety features that include Mazda Radar Cruise Control with stop and go function, Smart Brake Support Front, Lane Departure Warning, Lane-Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, High Beam Control, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert as standard. Mazda Connected Services is complementary for two years, which provides the ability for the owner to monitor the vehicle remotely through the MyMazda app.

The stylish interior features an 8.8-inch center display with the latest Mazda Connect infotainment system with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other standard features include push button start, remote keyless illuminated entry, a rearview camera, two front USB Type A inputs, Bluetooth, a six-speaker sound system, electronic parking brake, and black cloth seats, heated in the front. The exterior provides LED lighting for the automatic headlights, combination taillights, and daytime running lights, to go along with the silver metallic finish 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels. Sedan models feature a matte finish front grille, while hatchback models are differentiated with a gloss black front grille.

MAZDA3 / MAZDA3 SPORT GS

The Mazda3 GS builds upon the standard model and adds convenience features such as rain-sensing windshield wipers, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear armrest with cup holders, and a larger 10.25-inch infotainment display that adds touchscreen functionality when paired to Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Additional upgrades include leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, heated exterior mirrors, and heated steering wheel.

GS LUXURY PACKAGE

Building on the GS trim, the available Luxury Package includes a power moonroof, black leatherette seats, ten-way power adjustable driver's seat with power lumbar support and seat memory. Other technology and convenience features include exterior mirrors with reverse tilt down function, exterior mirror position linked with memory seat function, wireless phone charging (Qi), and wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration.

When equipped with the GS Luxury Package, the Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport are also available with i-Activ AWD.

MAZDA3 / MAZDA3 SPORT GT

Exclusive to 2025 Mazda3 Sport models, the GT trim is unique amongst the Mazda3 line-up featuring standard front-wheel drive (FWD) and an available Skyactiv-MT six-speed manual transmission for those who wish to row their own gears.

All Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport GT models are generously equipped with Bose 12-speaker premium audio with aluminum speaker grilles, SiriusXM satellite radio with a complementary three-month trial, full-colour windshield-projected Active Driving Display, Adaptive Front-lighting System, and an enhanced navigation feature called Mazda Online Navigation, which offers expanded route guidance – including select off-road and trail heads – and the ability to receive over-the-air (OTA) updates. Black leather seats are standard, along with advanced keyless entry, USB Type C ports, 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, and LED signature illumination headlights and taillights.

Rear Direction Base Safety, which includes Smart Brake Support-Reverse and Smart Brake Support-Rear Crossing, is added to complete the full i-Activsense suite of safety features. Further upgrades include Traffic Jam Assist, 360° View Monitor with front and rear parking sensors, Homelink added to the frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror, and Traffic Sign Recognition.

The GT trims and above now feature Alexa Built-in, a new feature to Mazda3. Alexa Built-in allows the driver to make hands-free commands for prompts like changing the temperature, or radio station, to controlling their smart home devices.

MAZDA3 / MAZDA3 SPORT GT TURBO

All Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport GT Turbo models are powered by the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine delivering 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque when using premium 93 octane fuel, or 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque on regular 87 octane fuel. GT Turbo models utilize a six-speed automatic transmission and standard i-Activ AWD. Other design updates include 18-inch alloy wheels with a black finish, larger exhaust outlets, and glos black exterior mirrors.

MAZDA3 SPORT SUNA EDITION

The all-new Mazda3 Sport Suna Edition builds upon the success of the GT Turbo offering, blending turbocharged performance and bespoke styling. These engaging vehicles will continue to be a favorite among driving enthusiasts looking for a modern hatchback with refined performance.

This special package is available exclusively in Zircon Sand Metallic with 18-inch black metallic finish wheels and Jet Black Mica door mirrors. Unique exterior styling elements are matched to a black interior that utilizes exclusive terracotta leatherette along with terracotta interior stitching accents.

MSRP2 FOR THE 2025 MAZDA3 AND MAZDA3 SPORT IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model Drivetrain MAZDA3 MAZDA3 SPORT GX FWD 6AT $24,900 $25,650 GS FWD 6AT $27,500 $28,250 GS Luxury Package FWD 6AT $29,700 $30,450 GS Luxury Package AWD 6AT $31,700 $32,450 GT FWD 6MT - $34,450 GT FWD 6AT $33,700 $34,450 GT AWD 6AT $35,700 $36,450 GT Turbo AWD 6AT $38,100 $38,850 Suna Edition AWD 6AT - $39,600

PREMIUM COLOUR OPTIONS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $500 Machine Grey Metallic $400 Polymetal Grey Metallic $300 Snowflake White Pearl $300 Ceramic Metallic $300 Garnet Red Leather interior $250

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

