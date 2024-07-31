- Thoughtful updates enhance customer choice and experience -

More seating configurations allow customers better personalize CX-90 to their daily needs

2025 CX-90 goes on sale with a starting MSRP1 1 of $45,900 and will arrive at dealerships later this summer

RICHMOND HILL, ON, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. announces pricing and packaging for the 2025 CX-90, maintaining its captivating design elements, interior craftsmanship and IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ award winning safety. For 2025, the CX-90 receives customer centric updates to model packages, safety technology and seating options to give drivers and passengers more options throughout the CX-90 model line-up.

2025 Mazda CX-90: Pricing and Packaging

CX-90 is built upon Mazda's electrified Large Platform. This gives CX-90 incredible dynamic prowess thanks to features like a double wishbone front suspension, multilink rear suspension and standard i-Activ AWD. This hardware is seamlessly blended with advanced software, like Mazda Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) technology. Tuned for driving precision, KPC suppresses body lift on tight corners to enhance the grip and help all occupants to maintain a natural posture. All of these design traits are designed to help keep CX-90's tires firmly planted on the pavement, offering surefooted and confidence-inspiring driving.

With a larger on-the-road footprint compared to other Mazda models, our flagship CX-90 offers ample space with seating for up to eight people and a variety of interior and seating configurations to best suit the needs of our customers. All of this is bound in a stylish, fun to drive package that only Mazda could engineer.

1 MSRP does not include $2,095 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Retailers set actual sale prices.

CX-90 MHEV GS

CX-90 MHEV GS models are powered by the e-Skyactiv G 3.3 Turbo engine which produces 280 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. This 3.3-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine is equipped with M-Hybrid Boost, a 48-volt mild-hybrid assist system which improves efficiency and low speed throttle response. This powertrain, like all CX-90 models, is backed by an 8-speed automatic transmission with standard i-Activ AWD.

On regular 87-octane fuel, CX-90 3.3 Turbo models will return an NRCAN tested 9.9 L/100km city, 8.4 L/100km highway, and 9.3 L/100km combined.

Similar to the previous model year, CX-90 MHEV GS models offer an impressive variety of standard safety, convenience, and technology amenities. The GS offers seating for eight, with the second and third-row bench seats accommodating up to three passengers each. Drivers will appreciate the seven-inch TFT LCD instrument panel display, heated front seats, front row USB Type C ports, and steering wheel mounted phone, audio, and cruise controls. Conveniences such as the 10.25-inch full-colour center display, Mazda Connect infotainment system with wired Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration, eight-speaker audio system, push-button start, front and second-row dual USB-A inputs, rear centre armrest, and three-zone automatic climate control with second row A/C display and third row A/C vents are among many more standard features occupants will enjoy. Every CX-90 model also includes complimentary Mazda Connected Services for the first two years, providing the ability for the driver to monitor and control the state of the CX-90 remotely by logging into the MyMazda app2.

Moving to the exterior, standard features include new 19-inch silver metallic finish aluminum alloy wheels and roof rails, along with automatic on/off LED headlights with auto-leveling, LED daytime running lamps, LED taillights, High Beam Control, power and heated doors mirror with LED turn signal indicators, and rain sensing windshield wipers. A black "Inline 6" fender badge, black honeycomb front grille, and other black garnishes complete the look for this model.

Standard i-Activsense safety features include Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Smart Brake Support Front, Pedestrian Detection (front), Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning System with Lane-keep Assist, Emergency Lane Keeping with Road Keep Assist, and Driver Attention Alert to help keep everyone safe when in the vehicle.

2 Mazda Connected Services is provided during a two-year trial period; annual subscription fees apply thereafter. A compatible phone with cellular or Wi-Fi services is necessary to access Mazda Connected Services features.

CX-90 MHEV GS-L

The CX-90 MHEV GS-L continues to offer eight-passenger seating with second and third-row bench seats and all the standard amenities previously mentioned. Customers will have an option for a seven-passenger seating configuration by opting for second-row captain's chairs with armrests and a center walk through.

New for 2025, the GS-L trim gains wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ connectivity, along with wireless phone charging (Qi). A power rear liftgate with hands-free access is also newly available in this trim, along with rear parking sensors for added peace of mind.

Drivers will appreciate the standard black leatherette seats, leather-wrapped shift knob and steering wheel with paddle shifters, heated steering wheel, 10-way power driver's seat which includes lumbar support, and a windshield wiper de-icer for tackling colder climates.

This trim also adds a power sunroof, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, a four-way power adjustable passenger seat, and auto dimming rearview mirror. Upgraded to USB-C for faster charging and adding another set in the third row, this trim provides a total of six inputs for added convenience in all three rows. The exterior is also updated with piano black garnishes and front grille mesh.

Maximum towing capacity increases from 3,500 lbs. to 5,000 lbs. when equipped with Mazda Genuine Towing Accessories, and Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) gains Towing mode in addition to Normal, Sport, and Off-Road modes.

CX-90 MHEV GT

The CX-90 MHEV GT is now offered with a standard eight-passenger second row bench seating layout, with third row bench configuration updated to accommodate up to three passengers across. This model is also available with optional second-row heated captain's chairs with armrests and center walk through. Standard black leather upholstery, driver's seat memory function, and second-row retractable window shades enhance driver and passenger comfort throughout the vehicle.

New for 2025, the GT trim gains the larger 12.3-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ connectivity, operable via touch screen when connected to these phone-based systems.

Additional upgrades include a power panoramic moonroof, Bose premium audio with 12 speakers, a head-up Active Driving Display, auto-dimming rear view mirror with HomeLink®, a Mazda Navigation System with Off-Road Navigation functionality, enhanced interior LED illuminations, SiriusXM satellite radio with a three-month trial, and SiriusXM three-year traffic and travel link subscription.

Exterior upgrades include LED front signature lighting, Adaptive Front Lighting System, automatic power-folding and auto-dimming side mirrors, 21-inch aluminum alloy wheels with silver metallic finish, and rocker panel accent trim in bright finish with debossed Mazda wordmark.

CX-90 MHEV GT also sees added i-Activsense safety features including Cruise and Traffic Support, which is new for 2025, a 360° View Monitor, front and rear parking sensors, Rear View Monitor with dynamic reversing guidelines), Blind Spot Monitoring with Vehicle Exit Warning, Smart Brake Support Rear, Smart Brake Support Rear Crossing, Front Cross Traffic Alert, Traffic Sign Recognition, and Driver Monitoring.

CX-90 PHEV GS

CX-90 PHEV is equipped with the e-Skyactiv PHEV powertrain, which is comprised of a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine that is mated to an electric motor with a 17.8kWh high-capacity battery, producing 323 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque when using the recommended 91-octane premium fuel. To provide owners with flexibility and peace of mind, CX-90 PHEV is designed to operate purely on the electric motor in a variety of driving scenarios, including cruising at freeway speeds. All CX-90 PHEV models can tow up to 3,500 lbs. when equipped with Mazda Genuine Towing Accessories.

CX-90 PHEV models are equipped with Mi-Drive including Sport, Off-Road, and EV drive modes. EV mode will allow the driver to operate CX-90 PHEV on only the electric motor and battery for up to 42 kilometres.

In addition to all equipment standard on the MHEV GS models, CX-90 PHEV models also include a fully digital 12.3-inch TFT LCD instrument panel display to display the power and flexibility of electrified vehicle technology choices.

CX-90 PHEV GS has eight-passenger seating with second and third-row bench seats as standard equipment.

CX-90 PHEV GS-L

The CX-90 PHEV GS-L builds on the features found on the PHEV GS, and shares all additional equipment upgrades found on the CX-90 MHEV GS-L, including 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels with silver metallic finish, roof rails, power sunroof, heated side mirrors, hands-free power liftgate, wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ connectivity, a total of six USB-C throughout with two ports in each row, three-zone automatic climate control with third row AC vents, and a heated steering wheel.

The CX-90 PHEV GS-L is offered with standard captain's chairs in the second row for seven-passenger seating.

CX-90 PHEV GT

The CX-90 PHEV GT features all other elements of the previous PHEV models in addition to exterior features such as 21-inch aluminum alloy wheels with machine cut finish, windshield wiper de-icer, bright "PHEV" fender badge and automatic power folding and auto-dimming side mirrors.

This seating configuration includes a seven-passenger seating capacity, second-row heated captain's chairs with armrests and center walk through and a three-seat bench in the third row. Other interior features include Nappa leather seat material available in black or Pure White, heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, and a 1,500-watt AC power outlet to offer our customers comfort as they embark on their journeys. New features added for 2025 include a 12.3-inch centre display for Mazda Connect with touch screen capability when using Apple CarPlay™ or Android Auto™, and Cruise and Traffic Support.

CX-90 MHEV GT-P

CX-90 MHEV GT-P models are equipped with the e-Skyactiv G 3.3L Inline 6 Turbo, which is the most powerful mass production gasoline engine developed by Mazda. In this high-output guise, this engine produces up to 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque when using the recommended 91-octane premium fuel while achieving an NRCan-estimated fuel economy ratings of 10.3 L/100km city, 8.5 L/100km highway, and 9.5 L/100km combined.

New for 2025, CX-90 MHEV GT-P offers the option of seven- or eight-passenger seating with the choice between a second-row bench seat or second-row captain's chairs with armrests and a center walk through.

Additional comfort and conveniences include black or white Nappa leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, driver's seat memory function, eight-way power adjustable front passenger seat, heated second-row seats, power panoramic moonroof, frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink®, and three-zone automatic climate control with third row AC vents.

Emergency Lane Keeping with Blind Spot Assist is added to the long list of safety features from the GT, which are standard on the more powerful and dynamic GT-P model.

Exterior features include 21-inch silver metallic finish aluminum alloy wheels, hands-free power liftgate, body-coloured rear roof spoiler and wheel arch moldings, bright "Inline 6" fender badge, automatic power folding and auto-dimming heated side mirrors, roof rails and an adaptive front light system.

CX-90 MHEV SIGNATURE

At the top of the CX-90 model lineup, the CX-90 MHEV Signature completes the experience by blending first-class craftsmanship and design with Mazda's world-class performance.

This six-passenger configuration offers second row captain's chairs with a center console and a two-seat third-row to provide all occupants with ample room in any row. Elevating the interior cabin, standard Nappa leather seats in Pure White provide a premium Japanese experience with Maple Wood accents throughout the cabin, light cloth trim on the side door trim and dashboard with Mazda's unique Kakenui stitching pattern.

Optional Windsor Tan interior features premium Nappa leather with quilting detail on the first and second row seats, Windsor Tan Grand Luxe Suede® panels on the dash and side door trim, and a two-tone steering wheel wrapped in black and Windsor Tan leather.

Additionally, the vehicle adds a heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel with power tilt and telescopic and memory setting, Mazda's bespoke Driver Personalization System for optimized driver comfort, a 12.3-inch fully digital TFT LCD instrument panel display, a 150W power outlet in the cargo area, and ventilation in the second-row seats.

The CX-90 MHEV Signature also includes the full complement of safety and security technology, including Emergency Lane Keeping with Head-on Traffic Avoidance Assist, Secondary Collision Reduction, 360° View Monitor with See-Through View, Pedestrian Detection (rear), Smart Brake Support Front Crossing, and Turning Across Path features.

MSRP3 FOR THE 2025 MAZDA CX-90 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model Starting MSRP CX-90 MHEV GS $45,900 CX-90 MHEV GS-L $50,750 CX-90 MHEV GS-L Captain's Chairs $50,750 CX-90 MHEV GT $55,350 CX-90 MHEV GT Captain's Chairs $55,350 CX-90 PHEV GS $54,900 CX-90 PHEV GS-L $59,750 CX-90 PHEV GT $64,350 CX-90 MHEV GT-P $59,300 CX-90 MHEV GT-P Captain's Chairs $59,300 CX-90 MHEV Signature $63,300

PREMIUM COLOUR OPTIONS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $500 Artisan Red Metallic $500 Machine Grey Metallic $400 Rhodium White Metallic $400 Pure White Nappa Leather interior (select models) $250 Premium Windsor Tan Nappa leather interior

(Signature model only) $250

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores.

Follow Mazda Canada's social media channels through X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram at @MazdaCanada and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaCanada.

