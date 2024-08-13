2025 Mazda CX-30: Pricing and Packaging

For 2025, CX-30 customers will have the option to experience some technological enhancements such as Alexa Built-in, Private eCall, Stolen Vehicle Assistance, and Mazda Online Navigation. Alexa allows the driver to make certain hands-free, voice commands for prompts like changing the temperature, playing your favorite streaming content, or controlling their smart home devices while in the vehicle. Private eCall is a connected vehicle feature that initiates a call to connect vehicle occupants to an emergency call centre when emergency services are required. Calls can also be initiated with a button inside the vehicle. Stolen Vehicle Assistance is also available in the MyMazda app and can help authorities track and retrieve the vehicle in the event of vehicle theft.

Meanwhile, Mazda Online Navigation offers expanded mapping data with live traffic and the ability to do over-the-air (OTA) map updates when connected via Mazda Connected Services.

__________________________________

1 MSRP does not include $2,095 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Retailers set actual sale prices.

CX-30 GX

The CX-30 GX features Mazda's updated Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine. This efficient powertrain delivers 191 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque with regular octane fuel and is paired with a quick-shifting six-speed automatic transmission with manual mode and sport mode.

All CX-30 models are equipped with the latest i-Activ AWD which continuously monitors weight distribution and shifts power to the appropriate wheels, providing drivers a near instant response to inputs. In addition, all CX-30 models are equipped with G-Vectoring Control Plus and Off-Road Traction Assist as standard.

New for 2025, standard i-Activsense safety features include Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Smart Brake Support Front, High Beam Control, and Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, and Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Mazda Connected Services is complementary for two years, which provides the owner with the ability to monitor and control the state of the CX-30 remotely by logging into the MyMazda app2.

The well-appointed interior features seating for five, and a robust list of standard equipment. This includes a Mazda Connect infotainment system with an 8.8-inch display that can be controlled with the multi-function commander knob and is integrated with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™. Other amenities include an eight-speaker sound system with Mazda Harmonic Acoustics speakers, dual USB-A inputs, seven-inch LCD multi-information gauge display, push button start, remote keyless illuminated entry system, black cloth seats, heated front seats, climate control, electronic parking brake, speed sensitive automatic power doors locks, and rear armrest with cup holders,.

The stylish exterior of the CX-30 includes LED automatic on/off LED headlights, LED taillights, and daytime running lights, black rear roof spoiler, dark grey metallic 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels and matte finish front grille.

__________________________________

2 Mazda Connected Services is provided during a two-year trial period; annual subscription fees apply thereafter. A compatible phone with cellular or Wi-Fi services is necessary to access Mazda Connected Services features.

CX-30 GS

CX-30 GS builds on the CX-30 GX model and includes heated exterior mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, tinted privacy glass on the rear windows, and 18-inch silver metallic alloy wheels.

Interior upgrades include leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, heated steering wheel, automatic dual-zone climate control, and rear seat passenger vents. All CX-30 GS models now feature a 10.25-inch centre display with touchscreen capability when using Apple CarPlay™ or Android Auto™. The Mazda Connect infotainment system is also navigation ready, with the addition of a navigation SD accessory card, available at Mazda retailers.

CX-30 GS LUXURY PACKAGE

The CX-30 GS Luxury Package upgrades the GS trim with black leatherette upholstery with the driver's seat adding 10-way power adjustability, lumbar support, and seat memory, along with a power-sliding glass moonroof and auto-dimming rearview mirrors with memory positioning and tilt when in reverse for enhanced visibility when parking. New features for the GS Luxury Package include wireless phone charging pad (Qi), and wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration.

CX-30 GT

The CX-30 GT elevates the GS Luxury Package with many notable updates. Safety is enhanced with Active Driving Display with Traffic Sign Recognition, Smart Brake Support Rear / Rear Crossing, 360º View Monitor, front and rear parking sensors, an Adaptive Front-lighting System, and Cruise and Traffic Support. This level two driver assistance technology helps reduce driver fatigue and allows CX-30 to maintain a constant distance between the vehicle in front of it without the driver having to use the accelerator or brake pedal. This system also has a steering assist function where, when the lane lines are detected, assists the driver in keeping the vehicle within its lane.

Paddle shifters are also equipped on the steering wheel helping further the connected feeling with the driver. For 2025, CX-30 GT models and above now feature Mazda Online Navigation functionality. This is further complemented by a 12-speaker Bose Premium Audio, SiriusXM® Satellite Radio, black or Garnet Red leather seats, a power liftgate, dual USB-C ports, front wiper de-icer, Amazon Alexa, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, frameless rearview mirror with auto-dimming, HomeLink®, and LED signature illumination headlights and taillights.

CX-30 GT TURBO

CX-30 GT Turbo models boosts the dynamic driving experience thanks to more horsepower and torque - max torque is available between 2,000 and 2,500 rpm for excellent off-the-line throttle response. The Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo four-cylinder engine produces 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque on premium 93 octane fuel, while on regular 87 octane fuel it produces 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque.

For exterior design differentiation, GT Turbo models include 18-inch alloy wheels with a black metallic finish and are complemented by black door mirrors, along with a black signature grille, wing, and side garnish.

CX-30 SUNA EDITION

Building on the equipment found in the GT Turbo, CX-30 Suna Edition features unique exterior and interior styling features, paired with ample turbocharged performance. The Zircon Sand Metallic exterior colour is exclusive to the Suna Edition as are the Terracotta leatherette and black suede-trimmed seats.

MSRP3 FOR THE 2025 MAZDA CX-30 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model MSRP CX-30 GX $28,950 CX-30 GS $31,850 CX-30 GS Luxury Package $34,050 CX-30 GT $37,850 CX-30 GT Turbo $40,250 CX-30 Suna Edition $41,000

PREMIUM COLOUR OPTIONS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $500 Machine Grey Metallic $400 Polymetal Grey Metallic $300 Snowflake White Pearl $300 Ceramic Metallic $300 Aero Grey Metallic $300 Garnet Red Leather interior $250

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

Follow Mazda Canada's social media channels through X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram at @MazdaCanada and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaCanada.

____________________________________

3 MSRP does not include $2,095 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Retailers set actual sale prices.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]