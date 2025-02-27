2025 Geotab Innovation Awards Showcase the Power of Data in Fleet Management

Honorees Recognized for Exceptional Leadership Outcomes

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - GEOTAB CONNECT - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected transportation, today revealed the winners of the 2025 Geotab Innovation Awards. The annual awards program celebrates the commercial businesses and public sector fleets leading the way in their use of connected vehicle technology and data insights to drive better outcomes for business, people and the planet. The awards were presented by Geotab Founder and CEO, Neil Cawse, at Geotab Connect 2025 in Orlando, Florida — a premier event attended by over 3,000 participants within the fleet industry.

The winners, including commercial and public sector fleets from the food and beverage, transportation and logistics industries, public transit, public works, and others, used Geotab data insights to achieve significant results, such as improving fuel economy, lowering costs, reducing idling, emissions and risk, and increasing the safety of drivers. Two additional Geotab Champion Awards were presented this year to recognize outstanding safety and maintenance performance in public sector fleets.

"The 2025 Geotab Innovation Award winners clearly show how quality data insights have a tangible impact on fleet performance, cost and efficiency" said Neil Cawse, Founder and CEO, Geotab. "The award winners are setting impressive benchmarks that are driving the connected vehicle industry forward, while improving outcomes for their customers and organizations. Geotab congratulates all the winners on their well-deserved recognition."

2025 Geotab Innovation Award winners

Geotab received a record-high number of nominations for the Champion awards this year, highlighting the fleet and transportation industry's strong commitment to safety and operational excellence. Winning fleets stood out for their:

Data-driven approach;

Strong focus on customers and drivers;

Targeted driver coaching programs; and

Significant improvement in safety, efficiency, sustainability or cost reduction.

Safety Champion

The Geotab Safety Champion Award recognizes outstanding safety performance over the past year and a dedication to driver safety and wellness. The award is based on nominations by Geotab partners, customers and industry peers.

Safety Champion (Commercial sector) — PepsiCo Sales Turkey ( Turkey )

) Safety Champion (Public sector) — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (U.S.)

Maintenance Champion

Nominated by Geotab partners, customers and industry peers, the Geotab Maintenance Champion Award recognizes the fleet that has transformed their operations through innovative maintenance practices to save costs, time and deliver premier customer service.

Maintenance Champion (Commercial sector) — Go-Ahead Group (UK)

Maintenance Champion (Public sector) — Maryland DOT State Highway Administration (U.S.)

Excellence

The Geotab Innovation Award in Excellence celebrates outstanding fleets that take a proactive, innovative approach to fleet management and use of Geotab data insights to optimize operations.

Excellence (Commercial sector, Enterprise) — Fisher Auto Parts (U.S.)

Excellence (Commercial sector, Enterprise) — Giant Tiger ( Canada )

) Excellence (Public sector, Small-Medium) — Town of Apex (U.S.)

Excellence (Public sector, Large) — Washington D.C. Department of Public Works (U.S.)

Productivity

The Geotab Innovation Award in Productivity recognizes best-in-class use of Geotab data insights to enhance vehicle uptime and streamline fleet operations.

Productivity (Commercial sector, Small-Medium) — Nussbaum Transportation Services (U.S.)

Productivity (Commercial sector, Enterprise) — Grupo Bimbo ( Mexico )

) Productivity (Public sector, Small-Medium) — Atrium Health (U.S.)

Productivity (Public sector, Large) — Florida Department of Corrections (U.S.)

Sustainability

The Geotab Innovation Award in Sustainability celebrates best-in-class use of Geotab data insights to improve cost and efficiency through initiatives including improving fuel economy, reducing idling and emissions, or integrating electric vehicles and optimizing charging.

Sustainability (Commercial sector, Small-Medium) — SIRO ( Ireland )

) Sustainability (Commercial sector, Enterprise) — Moove Cars Group ( Spain )

) Sustainability (Public sector, Small-Medium) — City of Carmel (U.S.)

Sustainability (Public sector, Large) — DB Regio AG ( Germany )

About the Geotab Innovation Awards

Launched in 2023, the Geotab Innovation Awards is an annual awards program honoring outstanding fleets that harness the power of data insights to tackle challenges, increase efficiency and enhance resilience. Awards are presented in 16 categories, including Excellence, Productivity, Sustainability, Safety and Maintenance, for commercial and public sector fleets, of small-medium (1-500 vehicles) and enterprise size (over 501 vehicles).

Geotab Innovation Award recipients are selected based on a data-driven scoring methodology that compares the implementation, performance and impact compared to similar fleets. The Safety Champion and Maintenance Champion are based on nominations from Geotab partners, customers and industry peers. A panel of Geotab experts selects the winners, considering performance, management, innovation and impact.

For more news announced at Geotab Connect 2025, visit: geotab.com/news-and-views .

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, empowering fleet efficiency and management. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance, safety, and sustainability, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 80 billion data points daily from more than 4.7 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal Government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views .

