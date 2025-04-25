MONTREAL, April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Port of Montreal is pleased to announce the official launch of the 2025 cruise season, heralded by the return of Victory Cruise Lines' Victory I. With 58,000 passengers and crew members expected during the season, and tourist attractions spanning the Great Lakes and international destinations, Montreal affirms its position among North America's top cruise destinations. It's also an opportunity to mark the start of high season at the Grand Quai, which offers public spaces and events to the city's citizens and visitors.

A great season ahead

The 2025 cruise season features 42 operations from 13 cruise lines and 21 different ships, for an estimated total of close to 60,000 passengers and crew members. For the 2025 cruise season, the Port of Montreal highlights the new vessels calling at Montreal for the first time: Seven Seas Splendor (Regent Seven Seas Cruises), Silver Shadow (Silversea Cruises), and Allura (Oceania Cruises).

"The Port of Montreal is proud to launch a new cruise season that manifests the vitality of our city and its appeal to cruise lines and travellers from around the world. Beyond the tourism aspect, cruises generate significant economic benefits for the local and regional community. It's also a great opportunity to showcase our river, our expertise and our hospitality," said Julie Gascon, President and CEO of the Port of Montreal.

"At Tourisme Montréal, we are proud to see that 97% of cruise passengers are satisfied with their experience in Montréal. Our city continues to establish itself as one of North America's top cruise destinations. Our unique position as a preferred embarkation port for luxury ships brings tangible economic benefits to the city—across accommodations, dining, and cultural experiences. Wishing everyone a great season ahead!" said Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

Major benefits for Greater Montreal

The cruise industry remains an important economic driver and a real asset as a tourism draw for the city. In 2024, the economic impact was estimated at $25 million, not including the contribution of the river excursion sector, which attracted close to 120,000 passengers. Every cruise ship arrival brings direct business to the city's shops, restaurants, and tourist attractions, generating direct and indirect jobs. This momentum also supports local initiatives that promote Montreal's cultural heritage while stimulating the local economy.

Victory I: a lasting presence in Montreal

To mark the season's first stopover, a commemorative plaque was presented to John Waggoner, owner of Victory Cruise Lines, with Julie Gascon, President and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority, and Captain Geir Lilleeng, master of the Victory I, also attending. The Victory I has a long history with Montreal. The ship first called under the name Saint-Laurent in July 2016 with the Haimark Line. It was then purchased by Victory Cruise Lines and renamed Victory I, before being bought by American Queen Voyages and renamed Ocean Voyager. In 2023, John Waggoner bought both vessels from the cruise line, renamed them Victory I and Victory II, and went back to the corporate name Victory Cruise Lines. Between 2016 and 2024, the two vessels made 35 calls to Montreal, carrying 7,167 passengers (PAX). By scheduling four stopovers this year, Victory Cruise Lines affirms its intent to develop Montreal as a must-see destination on its routes.

Launch of the summer season at the Grand Quay

The return of warm weather also signals the start of peak season at the Grand Quay. This summer's programming features a lineup of major events. Highlights include C2 Montréal, the Climate Summit in May, SAQ Inspire, Startupfest, the Salon de la Femme noire, and the Martinique Gourmande festival, which tops off the summer season. These events are in addition to the site's outstanding attractions: the green roof, Commencement Square along the river, and the Port of Montreal Tower with its spectacular views of the city and the St. Lawrence River. A unique setting to welcome visitors, residents and cruise passengers all summer long!

Click here for the full schedule of cruise ship arrivals and departures at the Port of Montreal

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the largest container port in Eastern Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal.

The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity in Canada supports some 590,000 jobs and generates $93.5 billion in economic activity.

About Tourisme Montréal

Founded in 1919, Tourisme Montréal is a private non-profit organization that works to position Montréal as a world-class destination for various leisure and business tourism markets. As such, the organization leads innovative tourist welcome strategies with a twofold objective: ensuring that visitors enjoy a high-quality experience and maximizing the economic benefits of tourism. Now uniting more than 1,000 businesses working directly or indirectly in the tourism industry, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism offer and makes recommendations on issues with regard to the city's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, please visit https://www.mtl.org/en

SOURCE Montreal Port Authority

Source: Renée Larouche, Director of Communications, Montreal Port Authority, [email protected], 514 531-2410; Aurélie de Blois, Senior Public Relations and Media Advisor, Tourisme Montréal, 514 918-5290, [email protected]