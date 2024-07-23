MONTREAL, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS) is proud to announce that it has been selected to host the 8th Canadian University Men's Rugby Championship (CUMRC) in 2025. This selection makes ÉTS the first French-speaking university to receive this honour, highlighting the school's commitment to sporting excellence.

The École de technologie supérieure to host the 2025 Canadian University Men's Rugby Championship Post this Players of the ÉTS men's rugby team, Les Piranhas. Photo : Siuxy Sports (CNW Group/École de technologie supérieure) Canadian University Men’s Rugby Championship. (CNW Group/École de technologie supérieure)

ÉTS has demonstrated its ability to meet the requirements of the CUMRC, reinforcing its reputation as an institution capable of hosting large-scale sporting events. This selection marks a particularly significant year for university sports at ÉTS, following closely on its accession to U SPORTS, the Canadian university sports network, last June.

The competition, to be held at the Claude-Robillard Sports Complex from November 12 to 16, 2025, will gather the top men's university rugby teams in Canada. Each year, more than 30 teams from across the country vie for one of the seven available spots in this championship, with the eighth spot reserved for the host team.

"This event serves as an opportunity not only to promote sporting excellence, but also to reinforce the commitment of ÉTS and its sports centre to the development of university sports, thereby contributing to the growth and development of student-athletes," emphasized Danny De Courval, Assistant Director of the Sports Centre and University Sports at ÉTS.

"On behalf of the Canadian University Men's Rugby Championship, I am thrilled that ÉTS will host the 2025 Championship. This marks a significant milestone for ÉTS's men's rugby program and will see the return of the Championship to Quebec for the first time since 2018. This is a tremendous boost for men's rugby in the region, highlighting the rapid growth of Quebec rugby. We look forward to the exceptional experience ÉTS will provide and the continued growth and passion for men's rugby in Canada," added Maria Samson, Canadian University Men's Rugby Championship Chair.

This event represents a tremendous opportunity for the ÉTS men's rugby team, Les Piranhas, to compete against the top university teams in the country. With six victories, the team finished the 2023 regular season with a flawless record and earned the "Outstanding Team" award for the second consecutive year at the 2024 Piranhas Gala.

Eagerly anticipating the 2025 season, the team is currently focusing on the 2024 season of the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ), which will begin on Saturday, September 7, in Ottawa. Their first home game will be held on Saturday, September 14, at Collège Notre-Dame.

In addition to hosting the 2025 CUMRC, ÉTS, in collaboration with the Vaudreuil-Dorion Athletic Club and Cégep de Valleyfield, will also organize the 2024 and 2025 Provincial Cross-Country Championships.

About the ÉTS Piranhas

Thanks to its Sports Centre and the Piranhas program, ÉTS is proudly represented by its athletes in seven elite sports: mixed athletics, mixed badminton, mixed cross-country, mixed golf, men's rugby, men's ice hockey, and women's volleyball. Its teams, known as the ÉTS Piranhas, compete within the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) and in U SPORTS at the national level.

About ÉTS

Specializing in university education and applied research in engineering and technology, ÉTS is the leading engineering faculty in Quebec and the second largest in Canada. Its cooperative education model and its 50 scientific clubs and student groups encourage its engaged community to be entrepreneurial and innovate, making a significant impact on the technological development of society. ÉTS maintains unique and privileged relationships with the business and industrial sectors, with 70% of its research activities conducted with, and for, companies in Quebec, Canada, and internationally. It has established itself as a key player in the innovation cycle, notably by founding Centech, which is ranked among the top 10 most effective incubators in the world.

SOURCE École de technologie supérieure

Information: Sophie Dubuc, [email protected], Public Affairs and Government Relations Department, ÉTS