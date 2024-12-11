2024 Ontario Electrical Safety Code is Now Available

The newest edition comes into effect on May 1, 2025 – it is an essential tool for electrical professionals and includes important updates

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The 2024 edition of the Ontario Electrical Safety Code (OESC) has been finalized and is now available for purchase. The updated Electrical Safety Code regulation comes into effect on May 1, 2025. Members of the electrical industry are encouraged to begin familiarizing themselves with the new Code. Electrical work conducted after May 1, 2025 needs to meet the 2024 edition's requirements.

"The 2024 Ontario Electrical Safety Code is a vital resource for ensuring the safety of Ontarians and supporting the electrification of our province. This updated Code reflects our commitment to harmonizing standards, reducing regulatory burden, and enabling innovation in the electrical sector," said Todd McCarthy, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement. "I commend the cooperative efforts of industry experts and stakeholders in delivering a Code that not only enhances public safety but also equips electrical professionals with the tools needed to meet the demands of a modern and electrified Ontario."

"The new edition of the Ontario Electrical Safety Code continues the progress in fulfilling the ESA's vision – an Ontario where people can live, work and play safe from electrical harm. I am thankful to the participation of many voices from the sector who contributed their advice to the updated Code," said Josie Erzetic, President and CEO, Electrical Safety Authority. "With revised standards to enable the electrification of our province, and harmonization to national standards wherever possible, we have met our goals by reducing burden on businesses, strengthening consumer protection and contributing to a safer Ontario for all."

The 2024 edition of the Code includes the Canadian Electrical Code, Part I, plus several Ontario-specific amendments. This new edition includes changes designed to enhance electrical safety and the public including:

Enhancing Plan Review requirements to include submission for some electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) installations, and to include stand-alone electric-power-generating-equipment and systems

Revising demand load calculation for single dwellings with EVSE loads

Enabling electrification by recognizing other types of energy management systems in addition to electric vehicle energy management system

Complete rewrite of the installation requirements of energy storage systems (ESS) at residential buildings

Preventing electrical shock hazards with additional requirements for outdoor receptacles for single dwellings

Preventing overloading in the future by requiring labelling of maximum residential load

Enhancing bonding requirements for pools and hot tubs to prevent shock hazards

Permitting insulated conductors within an enclosure when connected to different sources of voltage, with specific conditions

Protecting the public with additional GFCI requirements for cords used at midways, carnivals, fairs, and festivals

Increase in allowable voltages in electric vehicle supply equipment installations

The new Code is now available for purchase. The hardcopy of the Code book will be available for $243, as well as a PDF-version available for $217. These prices will include free access to the bulletins on the CSA OnDemand website over the whole period of the Code cycle. Once purchased, the PDF-version can be accessed immediately, while the hardcopy versions will not be available until late January 2025.

ESA is partnering with the CSA Group to offer the Code book and all ESA bulletins – which provide important updates and interpretations – together for one price in a searchable, digital format for $217, accessible on smart phones, tablets and desktops and compatible with Windows and iOS. The bulletin package will be available in May 2025.

To order a copy of the OESC, please visit www.csagroup.org/oesc24.

For more information on the new OESC, visit esasafe.com/oesc.

