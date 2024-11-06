Top prize awarded for pioneering research to improve global environmental safety

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Both science and engineering research play a pivotal role in advancing society by tackling global challenges to benefit the well-being of humanity and our planet. Year after year, Canadian research excellence drives scientific breakthroughs, fosters technological innovations and protects the environment, ultimately improving the quality of life for Canadians and addressing pressing research priorities for Canada and the world.

Today, Professor Alejandro Adem, President of the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC), announced the winners of the 2024 NSERC Prizes. This year, 18 of Canada's leading scientists and engineers, alongside 13 industry partners, have been honoured for their extraordinary achievements and contributions to research and training across various fields. From informing international climate policy to artificial tissue technologies poised to revolutionize personalized medicine and remarkable advancements in sustainable technologies, the impact of their research is undeniable.

Kerry Rowe, a distinguished Canadian civil engineering researcher, has been awarded Canada's highest science honour, the Gerhard Herzberg Canada Gold Medal for Science and Engineering, valued at up to $1 million. His groundbreaking work provides indispensable tools for safeguarding our environment for generations to come. Rowe's outstanding career in research has resulted in the adoption of transformative waste management practices around the world.

John Smol, one of the world's leading environmental scientists, has received the NSERC Donna Strickland Prize for Societal Impact of Natural Sciences and Engineering Research. His transformative research in paleolimnology has had a profound impact on understanding environmental and climatic changes.

Internationally renowned scientist and innovator Milica Radisic has been honoured with the John C. Polanyi Award for her innovative advancements in organ-on-a-chip technology and contributions to cardiac tissue engineering. Her research promises to enhance personalized medicine and streamline pharmaceutical development, offering safer and more reliable testing platforms for new therapies.

The Brockhouse Canada Prize for Interdisciplinary Research in Science and Engineering has been awarded to David Wishart and Russell Greiner. By integrating chemistry and biochemistry with advanced computing, the duo continues to shape the future of scientific inquiry and its many practical applications

Six early-stage academic researchers were awarded Arthur B. McDonald Fellowships to support them in enhancing their research capacity so that they can become leaders in their field and inspire others.

NSERC also celebrated four exemplary collaborations with the Synergy Awards for Innovation, recognizing research partnerships between organizations and colleges or universities.

Quotes

"Congratulations to the recipients of the 2024 NSERC Prizes for their extraordinary contributions to science, engineering, and society. Our government is proud to support these talented individuals, whose groundbreaking research is driving progress in areas like environmental sustainability, health, and advanced technologies. Their achievements not only enhance Canada's leadership in research and development, but also pave the way for a better future for all."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"NSERC prizes highlight remarkable advancements that revolutionize research, drive innovation and improve our daily lives. By honouring these brilliant minds, we celebrate their profound impact on the world and reinforce Canada's legacy of research excellence. Congratulations to this year's recipients—your dedication, talent, passion and expertise have led to breakthroughs that will inspire future generations of researchers to continue this work for many years to come."

Professor Alejandro Adem, FRSC, President of NSERC

"I am greatly honoured to be included with the exceptional individuals who have been awarded the Herzberg Gold Medal from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada. I would not be receiving this award without the incredible support of my colleagues, students and collaborators from around the world who have contributed to the research. I am also extremely grateful to the Government of Canada, which has funded (through the Canada Foundation for Innovation) both equipping the world's leading laboratory in the field at Queen's and through NSERC, together with our industrial partners, funded the research that is helping to protect society and the ecosystem on all seven continents and from the Artic to the Antarctic by providing sustainable containment of solid waste and liquids whose escape could have a significant impact on human health and the environment."

Professor Kerry Rowe, Queen's University

Quick facts

The NSERC Herzberg Gold Medal, named in honour of Canadian Nobel laureate Gerhard Herzberg , is the highest distinction awarded by NSERC, offering up to $1 million in research funding over five years.

, is the highest distinction awarded by NSERC, offering up to in research funding over five years. This year's awards ceremony recognizes 31 individuals (18 researchers and 13 industry partners) with six NSERC prizes totalling $4.05 million .

. Each year, NSERC celebrates researchers whose work demonstrates exceptional talent and innovation in Canadian universities and colleges.

Associated link

Full list of NSERC prizes, this year's winners and their profiles

