RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Ahead of its world premiere in January 2023, Mazda Canada Inc. announced the first-ever 2024 CX-90 will be available nationwide as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).

While this is Mazda's first plug-in hybrid in Canada, the CX-90 PHEV will maintain the responsiveness, performance, and driving dynamics that define Mazda vehicles. This all-new e-Skyactiv powertrain, tuned specifically for the North American market, will provide customers with the best of both worlds in terms of performance and efficiency.

2024 Mazda CX-90 Will Be Available with Performance-Oriented Plug-In Hybrid (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

