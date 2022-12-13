2024 Mazda CX-90 Will Be Available with Performance-Oriented Plug-In Hybrid Français

News provided by

Mazda Canada Inc.

Dec 13, 2022, 08:00 ET

Plug-In Hybrid Tuned Specifically for North America

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Ahead of its world premiere in January 2023, Mazda Canada Inc. announced the first-ever 2024 CX-90 will be available nationwide as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).

While this is Mazda's first plug-in hybrid in Canada, the CX-90 PHEV will maintain the responsiveness, performance, and driving dynamics that define Mazda vehicles. This all-new e-Skyactiv powertrain, tuned specifically for the North American market, will provide customers with the best of both worlds in terms of performance and efficiency.

Continue Reading
2024 Mazda CX-90 Will Be Available with Performance-Oriented Plug-In Hybrid (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)
2024 Mazda CX-90 Will Be Available with Performance-Oriented Plug-In Hybrid (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

Learn more at: https://www.mazda.ca/en/vehicles/cx-90

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

Follow Mazda Canada's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaCanada and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaCanada.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]

Organization Profile

Mazda Canada Inc.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's...