New Suna Edition combines bespoke exterior styling with refined turbocharged performance

Newly available 10.25" infotainment display features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and touchscreen functionality

2024 CX-30 has a starting MSRP of $28,150

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. today announced pricing and packaging for the 2024 Mazda CX-30. For 2024, CX-30 gains a new model option, with the introduction of the Suna model, along with technological upgrades, like the available USB-C inputs and a newly available 10.25-inch large center display with touchscreen Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality to further improve the ownership experience.

The 2024 CX-30 elevates its standard performance to new heights with the Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine with cylinder deactivation, replacing the previous Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter engine. This upgrade delivers 191 horsepower and an impressive 186 lb-ft of torque on regular octane fuel, resulting in a 28 percent horsepower increase and an increase in overall fuel efficiency.

CX-30 GX

The CX-30 GX model comes with the latest i-Activ AWD system as standard, which enhances performance by focusing on improved driving dynamics, handling, and vehicle control that help the driver enjoy the experience on most terrains or in most conditions. Engaging driving dynamics are engineered into every aspect of vehicle development to help create a connection between car and driver. Mazda's unique i-Activ AWD system continuously monitors weight distribution and shifts power to the appropriate wheels, providing drivers a near instant response to inputs. In addition, all CX-30 models are equipped with G-Vectoring Control Plus and Off-Road Traction Assist as standard.

The CX-30 GX features Mazda's Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine, paired with a quick-shifting six-speed automatic transmission with manual-shift mode and drive selection switch. Standard i-Activsense safety features include Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Mazda Connected Services is complementary for two years, which provides the owner with the ability to monitor and control the state of the CX-30 remotely by logging into the MyMazda app1.

The well-appointed interior features an 8.8-inch center display with the latest Mazda Connect infotainment system that can be controlled with the multi-function commander knob and is integrated with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other amenities include a Mazda Harmonic Acoustics eight-speaker sound system, seven-inch LCD multi-information gauge display, push button start, remote keyless illuminated entry system, black cloth seats, rearview camera, manual climate control, electronic parking brake, and power windows with one-touch automatic up/down.

The stylish exterior of the CX-30 includes LED automatic on/off headlights, taillights, and daytime running lights, black rear roof spoiler, and dark grey high lustre metallic finish 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels.

___________________________________ 1 Mazda Connected Services is provided during a two-year trial period; annual subscription fees apply thereafter. A compatible phone with cellular services is necessary to access Mazda Connected Services features.

CX-30 GS

Moving up to the GS model adds the full standard suite of i-Activsense safety equipment, including Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop&Go, Smart City Brake Support Front, Pedestrian Detection (forward sensing), Lane Departure Warning System with Lane-keep Assist, High Beam Control, and Driver Attention Alert. Mazda's commitment to safety and comfort extends well within the interior and exterior, with the added features of dual-zone automatic climate controls, heated steering wheel, heated exterior mirrors, rear center armrest with cup holders, and luxurious leather-wrapped accents.

CX-30 GS Luxury Package

Available for the GS models, the GS Luxury Package includes notable upgrades like leatherette trimmed upholstery, ten-way power driver's seat with lumbar support and seat memory, auto-dimming rearview mirror, exterior mirrors with a reverse tilt-down function and door mirrors linked with memory positioning, along with a power moonroof. For 2024, the GS Luxury Package adds a larger 10.25" full-colour centre touch display that includes touchscreen functionality when using Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

CX-30 GT

Building upon the impressive features of the GS Luxury Package model, the CX-30 GT model envelopes customers in a world of immersive sound with the Bose 12-speaker premium audio system with aluminum speaker grilles. In addition, SiriusXM® satellite radio is provided with a complementary three-month trial, and SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link® services with a 5-year trial subscription. The GT model offers full-colour windshield-projected Active Driving Display, Mazda Navigation with Off-Road Navigation feature, paddle shifters, Adaptive Front-lighting System, and advanced keyless entry.

Leading the design enhancements for the GT model are the 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels in a gunmetal finish, gloss black grille, and LED signature illumination headlights and taillights. Inside, GT models are equipped with leather seats available in black, Garnet Red or Pure White.

Mazda prioritizes safety with the inclusion of Rear Direction Base Safety, featuring Smart Brake Support Rear and Smart Brake Support Rear Crossing. Further safety and convenience upgrades include Traffic Jam Assist, 360° View Monitor, Active Driving Display with Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Front-lighting System, front and rear parking sensors, and HomeLink® is added to the frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror. In the 2024 CX-30 GT models, customers now enjoy the added convenience of wireless phone charging (Qi), wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and two Type C USB ports to accommodate faster charging.

CX-30 GT TURBO

CX-30 GT Turbo models boosts the dynamic driving experience thanks to more horsepower and torque - max torque is available between 2,000 and 2,500 rpm for excellent off-the-line throttle response. The Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo four-cylinder engine produces 250 horsepower and 320 lb.-ft of torque on premium 93 octane fuel, while on regular 87 octane fuel it produces 227 horsepower and 310 lb.-ft of torque. Visual cues such as black metallic 18-inch alloy wheels complemented by black side mirrors and larger exhaust outlets hint at the additional performance unlocked in the GT Turbo.

CX-30 SUNA EDITION

Building on the performance and features found in the GT Turbo, CX-30 Suna Edition features unique exterior and interior styling features, including the Zircon Sand exterior colour which is exclusive to the Suna Edition model, as are the Terracotta leatherette and black suede-trimmed seats. Other exterior touches include a black signature grille, wing, and side garnish, along with black 18-inch wheels and matching exterior mirrors.

MSRP2 FOR THE 2023 MAZDA CX-30 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model MSRP CX-30 GX $28,150 CX-30 GS $31,450 CX-30 GS Luxury Package $33,650 CX-30 GT $37,550 CX-30 GT Turbo $39,950 CX-30 Suna $40,700

_________________________________ 2 MSRP does not include $2,095 for freight and PDE for all models. A $100 air conditioner surcharge is excluded from applicable vehicle prices.

PREMIUM COLOUR OPTIONS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $500 Machine Grey Metallic $400 Polymetal Grey Metallic $300 Snowflake White Pearl Mica $300 Ceramic Metallic $300 Pure White Leather interior $250 (available with select exterior colours only) Garnet Red Leather interior $250 (available with select exterior colours only)

