2024 Excellence in Retailing Awards Finalists Announced

Environment submissions rise and fierce competition in design & marketing categories reflects retailers' focus on enhancing customer experiences

TORONTO, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) proudly presents the 65 finalists, from across 12 categories, who will vie for the highly coveted 2024 Excellence in Retailing Awards (ERA). Among the finalists are both established industry leaders and emerging disruptors, each bringing a unique perspective and approach to retail excellence. Their collective achievements demonstrate the diversity and dynamism of Canada's retail landscape.

Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO of Retail Council of Canada, expressed enthusiasm about this year's exceptional lineup of finalists. "The escalating focus on environmental initiatives and the intense competition in design & marketing categories epitomize retailers' steadfast dedication to enhancing customer experience. It's truly inspiring to witness the industry's relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence."

2024 Excellence in Retailing Awards finalists by company (listed alphabetically) are:

Alcool NB Liquor

Best Buy Canada

Calgary Co-op

Canada Goose

Canadian Tire Corporation

Cannabis Xpress

Cineplex

Endy

Farm Boy

Federated Co-operatives Limited

Friendly Fires

Goodwill Industries of Alberta

Harry Rosen

IKEA Canada

Indigo Books & Music Inc.

LCBO

Lee Valley Tools

Loblaw Companies Limited

Metro Inc.

Mobile Klinik

Pattison Food Group

Pet Valu Canada

Purdys Chocolatier

Purolator

Rexall Canada

Rogers Communications Inc.

Sephora Canada

Sleep Country Canada

Sobeys Inc.

Specsavers Canada

Sports Distributors of Canada

Staples Canada

The Home Depot Canada

Tim Hortons

Vancouver Aquarium Gift Shop

Walmart Canada

The winners will be revealed at the Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala on May 28, 2024 (Toronto Congress Center). Awards of Distinction recipients George Soleas (LCBO), Walter Lamothe (Bentley & Co LTD) and Jennifer Grimm (LUX Beauty) will also be celebrated at the Gala. Additionally, students who have earned scholarships through RCC's esteemed Retail Education Scholarship program will be honoured.

The Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala will close the first day of RCC STORE 24, Canada's biggest retail event, from May 28 – May 29, 2024. RCC STORE 24 will feature 75+ speakers and is attracting more than 2,000 retail leaders from across North America and around the globe.

Tickets to the Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala can be purchase at: https://retailawards.ca/buy-tickets/

Media are welcome to attend.

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2.3 million Canadians working in our industry. This sector is a major economic contributor, generating more than $93 billion annually in wages and employee benefits. In 2023, core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) exceeded $502 billion. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members account for more than two-thirds of these core retail sales and 95 per cent of the grocery market. Our membership extends across the country, embracing over 54,000 storefronts in diverse formats such as department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, online merchants, and quick service restaurants. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, RCC, a not-for-profit, industry-funded association, proudly represents retail businesses of all sizes, from small independents to large national chains, in communities nationwide.

