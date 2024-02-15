2024 Canadian Car of the Year winners announced by Automobile Journalists Association of Canada

The 2024 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year is the Toyota Grand Highlander. Toyota's new three-row SUV has attracted plaudits for its space and efficient hybrid powertrain options.

There are also two awards for the growing electric vehicle market. The Genesis Electrified G80 takes home the award as the 2024 Canadian Electric Car of the Year. It's the latest of several CCOTY awards in recent years for Genesis, for whom the gas-powered G80 model was a CCOTY category winner in 2021.

Meanwhile the 2024 Canadian Electric Utility Vehicle of the Year is the Genesis Electrified GV70, which edged out the two other finalists – the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV9 – in the final vote.

"AJAC is proud to present our highest honours to the 2024 Canadian Car of the Year Awards winners, marking the cars, trucks and SUVs that our members have voted to be the best vehicles on sale in Canada this year," said AJAC President Evan Williams. "AJAC members represent the country's largest and most diverse group of automotive experts. We test vehicles from coast to coast on the same roads and in the same conditions that Canadians experience every day. When the time came to decide, our members cast nearly 2,000 ballots. Our depth of experience and expertise is how we know Canadians can count on our assessments and on the Canadian Car of the Year Awards when it comes time to choose their own next vehicle."

About the Canadian Car of the Year Awards (CCOTY)

Under a new format for 2024, the CCOTY Awards have been simplified into four categories:

Canadian Car of the Year

Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year

Canadian Electric Car of the Year

Canadian Electric Utility Vehicle of the Year

All 2024 model-year vehicles – more than 200 – are eligible for the CCOTY Awards including those newly designed, recently refreshed, and carried over from last year.

The program's more than 50 jurors are based right across Canada, from Vancouver to Halifax. CCOTY is Canada's ONLY vehicle awards scheme in which the jurors drive every vehicle they vote on. Vehicles are tested on the same roads and in the same conditions faced by Canadian drivers from coast to coast every day, as well as at AJAC's annual TestFest event held each October.

Almost 2,000 ballots were cast. Ballots are scored anonymously on many different factors, including performance, features, technology, design, fuel consumption and value. Results from the journalists' ballots are audited by international accounting firm KPMG and remain under wraps until the moment the envelopes are opened.

About the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC)

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, its primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of its members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year Awards (CCOTY), Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.

About KPMG

KPMG LLP, an Audit, Tax and Advisory firm (kpmg.ca) is a limited liability partnership, established under the laws of Ontario, and the Canadian member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG has more than 7,000 professionals/employees in over 40 locations across Canada serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently recognized as an employer of choice and one of the best places to work in the country. The independent member firms of the KPMG network are affiliated with KPMG International, a Swiss entity. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such.

