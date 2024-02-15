The AutoTrader Awards celebrate automotive excellence and recognize the best vehicles for Canadians.

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Five Grand Prix winners for the 2024 AutoTrader Awards have been announced today, revealing the best overall vehicles in Canada according to some of the country's leading automotive experts.

"These Grand Prix winners received the most votes out of all category winners from our expert jury and represent the best of the best," says Jodi Lai, AutoTrader's Editor-in-Chief. "As part of AutoTrader's commitment to Canadian car buyers, we hope they can feel confident with these expert choices, as they all raise the bar in an important way.

The five Grand Prix winners for the 2024 AutoTrader Awards are:

Best Overall Car Toyota Prius / Prius Prime Best Overall SUV Genesis GV70 / Electrified GV70 Best Overall Truck Ford Maverick Best Overall Green Car Toyota Prius Prime Canada's Most Trusted Car Brand Toyota

The Canada's Most Trusted Car Brand award is the only one that AutoTrader's expert jury does not vote on. Instead, this win is the result of a third-party poll of Canadian car shoppers, who have recognized how hard Toyota has worked for generations to earn their trust.

"Congratulations to these five Grand Prix winners," Lai says. "Each of these winners go above and beyond what's expected and offer Canadians something they can feel confident with, and empowering car shoppers is hugely important to us at AutoTrader."

As car shoppers might be overwhelmed by an immense number of options, the AutoTrader Awards aim to give them trustworthy expert guidance on what separates a good car from an award-winning car.

"The AutoTrader Awards are a great jumping off point for researching your next vehicle purchase," Lai says.

The expert jury of more than 20 automotive journalists from across the country vote on the best vehicles in each segment that they feel confident recommending to their own family and friends. These winners are vehicles that go above and beyond what's expected, representing vehicles that Canadians can feel confident with. When voting on the best cars, the judges consider a dozen different criteria including value, innovation, safety, driver satisfaction, overall excellence, and more. Every new vehicle that's available for Canadians to buy is eligible for an award, but each winner offers something unique that raises the bar.

Each category winner announced in January was eligible for a Grand Prix award. The category winners are as follows:

2024 AutoTrader Award Category Winners:

Best Small Car Honda Civic / Civic Hatchback Best Family Sedan Honda Accord / Hybrid Best Wagon Volvo V60 / V60 Cross Country Best Compact Luxury Car BMW 3 Series / 4 Series Best Large Luxury Car Porsche Taycan / Taycan Cross Turismo Best Mainstream Performance Car Toyota GR Corolla Best Premium Performance Car Cadillac CT5-V / Blackwing Best Subcompact SUV Subaru Crosstrek Best Compact SUV Subaru Outback Best Mid-Size SUV Toyota Grand Highlander / Hybrid Best Full-Size SUV Chevrolet Suburban / Tahoe Best Subcompact Luxury SUV BMW X1 / X2 Best Compact Luxury SUV Genesis GV70 / Electrified GV70 Best Mid-Size Luxury SUV Porsche Cayenne / Cayenne Coupe Best Full-Size Luxury SUV BMW X7 Best Minivan Toyota Sienna Best Compact / Mid-Size Truck Ford Maverick Best Full-Size Truck Ford F-150 / Hybrid Best Mainstream EV Kia Niro EV Best Premium EV Hyundai Ioniq 6 Best Hybrid Toyota Prius Best PHEV Toyota Prius Prime Best Vehicle for Adventure Jeep Wrangler / Jeep Gladiator

The AutoTrader Awards are the most trusted and influential automotive awards in Canada, based on 2023 Ipsos research*.

To learn more about the 2024 AutoTrader Awards winners and the judging process, visit: https://www.autotrader.ca/awards

