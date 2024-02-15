2024 AutoTrader Awards: 5 Grand Prix Winners Revealed for Canada's Most Trusted Automotive Awards Français

The AutoTrader Awards celebrate automotive excellence and recognize the best vehicles for Canadians.

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Five Grand Prix winners for the 2024 AutoTrader Awards have been announced today, revealing the best overall vehicles in Canada according to some of the country's leading automotive experts.

"These Grand Prix winners received the most votes out of all category winners from our expert jury and represent the best of the best," says Jodi Lai, AutoTrader's Editor-in-Chief. "As part of AutoTrader's commitment to Canadian car buyers, we hope they can feel confident with these expert choices, as they all raise the bar in an important way.

The five Grand Prix winners for the 2024 AutoTrader Awards are:

Best Overall Car

Toyota Prius / Prius Prime

Best Overall SUV

Genesis GV70 / Electrified GV70

Best Overall Truck

Ford Maverick

Best Overall Green Car

Toyota Prius Prime

Canada's Most Trusted Car Brand

Toyota

The Canada's Most Trusted Car Brand award is the only one that AutoTrader's expert jury does not vote on. Instead, this win is the result of a third-party poll of Canadian car shoppers, who have recognized how hard Toyota has worked for generations to earn their trust.

"Congratulations to these five Grand Prix winners," Lai says. "Each of these winners go above and beyond what's expected and offer Canadians something they can feel confident with, and empowering car shoppers is hugely important to us at AutoTrader."

As car shoppers might be overwhelmed by an immense number of options, the AutoTrader Awards aim to give them trustworthy expert guidance on what separates a good car from an award-winning car.

"The AutoTrader Awards are a great jumping off point for researching your next vehicle purchase," Lai says.

The expert jury of more than 20 automotive journalists from across the country vote on the best vehicles in each segment that they feel confident recommending to their own family and friends. These winners are vehicles that go above and beyond what's expected, representing vehicles that Canadians can feel confident with. When voting on the best cars, the judges consider a dozen different criteria including value, innovation, safety, driver satisfaction, overall excellence, and more. Every new vehicle that's available for Canadians to buy is eligible for an award, but each winner offers something unique that raises the bar.

Each category winner announced in January was eligible for a Grand Prix award. The category winners are as follows:

2024 AutoTrader Award Category Winners:

Best Small Car

Honda Civic / Civic Hatchback

Best Family Sedan

Honda Accord / Hybrid

Best Wagon

Volvo V60 / V60 Cross Country

Best Compact Luxury Car

BMW 3 Series / 4 Series

Best Large Luxury Car

Porsche Taycan / Taycan Cross Turismo

Best Mainstream Performance Car

Toyota GR Corolla

Best Premium Performance Car

Cadillac CT5-V / Blackwing

Best Subcompact SUV

Subaru Crosstrek

Best Compact SUV

Subaru Outback

Best Mid-Size SUV

Toyota Grand Highlander / Hybrid

Best Full-Size SUV

Chevrolet Suburban / Tahoe

Best Subcompact Luxury SUV

BMW X1 / X2

Best Compact Luxury SUV

Genesis GV70 / Electrified GV70

Best Mid-Size Luxury SUV

Porsche Cayenne / Cayenne Coupe

Best Full-Size Luxury SUV

BMW X7

Best Minivan

Toyota Sienna

Best Compact / Mid-Size Truck

Ford Maverick

Best Full-Size Truck

Ford F-150 / Hybrid

Best Mainstream EV

Kia Niro EV

Best Premium EV

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Best Hybrid

Toyota Prius

Best PHEV

Toyota Prius Prime

Best Vehicle for Adventure

Jeep Wrangler / Jeep Gladiator

The AutoTrader Awards are the most trusted and influential automotive awards in Canada, based on 2023 Ipsos research*.

To learn more about the 2024 AutoTrader Awards winners and the judging process, visit: https://www.autotrader.ca/awards

