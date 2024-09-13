MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) welcomes the orientations presented by the Minister of Health, Christian Dubé, in his Plan d'action en cancérologie 2024-2026 for the Québec Cancer Program, which focus on improving access to care and modernizing cancer screening. However, while these key areas align with CCS priorities, the organization remains concerned and would reiterate that quickly translating the vision into action is critical to making these initiatives a reality.

Cancer remains the leading cause of death in Canada, and according to the most recent projections from the Canadian Medical Association Journal, Quebec is expected to have the highest cancer rate in the country in 2024. For every 100 000 people, Quebec has an estimated 558.9 cases of cancer. Each day, 172 Quebecers receive a cancer diagnosis, and 62 die from it.

The growing and aging population means that cancer cases and deaths will very likely increase, making it crucial to accelerate the implementation of screening programs to meet the growing needs of Quebecers while modernizing the health network, particularly in the context of the creation of Santé Québec.

"We support the orientations presented by the Minister of Health, Christian Dubé, in his cancer action plan, which is distinguished by a prevention and screening-oriented approach," says David Raynaud, Senior Manager of Advocacy at CCS. "However, our organization expects concrete measures such as deploying an organized colorectal cancer screening program, modernizing breast cancer screening, and rapidly deploying HPV testing for cervical cancer screening."

The CCS emphasizes the importance of implementing these measures, in particular by:

Launching an organized colorectal cancer screening program given that Québec is the only province not to have one;

Modernizing breast cancer screening, by lowering access to the Quebec breast cancer screening program from age 50 to 40, and automatically indicating breast density during mammograms;

Creating a screening protocol for women at high risk of developing breast cancer;

Establishing a national lung cancer screening program;

Hastening the transition to HPV testing as the primary screening method for cervical cancer.

Moreover, the CCS will make screening one of its priority advocacy efforts by the end of the year, emphasizing that early detection is essential to improving survival rates, improving the quality of life of people with cancer, and easing the growing pressure on the health network.

The CCS will continue to be a key partner of the Government of Québec through its advocacy work, prevention campaigns, and cancer research funding.

