2023 spring/summer registration for Keep Moving™ by 407 ETR open until May 1, 2023

407 ETR sponsors a variety of team sports in the GTA, keeping kids active and building lasting confidence.
TORONTO, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Keep MovingTM by 407 ETR is now accepting applications for the 2023 spring/summer season. Teams eligible for 407 ETR's sponsorship must have participants from four to 18 years of age and can include a range of team activities from dance and swimming to baseball and hockey. Since 2015, 407 ETR has invested over $850,000 in youth team sports, and in 2022 sponsored over 2,500 kids in the GTA.
"The generous contribution from Keep MovingTM by 407 ETR has helped minimize the seasonal fees to each individual player, as well as opening the door to players who, due to financial difficulties, would not have been able to play at a competitive level on their own," says Michelle Watson, a parent of players on the Scarborough Sharks U15B Hockey Team (pictured). "The girls are making bonds that will last a lifetime while developing healthy fitness habits and team building skills that they can carry with them for the rest of their lives."
407 ETR is proud to work with organizations that are positively impacting kids in the GTA. "We recognize the incredible value that participating in team sports can bring to a child's life," says Javier Tamargo, President & CEO at 407 ETR. "We're proud to help local teams connect children to sports to enjoy the many benefits, including increased mental well-being, physical fitness, and learning the importance of hard work and dedication."
Fast facts about some of the organizations we support:
- Seaside Hockey in Toronto is providing visible minority youth in the GTA an opportunity to learn the sport under their leading-edge hockey-based mentorship program, by removing financial barriers for families.
- Through their specially designed and inclusive All Abilities Program, Pickering Football Club is giving children and youth with intellectual and/or physical disabilities the opportunity to learn and play soccer.
- Jade's Hip Hop Academy in Brampton helps children grow through dance by providing an inclusive and supportive space to learn, and helping families who may not have otherwise had the means to participate.
The Keep MovingTM program is just one of the ways 407 ETR supports its surrounding communities. In 2022, the Company completed its $4 million multi-year donation to the United Way to help provide COVID-19 relief for food and income security, mental health services, and support for isolated seniors in the GTA.
Interested teams can visit 407etr.com/keepmoving to apply for spring/summer funding until May 1, 2023.
About 407 ETR:
Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.
407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:
- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) through indirectly-owned subsidiaries (50.01%);
- Cintra Global S.E. which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (43.23%); and
- SNC-Lavalin (6.76%).
