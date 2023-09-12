QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - As part of its social commitment, iA Financial Group is kicking off the seventh edition of its Canada-wide philanthropic contest to support charities in the health, environment, education and social services fields that propose a promising educational project. From September 12 to October 16, the charities that submit the most inspiring proposals that answer the question "What would you do with a $100,000 donation?" will share a total of $500,000 to carry out their project or pursue their mission.

"Education is a powerful force to reduce poverty, improve health, promote equality and support wellbeing in our society. This year, we're encouraging organizations to submit a promising educational project that will have a real impact on people's lives. Education is the future, and we're thrilled to help build that future through this contest," explains Denis Ricard, President and CEO of iA Financial Group.

The submission period closes on October 16, after which a total of twelve charities will be selected by committee and announced to the general public on November 7. The public will be invited to vote for the projects they find the most inspiring. Participating charities are divided into four geographic regions (Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada/the North) to ensure an equitable distribution of donations across the country. The four charities that receive the most votes will each be awarded a $100,000 donation. The remaining finalists will each receive $10,000. The winners will be announced between December 11 and December 14.

IMPORTANT DATES:

September 16 to October 16 : charities register and submit proposals

: charities register and submit proposals October 16 to November 3 : committee selects 12 projects for public vote

: committee selects 12 projects for public vote November 7 : twelve finalists announced and public voting period opens

: twelve finalists announced and public voting period opens November 7 to December 1 : public voting period

: public voting period December 11 to 14 : winners announced

iA Financial Group launched the initial contest during the company's 125th anniversary celebrations in 2017. Since then, the contest has been held with a different theme each year to ensure that a wide range of charitable organizations are supported.

Contest details and the complete list of eligibility criteria are available at donations-contest.ia.ca.

OUR SUSTAINABILITY AMBITION

Our ambition is to be a company that contributes to the sustainable growth and wellbeing of its clients, employees, partners, investors and communities.

Sustainability is a priority that guides our day-to-day achievements in environmental, social and governance matters, which we demonstrate with the use of the iA Sustainable pictogram.

ABOUT iA FINANCIAL GROUP

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is one of Canada's largest public companies and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

SOURCE iA Financial Group

For further information: SOURCE: Pierre Picard, Manager, Public Relations | iA Financial Group | ia.ca ; MEDIA CONTACT: Laurie Gagné-Sansfacon | [email protected], C. 418-933-7143