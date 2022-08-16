2023 Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport: Pricing and Packaging

2023 Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport models equipped with the naturally aspirated Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine receive a five horsepower increase and improved fuel economy

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. continues to announce its 2023 model year lineup with updates to the Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport. Available as a sedan or hatchback, the Mazda3 offers customers a compact car with engaging driving dynamics and a sophisticated design. Hatchback models will arrive at dealerships in the fall, followed by sedan models this winter.

For 2023, the Mazda3 receives enhancements to the naturally aspirated Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine2, now capable of 191 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque with regular 87 octane fuel. The updates result in a five horsepower increase and an increase in overall fuel efficiency. Additionally, all Mazda3 models with this engine include updated cylinder-deactivation technology designed to be more efficient in specific operating conditions. These combined enhancements allow naturally aspirated Mazda3 models to achieve up to an EPA estimated rating of 28 mpg in the city and 37 mpg on the highway, for a combined 31 mpg3. The Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine remains available in certain packages.



MSRP does not include $1,060 for destination and handling ($1,110 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

With nine unique packaging options available in the Mazda3 sedan and eleven on the Mazda3 Sport hatchback, standard front-wheel drive (FWD) and available i-Activ all-wheel drive (AWD) in select models, owners can choose the Mazda3 that best fits their day-to-day lives and driving preferences.

MAZDA3 / MAZDA3 SPORT GX

Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport GT models are equipped with the efficient Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter engine paired with the engaging Skyactiv-MT six-speed manual transmission, FWD, and G-Vectoring Control Plus. The smooth-shifting Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode, and Drive Selection switch is available as an option. For 2023, the 2.0L engine has received updates for increased fuel efficiency, while output remains at 155 horsepower and 150 lb-ft of torque.

All Mazda3 models come standard with essential i-Activsense safety features to support everyday driving, including Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Mazda Connected Services is complementary for two years, which provides the ability for the owner to monitor and interact with their Mazda3 remotely through the MyMazda app, with features such as remote start, locking/unlocking the doors remotely, and sending directions to the Mazda Navigation system (if equipped). Rear side airbags have been added to all models which will reinforce the already strong safety performance of this IIHS Top Safety Pick + model (when equipped with



Available on select models

See the chart below for specific EPA estimates based on configuration

The stylish interior features an 8.8-inch center display with the latest Mazda Connect infotainment system that can be controlled with the multi-function commander knob. Other standard features include Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, push button start, remote keyless illuminated entry, rearview camera, two front USB inputs, Bluetooth, eight-speaker sound system, electronic parking brake, rain-sensing windshield wipers, black cloth seats, and heated front seats. The exterior provides LED lighting for the automatic on/off headlights and daytime running lights, and LED combination taillights, to go along with a matte finish front grille and silver finish 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels.

MAZDA3 / MAZDA3 SPORT GS

Moving up to the GS model adds the full standard suite of i-Activesense safety equipment, including Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Smart City Brake Support Front, Pedestrian Detection (forward sensing), Smart Brake Support Front, Lane Departure Warning System with Lane-keep Assist, High Beam Control, and Driver Attention Alert. More convenience features such as dual-zone automatic climate controls, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, heated steering wheel, heated exterior mirrors, rear centre armrest with cup holders, and sunglasses holder in the overhead console.

Mazda3 Sport GS models still receive the Skyactiv-G 2.0-litre engine with 6-speed manual transmission as standard equipment, while the Mazda3 sedan offers only the automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is available with the GS model, which, when selected, exchanges the 2.0L for an upgraded 2.5L engine, now producing 5 additional horsepower, for total output of 191 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque.

GS LUXURY PACKAGE

Available for the GS models, the GS Luxury Package includes a power moonroof, black leatherette seats, ten-way power driver's seat with lumbar support and seat memory, auto dimming rearview mirror, exterior mirrors with reverse tilt-down, and door mirrors linked with memory positioning.

MAZDA3 / MAZDA3 SPORT GT

The Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport GT further enhances the GS models with Bose 12-speaker premium audio with aluminum speaker grilles, SiriusXM® satellite radio with a complementary three-month trial, SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link® services with a 5-year trial subscription, full-colour windshield-projected Active Driving Display, Mazda Navigation System, paddle shifters, Adaptive Front-lighting System, and advanced keyless entry.

Leading the design enhancements for the GT models, leather seats are available in black or Garnet Red for the hatchback and black, Garnet Red, or Pure White for the sedan. GT models are equipped with 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels in a dark grey finish for the hatchback and light grey for the sedan, gloss back grille, and LED signature illumination headlights and taillights.

Rear Direction Base Safety, which includes Smart Brake Support Rear and Smart Brake Support Rear Crossing, is added to complete the advanced i-Activsense suite of safety features. Further safety and convenience upgrades include Traffic Jam Assist, 360° View Monitor with front and rear parking sensors, HomeLink® added to the frameless auto-dim rearview mirror, and Mazda Navigation System with an Active Driving Display to include Traffic Sign Recognition.

For customers who prefer the confidence of shifting their own gears, Mazda offers the Mazda3 Sport GT with the Skyactiv-MT six-speed manual transmission.

MAZDA3 / MAZDA3 SPORT GT TURBO

The turbocharged Mazda3 will continue to be a favorite among driving enthusiasts looking for a modern compact car with refined performance. The Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport GT Turbo are powered by the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine delivering 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque with premium 93 octane fuel paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and standard i-Activ AWD. With regular 87 octane fuel, the turbo engine is capable of 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. Mazda3 Turbo models continue to provide owners with a connected and engaging driving experience with either choice of fuel.

Subtle exterior styling for GT Turbo models features gloss black 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, gloss black heated door mirrors, larger tailpipes, and Turbo badging on the rear hatch/trunk.

MSRP4 FOR THE 2023 MAZDA3 AND MAZDA3 SPORT IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model Drivetrain Sedan Hatchback Mazda3 GX 6MT 2.0L FWD $21,600 $22,600 Mazda3 GX 6AT 2.0L FWD $22,900 $23,900 Mazda3 GS 6MT 2.0L FWD - $25,100 Mazda3 GS 6AT 2.0L FWD $25,400 $26,400 2.5L AWD $27,900 $28,900 Mazda3 GS Luxury Package 6AT 2.0L FWD $27,400 $28,400 2.5L AWD $29,900 $30,900 Mazda3 GT 6MT 2.5L FWD - $31,400 Mazda3 GT 6AT 2.5L FWD $31,700 $32,700 2.5L AWD $33,700 $34,700 Mazda3 GT Turbo 6AT 2.5L AWD $36,100 $37,100

PREMIUM COLOUR OPTIONS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $450 Machine Grey Metallic $350 Polymetal Grey Metallic $250 Snowflake White Pearl $250 Garnet Red Leather interior $200 Pure White Leather interior $200

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.



