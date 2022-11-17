2023 Mazda MX-5: Pricing and Packaging

Zircon Sand exterior paint will be available on the 2023 Mazda MX-5

Kinematic Posture Control has been well-received by many and will continue to provide better stability for MX-5

2023 MX-5 goes on sale with a starting MSRP1 of $33,900

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. today announces updates to the 2023 Mazda MX-5, which continues its long-standing tradition as a pure expression of effortless, joyful driving. Well-balanced, lightweight, and outstanding power-to-weight ratio all help make the MX-5 a popular driver's car. On sale this winter, the 2023 MX-5 will give customers a new exterior paint colour option to choose from in Zircon Sand to help make their MX-5 their own.

All MX-5 models have a front engine, rear-wheel drive layout, with a Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine delivering an inspiring 181 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 151 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm routed through a six-speed transmission. The MX-5 GS model is exclusively paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The MX-5 GS-P and GT are offered in either a manual transmission or a quick-shifting six-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

1 MSRP does not include $1,895 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Retailers set actual sale prices.

The 2023 MX-5 will continue to feature the well-received and appreciated Kinematic Posture Control (KPC), a software-based suspension performance technology development by Mazda that manages different vehicle systems to help provide MX-5 with improved precision and confidence in high-g cornering and behave as a harmonious extension of the driver's body without adding a single gram of weight. While the rear suspension of the MX-5 already helps keep the vehicle planted when braking, KPC then applies a very slight brake to the inner rear wheel during high-g cornering. This pulls down on that corner, suppressing body roll, and making steering response feel more linear through tight or rough corners. Slightly stronger braking is used when accelerating through a corner, enhancing the limited slip effect.

MX-5 GS

The MX-5 GS, offered with a black soft top, includes an abundance of standard features. Safety is a primary focus of the two-seat roadster featuring dual front airbags, side-impact airbags, and side-impact door beams in addition to many i-Activsense safety features that include Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Smart City Brake Support Front, Lane Departure Warning, and High Beam Control. The interior features a seven-inch full colour touchscreen display with the Mazda Connect infotainment system, which can be controlled with the multi-function commander knob and integrated with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™. The three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel has a tilt and telescoping function to help allow a wider range of owners find their ideal seating position. The steering wheel also has mounted buttons to easily control the audio, Bluetooth, and cruise control. Leather shift knob and parking brake, cloth bucket seats, six-speaker audio including driver headrest speakers, dual USB inputs, Mazda Advanced keyless entry, climate control, two removable cup holders, padded door armrest, power doors, and power windows with one-touch down feature complete the interior ambiance. Standard exterior features include metallic black 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, dual exhaust, LED headlights and taillights, automatic on/off headlights, auto levelling headlights, gloss black door mirrors and high mount brake light cover, daytime running lights, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and rear glass window with defogger.

MX-5 GS-P

The MX-5 GS-P further enhances the enthusiast's expectations to the roadster's dynamics. This model is sport-tuned with Bilstein dampers, a front shock tower brace, and a limited slip differential. The MX-5 GS-P is available in both soft top and RF (Retractable Fastback). The RF can open or close its roof in a notable 13 seconds by pushing a button, providing the MX-5 RF with the feel of both a sporty coupe and a stylish convertible.

Including all standard GS features, the GS-P adds a Bose 9-speaker premium audio that includes a subwoofer and headrest speakers for the driver and passenger seats to maintain the premium experience even with the top down.

New for 2023, GS-P models and above are available in Zircon Sand exterior paint. The GS-P model also includes black metallic 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, trunk lid-mounted shark fin antenna, body-colour high mount brake light cover, black cloth seats with light grey stitching, heated seats, and vinyl leather material throughout the interior.

MX-5 GS-P SPORT PACKAGE

Driving aficionados alike will appreciate the additions found in the MX-5 GS-P Sport Package. The package includes Brembo front brakes with red-painted front and rear calipers, dark gunmetal 17-inch BBS forged wheels, and heated Recaro sport seats.

The MX-5 GS-P Sport Package is available in a black soft top or black roof RF (Retractable Fastback).

MX-5 GT

The MX-5 GT carries all the valuable performance and dynamic features of the MX-5 GS-P and adds more comforts without compromising on being an authentic, lightweight MX-5. The MX-5 GT is available in a black soft top or RF with body-coloured roof. Additional safety features for this model include an Adaptive Front-lighting System and Traffic Sign Recognition. All GT models feature wireless Apple CarPlay™, which allows the driver or passenger to easily connect their enabled iPhone once they enter the MX-5 and help them get on the road quicker. SiriusXM® satellite radio with a three-month trial subscription and SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link® services with a 5-year subscription are also included.

The GT model trades the GS-P's black metallic wheels for dark silver 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, and also receives body-colour heated door mirrors with auto-dimming driver's door mirror, and door sill trim plates.

The MX-5 GT comes equipped with standard black leather seats. On the soft top, Terracotta Nappa leather seats and Pure White Nappa leather seats are an upgradable option, while the RF offers Pure White Nappa leather seats as a standalone option. Furthermore, the dark interior accents are exchanged for bright silver finishes while adding heated leather seats, Mazda Navigation system, automatic climate control, and auto-dim rearview mirror with HomeLink® wireless control system.

MX-5 RF GT EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE

The MX-5 RF GT Exclusive Package is only available with the automatic six-speed transmission with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters. It gives the vehicle a power retractable hard top with a contrasting top in piano black paint. On the interior, the Exclusive Package includes Terracotta Nappa leather seats with grey stitching.

MX-5 RF GT GRAND SPORT PACKAGE

The MX-5 RF GT Grand Sport Package is an automotive enthusiast's dream. The Grand Sport Package is available specifically on the 6-speed manual MX-5 RF GT and offers performance upgrades such as Brembo front brakes and 17-inch BBS forged wheel in a gunmetal finish. The Grand Sport Package also includes Terracotta Nappa leather seats surfaces with grey stitching. On the exterior, the vehicle is given a power retractable hard top with a contrasting top in piano black, piano black exterior mirrors, and red painted front and rear brake calipers.

MSRP2 FOR THE 2023 MX-5 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model Transmission Soft Top RF MX-5 GS 6-Speed MT $33,900 - MX-5 GS-P 6-Speed MT $37,900 $40,900 6-Speed AT $37,900 $40,900 MX-5 GS-P w/ Sport Package 6-Speed MT $42,300 $45,300 MX-5 GT 6-Speed MT $41,000 $44,000 6-Speed AT $41,000 $44,000 MX-5 RF GT w/ Exclusive Package 6-Speed AT - $44,900 MX-5RF GT w/ Grand Sport Package 6-Speed MT - $47,600

2 MSRP does not include $1,895 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Retailers set actual sale prices.

INTERIOR COLOUR OPTION:

Terracotta Nappa leather (soft top only) $400 Pure White Nappa leather



PREMIUM PAINT COLOURS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $450 Machine Grey Metallic $350 Snowflake White Pearl Mica $250 Zircon Sand Metallic $250

