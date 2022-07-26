Offered for the first time in the Canadian market, the new Rhodium White Metallic premium paint option is a unique colour born from Mazda's exclusive Takuminuri painting technology, following Soul Red Crystal and Machine Grey Metallic. Rhodium White Metallic is a pure white inspired by Japanese aesthetics finding beauty in simplicity. The paint's fine grain accentuates the shadows on the surface of the vehicle complimenting the CX-5's sculpted body lines. Mazda believes that colour is a critical part of vehicle design. It accentuates the vehicles dynamic and delicate expression while complimenting the Kodo - Soul of Motion – design theme, something Mazda takes great pride in offering its customers.

The critically acclaimed CX-5 has received numerous top industry and safety awards including the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+. In fact, the CX-5 was the first vehicle to earn a Good rating in IIHS's new, tougher side impact test and is currently the only small SUV to have earned this rating. To that end, all the engineering and safety features that contributed to these awards have been carried over to the 2023 model year as standard features. These include Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Smart Brake Support Front, Smart City Brake Support Front, Pedestrian Detection (forward sensing), Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist. These features allow CX-5 drivers to feel confident and comfortable, from the city streets to the open highway.

The 2023 Mazda CX-5 will be available in eight configurations. Each one provides customers with a well-equipped vehicle and an impressive list of standard technology and safety features designed to meet their needs while delivering the brand's renowned driving dynamics for a rewarding experience behind the wheel.

CX-5 GX

The CX-5 GX now features Mazda's Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine with cylinder deactivation as standard equipment. This efficient powertrain delivers up to 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque with any fuel grade and is paired with a quick-shifting six-speed automatic transmission with manual mode. All CX-5 models will continue to be equipped with G-Vectoring Control Plus and the i-Activ AWD system as standard. This system continuously monitors weight distribution and shifts power to the appropriate wheels, providing drivers with near instant power delivery in any driving situation. For 2023, Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) is added to the CX-5, which enables drivers to select the most appropriate drive mode with a simple switch, offering greater control over the driving experience in a wide variety of conditions. The CX-5's Mi-Drive features Normal, Off-Road, and Sport Modes.

Drawing inspiration from our Kodo design philosophy, the CX-5 stands out in the city even at a standstill. The front bumper features a signature wing which extends outward from the front grill with a unique three-dimensional texture. The rear of the vehicle is complemented by sport inspired dual tailpipes that mesh seamlessly with the rear bumper for a premium look. The headlights and taillights each feature a pair of horizontally spaced, rectangular LED lights that are sure to draw the eye.

The CX-5 continues to be well-appointed at the standard level to help ensure the driver and its occupants have a driving experience that exceeds their expectations. Every CX-5 model includes complimentary Mazda Connected Services for two years, providing the ability for the owner to monitor and control the state of the CX-5 remotely by logging into the MyMazda app. The 10.25" full-colour center display features the latest Mazda Connect infotainment system that can be controlled with the multi-function commander knob and is integrated with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™. Other standard features include push button start, remote keyless entry system, steering wheel-mounted audio, Bluetooth, and cruise control buttons, dual front USB inputs, four-speaker sound system, black cloth seats with three-level heating, six-way manual adjustable driver's seat and four-way manual adjustable passenger seat, electronic parking brake, rearview camera, air conditioning with manual climate controls, power windows with one-touch automatic up/down, and digital 7" LCD display in the instrument panel, which is newly standard for 2023.

Additional features include automatic on/off LED headlights with High Beam Control, rear roof spoiler, roof-mounted shark fin antenna, automatic rain-sensing windshield wipers, and an intermittent rear wiper.

CX-5 GS

Moving up to the CX-5 GS adds more conveniences for the owner such as auto-leveling headlights, auto-dimming interior rearview mirror, black leatherette seats with Grand Lux Suede® inserts, leather-wrapped shifter and steering wheel, heated steering wheel, power rear liftgate, and remote fold-down rear seats. The front seats are upgraded with the driver's seat receiving six-way power adjustability with manual lumbar support, and the passenger seat includes six-way manual adjustability. All occupants will enjoy the six-speaker sound system, and rear passengers benefit from a rear seat center armrest with integrated storage and cupholders, and two easily accessible USB ports.

CX-5 GS COMFORT PACKAGE

The CX-5 GS Comfort Package adds 19" alloy wheels, power moonroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear passenger vents on back of centre console, and Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry.

CX-5 KURO EDITION

The 2023 CX-5 Kuro Edition continues to offer exclusive styling cues with black metallic 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels, Brilliant Black side mirrors and a darkened signature wing grille surround. Exterior paint colour options include Polymetal Grey Metallic, Jet Black Mica, Soul Red Crystal Metallic, and the new Rhodium White Metallic. Interior options include a choice between black or Garnet Red leather interior, and front seats are further upgraded with 10-way power driver's seat with power lumbar support, memory driver's seat with 2 positions, and 6-way power passenger seat. The leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter features red stitching that is complemented with gloss black instrument panel and door trim styling.

CX-5 GT

The CX-5 GT builds on the equipment included in the GS Comfort Package and adds a high level of premium content to enhance the comfort and convenience factor in the CX-5. On the exterior, the CX-5 GT adds LED front and rear signature lighting, power-folding exterior mirrors, and piano black finish on the window pillars. Inside, occupants are treated to aural upgrades with a 10-speaker Bose® Premium Audio System with Centerpoint® 2 Surround Technology and AudioPilot® 2 Noise Compensation Technology, including 7 channels of customized equalization and SurroundStage® Signal Processing. SiriusXM® Satellite Radio with a 3-month trial subscription is included along with SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link® services to help along the journey. On the safety and security front, the CX-5 GT also brings in a windshield-projected Active Driving Display, Traffic Sign Recognition System, and Adaptive Front-lighting System.

Elsewhere in the interior, the CX-5 GT includes wireless phone charging (Qi), HomeLink® wireless control system, black or Pure White leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and Mazda Navigation System.

CX-5 SPORT DESIGN

The CX-5 Sport Design features sleek finishes around the exterior to support an athletic look with a gloss black front grille, black signature wing, door mirrors, lower bumper, wheel arches, and rocker molding. Completing the theme are black metallic finish 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels, a grille design matrix accent in Classic Red, and larger exhaust outlets. The interior features black leather seats that feature red accents and stitching on the instrument panel, door trim, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and shifter that supports a sporty atmosphere through the cabin. All CX-5 Sport Design models also include Traffic Jam Assist, black interior roof lining, and LED interior lighting.

CX-5 SPORT DESIGN TURBO

The CX-5 Sport Design offers an optional Skyactiv-G 2.5T turbocharged engine that provides performance-minded customers with a powerful, sporty crossover option. The Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine delivers 256 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque with premium octane fuel. On regular, 87 octane fuel, the engine will provide 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, enough to put a smile on any enthusiast's face. Paddle shifters are also included with the turbo engine upgrade for the enthusiast driver.

CX-5 SIGNATURE

Elevating to the CX-5 Signature perfectly blends premium style and sporty performance. The cladding on the exterior of this model adopts the same unified colour scheme as the rest of the body and is contrasted by bright silver finish 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels with matching front grille and signature wing.

The interior is appointed with premium quality materials such as Cocoa Brown Nappa leather and genuine Abachi wood trimmed dash and door panels. The bright silver finish is also found throughout, which is highlighted by LED interior lighting and ambient foot illumination. The black headliner, frameless rearview mirror, and unique steering wheel stitching are among other sophisticated styling found in the cabin of the CX-5 Signature.

Finally, this model is fully equipped with Mazda's latest i-Activsense safety features which add the 360° View Monitor with front and rear parking sensors, Smart City Brake Support Rear, Traffic Jam Assist, and Driver Attention Alert. These safety-minded conveniences all help enhance driving around town and add an extra layer of peace of mind for the driver.

MSRP2 FOR THE 2023 MAZDA CX-5 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model Starting MSRP CX-5 GX $30,900 CX-5 GS $34,450 CX-5 GS Comfort Package $36,550 CX-5 Kuro Edition $38,250 CX-5 GT $39,500 CX-5 Sport Design $40,700 CX-5 Sport Design Turbo $42,900 CX-5 Signature $43,900

PREMIUM COLOUR OPTIONS:

Polymetal Grey

Metallic $250 Rhodium White

Metallic $350 Machine Grey Metallic $350 Soul Red Crystal

Metallic $450 Black Leather with

red stitching (Kuro

Edition) $200 Pure White Leather

(GT) $200

__________________________ 2 MSRP does not include $1,950 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Retailers set actual sale prices.

