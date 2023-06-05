2023 IABC World Conference in Toronto kicks off by giving back to local charities & non-profits through the Gift of Communication

TORONTO, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) launched the 2023 IABC World Conference in Toronto (#IABC23) with the Gift of Communication – IABC's annual pre-conference community social responsibility event.

The Gift of Communication encourages conference attendees to give back to the host city's communities by using their professional skills and expertise to help support those in need. The goal is to work with local charities, social service organizations or other non-profit agencies to help them address their unmet communication challenges by providing expert communication support, counsel and solutions to meet their needs.

IABC recognizes that many non-profit social service organizations have limited financial resources and may depend heavily upon volunteers to deliver their communication messaging to fulfill their missions. Often it may be difficult for them to communicate effectively with their service users, donors and the general public.

"After waves of social and political change, the global pandemic and skyrocketing costs of living, our communities need us now more than ever," said Michael Blackburn, IABC/Toronto President. "IABC/Toronto is pleased to support the Gift of Communication and connect this powerful IABC Foundation event to deserving local agencies in Canada's largest and most diverse city."

"The global diversity of IABC participants enhances the overall value of this three-hour hands-on session by bringing together unique, professional perspectives that energize the non-profits as well as participants," said Beth Noymer Levine, IABC World Conference Program Advisory Chair. "It's a beautiful example of how we can use the power of communication to deepen impact, build community and create change."

This year's Gift of Communication was held on June 4 at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in Toronto and supported the unique communication challenges and opportunities of the following agencies:

About IABC/ Toronto

IABC/Toronto is the largest chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators. The chapter supports its community of communication professionals with innovative thinking, shared best practices, in-depth learning and career guidance.

About World Conference

World Conference is the International Association of Business Communicators' (IABC) annual event, and the premier event for globally minded professionals within communications. It is designed for today's communication professionals, to connect with peers from around the globe, hear from industry experts during sessions and leave with knowledge that is career-elevating. This year's event takes place 4-7 June 2023 in Toronto, ON, and is built around how communication can deepen relationships, purpose, impact, curiosity, and more among teams and organizations. Learn more at wc.iabc.com

