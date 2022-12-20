2023 IABC/Toronto OVATION Awards now accepting entries!

The 25 categories in this prestigious award program celebrate the finest work of corporate communications, public relations and marketing professionals, as well as event planners, writers, graphic designers, videographers, photographers and other creative professionals. For inspiration for your award entries, check out the 2022 IABC/Toronto OVATION Award Winners .

The 38th annual IABC/Toronto OVATION Awards program is aligned with IABC's global and national awards programs, making it easy for you to submit one entry for multiple awards. For more details on who should enter and the benefits of this program, please visit our Why enter? page.

"Having your work evaluated against the Global Standard of the Communications Profession using IABC's Global Seven-Point Global Scale of Excellence, and winning an award is no small feat... It's a mark of distinction", says IABC/Toronto President Michael Blackburn. "Submit your best work for evaluation by trained industry-leading senior professionals and get recognized for your outstanding work."

IABC/Toronto also welcomes new Award Judge Volunteers and Sponsorship proposals at this time.

Set yourself up for success

Get a head start on your entry with an early draft. The award submission process is flexible, allowing you to save your draft entry as in-progress until it is ready for submission. The How to create your entry page will guide through the first steps. To make the best of this opportunity, visit our Resources for entrants and FAQ pages. You can also watch a recording of last year's How to write an award-winning entry webinar to hear from seasoned award winners (free for IABC members; available upon request to non-members for only $15).

Entry deadlines

Final Deadline: January 17, 2023

January 17, 2023 Extended Deadline: January 24, 2023

