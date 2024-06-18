2023-2024 Annual Report - Upholding the right of access: a matter of safeguarding the public trust

GATINEAU, QC, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Caroline Maynard, the Information Commissioner of Canada, tabled her 2023-2024 Annual Report in Parliament today.

The report details the activities of the Office of the Information Commissioner (OIC) over the past year, offering updates on complaints, the operations of the Registry, investigations and the increasing volume of litigation brought about by the Commissioner's use of her order-making power.

The report also highlights the growing public interest in issues around government transparency, emphasizing the heightened attention from journalists and parliamentary committees over the past year, which marked the 40th anniversary of the Access to Information Act.

Reflecting on the year's achievements and enduring challenges, including issues that have arisen around the current model for funding her office, Commissioner Maynard pledges to continue her efforts to champion an access to information system that meets the needs of the twenty-first century.

Notwithstanding the recently announced Government of Canada Trust and Transparency Strategy and Access to Information Modernization Action Plan, the Commissioner also continues to advocate for legislative change, as it is her view that these measures alone will not be sufficient to address persistent issues that imperil the right of access.

The 2023-2024 Annual Report is available on the Office of the Information Commissioner of Canada's website.

