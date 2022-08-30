WENDAKE, QC, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - With the election campaign now underway, the Assembly of First Nations Quebec and Labrador (AFNQL) would like to remind political parties and their leaders that the priority issues of First Nations have too often been absent and ignored during provincial election campaigns.

The political relationship between First Nations Governments and the Government of Quebec is in dire need of inspiration. Among its priorities, the AFNQL is asking of the next government to make a committment to the holding of a special parliamentary commission of the National Assembly which will allow for a real dialogue between the elected representatives of Quebec and those of the ten (10) Nations in Quebec can take place.

"It is clear that First Nations issues, across the country, occupy an unprecedented place, except in Quebec, where successive governments have developed a culture of procrastination by handing over the responsibility of providing responses to our demands," recalls Ghislain Picard, Chief of the AFNQL. "The fundamental rights of First Nations can no longer be ignored. It is time to develop a relationship marked with respect, without the Government of Quebec imposing its conditions on our governments. The self-determination of our peoples must be the starting point," continues Chef Picard.

The AFNQL would also like to highlight the number of Indigenous candidates who are challenging the status quo and bring about a wind of change in a process that is not used to being confronted with the Indigenous context. "I would like to acknowledge and welcome the courage of candidates from our Nations. Their courage will be necessary for the province of Quebec which responds well to tragedies but falls short when it comes to proposing measures to provide lasting solutions," added Chief Picard. The AFNQL would like to remind everyone that it will be present and will keep a close watch throughout the campaign to ensure that the priorities of the First Nations have the place they deserve in the public space.

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador is the regional political organization that brings together the 43 chiefs of the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador.

SOURCE Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador

For further information: Marie Celine Einish, Communications Advisor, AFNQL, [email protected], C: 438-522-4642