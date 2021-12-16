2022 Pre-Budget Consultations - The Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs will meet to conduct Pre-Budget Consultations.

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Committee intends to hold public hearings via videoconference (Zoom) for the Northwest Region of Ontario on Monday, January 10, 2022; for the Northeast Region of Ontario on Tuesday, January 11, 2022; for the Ottawa Region of Ontario on Wednesday, January 12, 2022; for the Eastern Region of Ontario on Tuesday, January 18, 2022; for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area of Ontario on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 and Thursday, January 20, 2022; for the Southwestern Region of Ontario on Friday, January 21, 2022; and for the Central Region of Ontario on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Interested people who wish to be considered to make an oral presentation to the Committee are required to register by:

12:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday , January 4, 2022 for the following regions: the Northwest Region of Ontario , the Northeast Region of Ontario , and the Ottawa Region of Ontario ;

for the following regions: the Northwest Region of , the Northeast Region of , and the Ottawa Region of ; 6:00 p.m. (EST) on Monday , January 10, 2022 for the following regions: the Eastern Region of Ontario , the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area of Ontario , and the Southwestern Region of Ontario ;

for the following regions: the Eastern Region of , the and of , and the Southwestern Region of ; 6:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday , January 18, 2022 for the Central Region of Ontario .

Those who do not wish to make an oral presentation but wish to comment on the issue may send a written submission by 7:00 p.m. (EST) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

To register or send a written submission, please visit the following website: ola.org/en/apply-committees .

Committee hearings will be live-streamed. For the link to the webcast, and to find meeting times, please visit the Legislative Assembly website at ola.org .

Ernie Hardeman, MPP, Chair

Michael Bushara, Clerk

Room 1405, Whitney Block, 99 Wellesley Street West

Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M7A 1A2

Collect calls will be accepted.

Ces renseignements sont disponibles en français sur demande.

SOURCE Legislative Assembly of Ontario

For further information: Telephone: 416-325-3515, Facsimile: 416-325-3505, TTY: 416-325-3538, E-mail: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ontla.on.ca

