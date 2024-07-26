TORONTO, July 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The Standing Committee on Heritage, Infrastructure and Cultural Policy will meet to conduct a Study of the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing policy related to land use for unlicensed event venues.

The Committee intends to hold public hearings in Stouffville on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 and in Caledon on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

Interested people who wish to be considered to make an oral presentation to the Committee are required to register by 2:00 p.m. (EDT) on Monday, July 29, 2024.

Those who do not wish to make an oral presentation but wish to comment on the issue may send a written submission.

To register or send a written submission, please visit the following link: ola.org/en/apply-committees.

The Committee will stream live from location when available. For the link to the webcast, and to find times and availability, please visit the Legislative Assembly website at ola.org.

Laurie Scott, MPP, Chair

Isaiah Thorning, Clerk

Whitney Block, Room 1405

Toronto, ON M7A 1A2

Telephone: 416-325-3526

Facsimile: 416-325-3505

TTY: 416-325-3538

E-mail: [email protected]

Collect calls will be accepted.

Ces renseignements sont disponibles en français sur demande.

