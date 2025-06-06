TORONTO, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Standing Committee on Heritage, Infrastructure and Cultural Policy will meet to consider Bill 9, An Act to amend the City of Toronto Act, 2006 and the Municipal Act, 2001 in relation to codes of conduct.

The Committee intends to hold public hearings in London on Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Niagara Falls on Friday, July 4, 2025, in Barrie on Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Ottawa on Thursday, July 17, 2025, and in Thunder Bay on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

Interested people who wish to be considered to make an oral presentation to the Committee are required to register by:

2:00 p.m. (EDT) on Wednesday , June 25, 2025, for London and Niagara Falls ;

for and ; 2:00 p.m. (EDT) on Wednesday , July 2, 2025, for Barrie ;

for ; 2:00 p.m. (EDT) on Wednesday , July 9, 2025, for Ottawa ;

for ; 2:00 p.m. (EDT) on Wednesday , July 16, 2025, for Whitby ;

for ; 2:00 p.m. (EDT) on Wednesday , July 23, 2025, for Thunder Bay ;

Those who do not wish to make an oral presentation but wish to comment on the bill may send a written submission by 6:00 p.m. (EDT) on Monday, August 11, 2025.

To register or send a written submission, please visit the following link: ola.org/en/apply-committees.

An electronic version of the Bill is available on the Legislative Assembly website at ola.org.

The Committee will stream live from location when available. For the link to the webcast, and to find times and availability, please visit the Legislative Assembly website at ola.org.

Collect calls will be accepted.

Ces renseignements sont disponibles en français sur demande.

Laurie Scott, MPP, Chair, Tanzima Khan, Clerk, Whitney Block, Room 1405, Toronto, ON M7A 1A2, Telephone: 416-325-1036, Facsimile: 416-325-3505, TTY: 416-325-3538, E-mail: [email protected]