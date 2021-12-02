Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport GX models are equipped with the efficient Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter engine that delivers 155 horsepower and 150 lb-ft of torque and is paired with a Skyactiv-MT six-speed manual transmission, front-wheel drive, and G-Vectoring Control Plus. Optionally, both models are available with a Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission with manual-shift mode and sport mode.

Mazda3 GX comes standard with essential i-Activsense safety features that include Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and wide-angle rearview camera. Mazda Connected Services is complementary for two years, which provides the ability to monitor and control the state of the Mazda3 remotely by logging into the MyMazda app.

The stylish interior features an 8.8-inch center display with the latest Mazda Connect infotainment system that can be controlled with the multi-function commander knob. Other standard features include push button start, remote keyless illuminated entry, two front USB inputs, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, Mazda Harmonics eight-speaker sound system, digital meter-set with seven-inch LCD display, electronic parking brake, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and black cloth heated seats. The exterior provides LED lighting for the automatic on/off headlights, combination taillights, and daytime running lights, to go along with a matte finish front grille and silver finish 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels.

MAZDA3 / MAZDA3 SPORT GS

Available in hatchback or sedan, the performance of the Mazda3 GS is heightened with the Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine capable of 186 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque. The Mazda3 Sport pairs this with a standard six-speed manual transmission, while the Mazda3 sedan is available only with the quick-shifting six-speed automatic transmission, also available on the hatchback model.

The Mazda3 GS packs in a wide array of active safety features in addition to the equipment included on the GX. Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Smart City Brake Support Front, high-speed Smart Brake Support Front, Distance and Speed Alert, Pedestrian Detection, Forward Obstruction Warning, Lane-keep Assist System, Lane Departure Warning System, Driver Attention Alert, and High Beam Control are all included.

Other standard features included with the Mazda3 GS are heated exterior mirrors, automatic dual-zone climate controls, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, heated steering wheel, and a convenient rear seat centre armrest with cupholders.

Mazda's i-Activ all-wheel drive becomes an option starting with the Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport GS when paired with the automatic transmission, helping enhance the vehicle's performance on top of the FWD models. Mazda is introducing a new colour option to the Canadian market with Platinum Quartz Metallic available on Mazda3 GS models and above, replacing Titanium Flash Mica. In addition, Polymetal Grey Metallic, previously only available on the Mazda3 Sport, has been added to the colour palette for the Mazda3 sedan on GS models and above.

GS LUXURY PACKAGE

The Mazda3 and Mazda3 Sport GS Luxury Package adds equipment upgrades and premium touches such as black leatherette seats, 10-way power adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support, driver's seat memory function with 2 memory positions, reverse tilt-down function on the exterior mirrors, power moonroof, and auto-dimming interior rearview mirror.

MAZDA3 / MAZDA3 SPORT GT

The Mazda3 GT enhances the GS Luxury Package with Bose 12-speaker premium audio with aluminum speaker grilles, SiriusXM® Satellite Radio with three-month trial, Mazda Navigation System, paddle shifters, advanced keyless entry, Adaptive Front-lighting System, and automatic levelling headlights. Leather seats are available in black or Garnet Red for the hatchback, and the sedan offers black and Pure White, and Garnet Red available for the first time. The GT is equipped with 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels in a dark grey finish for the hatchback or light grey metallic for the sedan, and LED signature illumination headlights and taillights. Choosing Garnet Red leather will also include red accent stitching in the interior, exterior mirrors in Jet Black Mica, and black metallic 18-inch alloy wheels.

New standard items moved down from the 2021 GT Premium Package include a windshield wiper de-icer, frameless rearview mirror with auto-dimming, HomeLink® wireless control system, auto-dimming driver's side exterior mirror, and satin chrome accents on the steering wheel, push start button, and glove box lever.

Finally, this model is full equipped with Mazda's latest i-Activsense safety features which adds the 360° View Monitor with front and rear parking sensors, Traffic Sign Recognition, Smart City Brake Support Rear, Smart City Brake Support Rear Crossing, Traffic Jam Assist, and full-colour windshield-projected Active Driving Display. These safety systems help enhance driving around town and provide further peace of mind.

Mazda continues to receive strong interest from owners who prefer the confidence of shifting their own gears and is pleased to offer the Skyactiv-MT six-speed manual transmission on the Mazda3 2.5 S Premium hatchback FWD. Bose 12-speaker premium audio with aluminum speaker grilles,

MAZDA3 GT TURBO

The turbocharged Mazda3 will continue to be a favorite among driving enthusiasts looking for a modern hatchback or sedan with refined performance. The Mazda3 GT Turbo is powered by the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine delivering an impressive 250 horsepower and a robust 320 lb-ft of torque with premium 93 octane fuel paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and standard i-Activ AWD. With regular 87 octane fuel, the turbo engine is capable of 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. Mazda3 turbo models will continue to provide owners with a connected and engaging driving experience with either choice of fuel.

The Mazda3 GT Turbo shares all features with the Mazda3 GT and adds subtle exterior styling features including gloss black 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, gloss black heated door mirrors, gloss black front grille, larger tailpipes, and a "TURBO" badge. The Mazda3 GT Turbo sedan also receives a chrome lower front bumper accent to further help distinguish the model.

MSRP2 FOR THE 2022 MAZDA3 AND MAZDA3 SPORT IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model Drivetrain Sedan Hatchback Mazda3 GX (6MT) FWD $21,200 $22,200 Mazda3 GX FWD $22,500 $23,500 Mazda3 GS (6MT) FWD - $24,900 Mazda3 GS FWD $25,200 $26,200 AWD $27,200 $28,200 Mazda3 GS Luxury Package FWD $27,100 $28,100 AWD $29,100 $30,100 Mazda3 GT (6MT) FWD - $30,600 Mazda3 GT FWD $30,900 $31,900 AWD $32,900 $33,900 Mazda3 GT Turbo AWD $35,300 $36,300

PREMIUM COLOUR OPTIONS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $450 Machine Grey Metallic $300 Polymetal Grey Metallic $200 Snowflake White Pearl $200 Pure White Leather interior $200 Garnet Red Leather interior $200

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

1 MSRP does not include $1,750 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Retailers set actual sale prices. 2 MSRP does not include $1,750 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Retailers set actual sale prices.

