The MX-30 can easily be the ideal companion for daily commuting with an estimated range of 161 kilometres 2 on a full charge. Designed to meet the needs of most urban residents, MX-30 is equipped with a 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery that helps maintain its superb driving dynamics and allow for a lower environmental impact.

Whether on the road or at home, charging will easily fit into owners' daily life. Mazda has partnered with ChargePoint, one of the world's largest charging networks to give MX-30 owners a $500 charging credit3 that can be used for public charging or toward the purchase of an in-home ChargePoint Level 2 charger.

DISTINCTIVE DESIGN

MX-30 embodies a new "Human Modern" concept that pushes the boundaries of Kodo design philosophy even further. Standing apart from most EVs, MX-30 features a variation of the brand's signature wing front grille that emphasizes its deeply sculpted headlights. This helps allow the electric crossover to look and feel familiar to Mazda vehicles. MX-30's D-pillar features a new "Mazda" badge that comes in black as standard or in silver for the upper trim level. All-new, multi-tone premium exterior colour options distinguish the EV by highlighting the coupe-like roof line while also helping make the vehicle's appearance feel more solid and grounded. With this option, the body colour is available in Polymetal Grey, Ceramic Metallic, or Soul Red Crystal.

Another unique feature for MX-30 is the freestyle doors, which when fully opened helps achieve a feeling of openness and freedom. Opening the front door reveals a latch to easily access the rear doors and allow entry to the back seats. The front seats can be conveniently adjusted by front occupants with traditional seat controls or new power controls on the back of the driver's seat for rear occupants sitting behind the driver.

Quality craftsmanship, the balance of different materials, and a layout designed around the driver are all familiar to Mazda vehicles. The MX-30's interior maintains a warm and inviting feeling while also using thoughtfully-sourced, environmentally friendly materials. The interior uses cork to blend modern warmth with heritage sentiments by paying homage to Mazda's origin as a cork manufacture over 100 years ago. Cork is also one of the most sustainable materials available, as it can be harvested without harming the donor trees. Mirroring the openness of the freestyle doors, the configuration of an EV allowed Mazda designers to take a unique approach when creating the floating center console with surrounding cork accents. This floating design allows for additional storage space and neatly tucks away the standard two USB audio inputs and available 150W AC power outlet. Also positioned here are the electronic shifter along with the multi-function commander knob and shortcut buttons that will allow occupants to safely operate the Mazda Connect infotainment system while the vehicle is in motion. In front of this layout is a new seven-inch touchscreen that provides access to the climate control. The touchscreen is flanked on either side by tactile push buttons that also operate the climate control.

The interior is two-tone with standard black/grey cloth upholstery. Pure White leatherette seats contrasted by grey fabric or Vintage Brown with black fabric are available. The fabric in both options use 20% recycled threads. The door trims use recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles while the door grips also feature cork.

DRIVING EXPERIENCE

Mazda's all-new electrification technology, called e-Skyactiv EV, further enhances the human-centric approach for driving dynamics and handling of a Mazda vehicle. Powered by a 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, the front-wheel drive 80.9 kW electric motor will deliver an output of 107 kW (143 horsepower) and a maximum torque of 271 Nm (200 lb-ft), providing a smooth and connected feeling that helps enhance confidence for the driver. The battery pack is developed with MX-30's natural driving experience in mind, and is mounted under the floor in a flat, modular arrangement with a thin cooling system to keep the battery operating at the right temperature for optimal performance. This positioning also supports the vehicle's low center of gravity.

MX-30 may feature a powertrain unique to the current Mazda lineup, but it maintains a driver and vehicle connection that supports a natural driving feel. New electric G-Vectoring Control Plus (e-GVC Plus), standard on all MX-30 models, uses electric motor torque adjustments to control vehicle load and help provide natural and consistent handling. Steering wheel paddles, also standard, allow the driver to adjust the level of regenerative braking to match the driving situation. Alongside physical and visual responses, audible feedback is just as important to help the driver's senses feel linked to how the vehicle is operating. Since an electric motor has a much quieter tone, Mazda's new EV sound generates audible feedback that is in sync with the electric motor and provides a familiar connection for a natural driving experience.

CHARGING THE MX-30 EV

MX-30 owners will have multiple options to stay charged, by plugging-in at home or while traveling around town with access to public Level 2 and Level 3 DC fast charging solutions. The 35.5 kWh battery can be charged from 20% to 80% within approximately 36 minutes with a Level 3: DC 50 kW fast charger, 2 hours and 50 minutes with a Level 2: AC 240V / 30 amps charger, or 13 hours and 40 minutes with a Level 1: AC 120V / 15 amps charger4. When plugged-in, an indicator light will show the charging status. While Mazda is confident with the performance of the battery, an eight-year, or 160,000-kilometre warranty, is included to help add peace of mind. The two-year trial subscription to Mazda Connected Services also allows owners to remotely monitor and control the state of the MX-30 through the MyMazda App. This includes remote start / stop charging and checking battery levels, in addition to features such as remotely setting the climate control or locking the doors.

MAZDA MX-30 GS

The 2022 Mazda MX-30 GS trim is well-appointed with many standard features that occupants will further enjoy and have peace of mind with the ownership of this electric crossover. The 8.8-inch large center display features the latest Mazda Connect™ system with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, and Mazda Harmonic Acoustics with 8 speakers. All MX-30 models offer many i-Activsense safety features including Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Smart City Brake Support Front, forward-sensing Pedestrian Detection, Smart Brake Support Front, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, and High Beam Control. Mazda's windshield-projected Active Driving Display, Traffic Sign Recognition system, navigation system, advanced keyless entry, and a complimentary three-month trial of SiriusXM™ satellite radio with 5-year subscription of SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link® services are also standard on all MX-30 models.

Drivers and occupants will appreciate the heated front seats and steering wheel, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and heated door mirrors with turn signal lamps. Additionally, the seven-inch digital gauge display, eight-way adjustable driver seat, rearview camera with rear parking sensors, 18-inch silver finish aluminum alloy wheels, full LED lighting system, gloss black front grille, and grille shutters are among the many standard features. MX-30 GS is available in Arctic White, Machine Grey Metallic, Polymetal Grey Metallic or Jet Black Mica as single-tone exterior paint options.

MX-30 GT

The 2022 Mazda MX-30 EV is available in top GT trim that introduces all-new i-Activsense safety features and elevates the sophisticated feeling of the electric vehicle. Blind Spot Assist enhances Blind Spot Monitoring by providing steering assist to help keep the vehicle in its own lane if the driver attempts to change lanes while another vehicle is detected in the blind spot. When travelling at speeds below 10 km/h (6 mph), Front Cross Traffic Alert produces an audible and visual alert on the instrument panel to help warn the driver when the front facing camera detects vehicles approaching from the front left or right side of the vehicle at speeds above 5 km/h (3 mph).

The GT trim further enhances the vehicle with the Bose 12-speaker premium audio, power moonroof, 360° View Monitor with front parking sensors, memory driver's seat (2 positions), and power folding exterior mirrors linked to memory seat function. The rearview camera display includes dynamic lines while the auto-dimming rearview mirror adds HomeLink and the cargo area adds a convenient light. The 18-inch aluminum alloy wheel are finished with a bright silver colour. The leatherette seats are available in either Pure White with gray fabric or Vintage Brown with black fabric, with both options still featuring fabric using 20% recycled threads. MX-30 GT is available with single-tone exterior paint in Jet Black Mica or Arctic White, and premium paint colours Machine Grey Metallic, Ceramic Metallic, or Polymetal Grey Metallic are also available. A new multi-tone colour option is also available in Ceramic Metallic, Polymetal Grey Metallic or Soul Red Crystal Metallic.

MSRP5 FOR THE 2022 MX-30 EV IS AS FOLLOWS:

MX-30 GS $42,150 MX-30 GT $47,150

PREMIUM PAINT COLOURS:

Polymetal Grey Metallic $200 Ceramic Metallic $200 Machine Grey Metallic $300 Polymetal Grey Multi-Tone $650 Ceramic Metallic Multi-Tone $650 Soul Red Crystal Multi-Tone $900

