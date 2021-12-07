2022 Mazda CX-9: Pricing and Packaging

CX-9 GS

As standard, all CX-9 models are powered by the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission with manual and sport modes. The CX-9 delivers an impressive 250 horsepower and a robust 320 lb-ft of torque with premium 93 octane fuel, and 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque with regular 87 octane fuel.

CX-9 also includes standard i-Activ AWD, which enhances driving dynamics, handling, and vehicle control, allowing the driver to enjoy the experience on most terrains and conditions. Mazda's predictive i-Activ AWD system continuously monitors an array of sensors in the vehicle and shifts power to the appropriate wheels, providing drivers a near instant response to inputs. In addition, all CX-9 models are equipped with G-Vectoring Control Plus and Off-Road Traction Assist.

Helping keep the driver and passengers safe, CX-9 GS is well-equipped with an array of standard i-Activsense safety features such as Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Smart City Brake Support Front, Smart Brake Support Front, Pedestrian Detection, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist.

The CX-9 GS is a seven-passenger crossover SUV with slide and tilt bench style seating for the second row, which includes an armrest with cup holders. Every CX-9 model includes complimentary Mazda Connected Services for two years, providing the ability for the customer to monitor and control the state of the vehicle remotely by logging into the MyMazda app. A focal point of the well-appointed interior is the 10.25" full-colour center display with the latest Mazda Connect infotainment system that can be controlled with the multi-function commander knob and is integrated with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™. Other standard features include heated front seats, push button start, remote keyless entry system, leather-wrapped shifter and steering wheel with mounted audio, Bluetooth, and cruise control buttons, dual front USB inputs, six-speaker sound system, three-zone automatic climate control, black cloth seats with eight-way power driver's seat and lumbar support, four-way manual adjustable passenger seat, electronic parking brake, rearview camera, and rear side and liftgate window privacy glass.

The exterior of the CX-9 GS showcases dark grey metallic 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, bright finish front grille, automatic on/off LED headlights with High Beam Control and auto levelling, heated door mirrors with integrated LED turn signals, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, rear roof spoiler, roof-mounted shark fin antenna, and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

CX-9 GS-L

The CX-9 GS-L includes upgrades for all parts of the vehicle and for all occupants to enjoy. The exterior benefits from larger 20-inch silver metallic alloy wheels, LED fog lights, front wiper de-icer, power rear liftgate, and power moonroof. The interior upgrades focus on the seating with black or sand colour leather first and second-row seats, 10-way power driver's seat with lumbar support, four-way power passenger's seat, two USB charging ports in the second row, and heated second row seats. The second-row slide and tilt function is also updated for this model with a one-touch switch for power operated access to the third row. Other additions include a heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging (Qi), Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and rear centre armrest with integrated storage.

CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS PACKAGE

The optional Captain's Chairs Package can be equipped on CX-9 GS-L models to create a different seating layout. With this package, the second-row seating configuration changes to two-seating capacity captain's chairs with armrest and center pass through.

CX-9 GT

The CX-9 GT builds off the features in the GS-L model and adds hands-free power rear liftgate, LED front and rear signature lighting, and body-colour automatic power-folder door mirrors. CX-9 GT also has the option to configure the heated second-row seats as either bench seating or captain's chairs with armrest and center pass through with a choice between black or sand colour leather first and second-row seats. Additional safety features include 360° View Monitor, front and rear parking sensors, Active Driving Display with Traffic Sign Recognition, Mazda Navigation, Adaptive Front-lighting System, Smart City Brake Support Rear, and Driver Attention Alert. Audio and connectivity features are upgraded with a Bose® premium sound system with 12 speakers, SiriusXM™ Satellite Radio with three-month trial subscription, five-year complimentary SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link® services that provides current information for traffic, weather, sports scores, and fuel prices. Other additional features for comfort and convenience include ventilated front seats, 8-way power passenger seat with lumbar support, driver's seat position memory with 2 settings, HomeLink® wireless control system, rear door sunshades, LED interior illumination, and digital meter set with 7-inch LCD display.

CX-9 KURO EDITION

Following its continued success, the CX-9 Kuro Edition returns for the 2022 model year as a six-passenger mid-size crossover with heated second-row captain's chairs with armrest and center pass through. Kuro Edition models can be identified by Polymetal Grey or Jet Black exterior paint colour that is accentuated by black metallic 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels, gloss black front grille, gloss black automatic power-folding door mirrors and chrome accents on the lower molding. Inside, CX-9 Kuro Edition features Garnet Red leather seats with aluminum interior trim, LED door pocket illumination, LED door pull handles, overhead LED illumination, and black metallic accents on the dash, door panels, and handle bezels.

CX-9 SIGNATURE

As the highest model offering, CX-9 Signature expands on the features in the GT and elevates the experience with offerings exclusive to the Signature model. The heated second-row captain's chairs provide a first-class feel with a premium center console with armrest storage compartment like the first row, which provides convenient access to the heated seat buttons and cupholders. The rich interior includes Nappa leather first and second-row seats, which is available in either Deep Chestnut or Pure White. The first and second-row seats have a unique quilting and piping that add to the elegance of the CX-9 Signature. Other styling details include Santos Rosewood interior trim, patterned aluminum on the dash and door handle bezels, unique stitching on the steering wheel, and a frameless rearview mirror. The exterior upgrades include 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels with a brilliant silver finish, a titanium gray metallic finished front grille with signature grille illumination, larger dual exhaust pipes, and a Signature badge affixed to the liftgate to complete the masterpiece.

MSRP2 FOR THE 2022 MAZDA CX-9 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model i-Activ All-Wheel Drive CX-9 GS $40,950 CX-9 GS-L $44,700 CX-9 GS-L Captain's Chairs Package $45,000 CX-9 GT $49,950 CX-9 GT Captain's Chairs Package $50,250 CX-9 Kuro Edition $51,450 CX-9 Signature $52,850

PREMIUM COLOUR OPTIONS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $450 Machine Grey Metallic $300 Snowflake White Pearl Mica $200 Polymetal Grey Metallic $200 Sand Leather interior $200 Pure White Nappa leather interior $200

______________ 2 MSRP does not include $1,950 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Retailers set actual sale prices.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]