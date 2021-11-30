2022 Mazda CX-5: Pricing and Packaging

The CX-5 is an important vehicle for Mazda and has earned high praise by many, which has helped it become the brand's best-selling vehicle in Canada. By providing measured updates to the CX-5, Mazda is focused on deepening the bond with its owners who have strong values in design, driving dynamics and safety. In receiving enhancements based on Mazda's latest generation Kodo design ethos, the CX-5 is ensuring it will continue to attract customers alongside new Mazda vehicles for years to come. Mazda designers focused on refining the front and rear ends, opting to minimize character lines in favor of reflective body surfaces that create a distinguished and elegant appearance. The front adopts a new bumper and new signature wing that extends outward from the front grille, which is also updated with a three-dimensional texture. The rear features new bumper and tailgate designs that are complemented by larger dual tailpipes. The headlights and taillights receive significant design changes with each lamp featuring a pair of horizontally spaced, rectangular LED lights that create a sleek, eye-catching expression.

Complementing the elegant design, the driving dynamics and ride quality of the 2022 CX-5 have evolved with updates to the seats, body, and suspension that were previously introduced in Mazda's recent vehicles. The seats are redesigned to help provide the driver and the vehicle's occupants with greater stability to help create a natural and comfortable experience. The driver will appreciate smooth acceleration with a more responsive six-speed automatic transmission. Updates to the suspension include improvements to the dampening control structure and increased frame rigidity, which will help suppress unpleasant vibrations and reduce road noise to help provide a quieter cabin and higher quality of ride comfort. Overall, these enhancements will help the driver feel more connected to the enjoyable driving experience.

CX-5 GX

The CX-5 GX features Mazda's Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine. This efficient powertrain can deliver up to 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque with any fuel grade and is paired with a quick-shifting six-speed automatic transmission with manual mode and sport mode. All CX-5 models will continue to be equipped with G-Vectoring Control Plus and will now have the latest i-Activ AWD system as standard, which enhances performance by focusing on improved driving dynamics, handling, and vehicle control that help the driver enjoy the experience on most terrains or in most conditions. Engaging driving dynamics are engineered into every aspect of vehicle development to help create a connection between car and driver. Mazda's unique i-Activ AWD system continuously monitors weight distribution and shifts power to the appropriate wheels, providing drivers a near instant response to inputs.

CX-5 is complete with many i-Activsense safety features as standard, including Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Smart Brake Support Front, Smart City Brake Support Front with Pedestrian Detection, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist.

In addition to the exterior design updates for the 2022 model year, CX-5 will showcase a new design silver metallic 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels. Other features include automatic on/off LED headlights with High Beam Control, rear roof spoiler, and automatic rain-sensing windshield wipers.

The CX-5 has been well-appointed at the standard level to help ensure the driver and its occupants have a driving experience that exceeds their expectations. Every CX-5 model includes complimentary Mazda Connected Services for two years, providing the ability to monitor and control the state of the CX-5 remotely by logging into the MyMazda app. The 10.25" center display features the latest Mazda Connect infotainment system that can be controlled with the multi-function commander knob and is integrated with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™. Other standard features include push button start, remote keyless entry system, steering wheel-mounted Bluetooth® and audio controls and cruise control buttons, dual front USB inputs, four-speaker sound system, heated black cloth seats with six-way manual adjustable driver's seat and four-way manual adjustable passenger seat, electronic parking brake, rearview camera, air conditioning with manual climate controls, power door locks, power windows with one-touch automatic up/down, and rear privacy glass.

CX-5 GS

Moving up to the CX-5 GS adds more conveniences for the owner such as auto-leveling headlights, power rear liftgate, windshield wiper de-icer, and Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry. The seats are upgraded to black leatherette with Grand Lux Suede® inserts, and the driver's seat receives six-way power adjustability with manual lumbar support while the passenger has six-way manual adjustability. Other driver-oriented upgrades include a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, heated steering wheel, and auto-dimming interior rearview mirror. All occupants will enjoy the six-speaker sound system with rear passengers benefiting from the rear seat center armrest with integrated storage and cupholders, and two additional USB ports easily accessible.

CX-5 GS COMFORT PACKAGE

The CX-5 GS Comfort Package will add a power moonroof and dual-zone automatic climate control, along with 19-inch alloy wheels featuring machined spokes with polished finish and dark painted pockets, and advanced keyless entry. Rear seat air conditioning vents and a reversible trunk board in the cargo area add extra functionality and convenience behind the front seat.

CX-5 KURO EDITION

Following a successful debut in the previous model year, Mazda will continue to offer the Kuro Edition for the 2022 CX-5. The exterior colour palette for the CX-5 Kuro Edition has been expanded with the addition of Snowflake White Pearl and Soul Red Crystal now available. When optioned with Polymetal Grey Metallic or Jet Black Mica, the CX-5 Kuro Edition is the only way for owners to receive the Garnet Red leather interior. Black leather available for all four available exterior colours. The Kuro Edition will also feature black metallic 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels with matching gloss black side mirrors and front signature wing. The leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter has red stitching that is complemented with gloss black instrument panel and door trim styling.

The CX-5 Kuro Edition also introduces Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive), which enables the driver to select the most appropriate drive mode to optimize driving capability with one touch of a switch. Mi-Drive will feature Normal, Off-Road, and Sport Modes. In addition, CX-5 Kuro Edition also receives a seven-inch LCD multi-information gauge display, 10-way power driver's seat with power lumbar support, memory driver's seat with 2 memory settings, and 6-way power passenger's seat.

CX-5 GT

Building off the CX-5 GS Comfort Package, the CX-5 GT adds front and rear signature lighting and combination taillights with Adaptive Front-lighting System, and automatic power folding exterior mirrors. Inside the cabin, occupants are treated to a Bose® Premium Sound System with 10 speakers, SiriusXM® satellite radio with three-month trial, SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link® services with complimentary 5-year subscription, full-colour windshield-projected Active Driving Display with Traffic Sign Recognition, Mazda navigation system, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, Qi wireless phone charging, and HomeLink® wireless control system.

CX-5 SPORT DESIGN

The new CX-5 Sport Design trim offers contemporary styling, appealing to performance-minded enthusiasts. The exterior features sleek finishes throughout to support an athletic look with a gloss black front grille, signature wing, door mirrors, lower bumper, wheel arches, and rocker molding. Inside the grille, an exclusive design accent is finished in Classic Red, originally used on the first-generation MX-5 Miata, connecting the CX-5 back to Mazda's heritage of celebrating the driving experience. Completing the theme are black metallic finish 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels and a turbo badge on the rear liftgate. The interior features black leather seats that are complemented with red accents and stitching on the instrument panel, door trim, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and shifter.

In addition to design updates for the 2022 CX-5, the available Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine will receive performance improvements. With premium 93 octane fuel, the turbocharged engine can now deliver 256 horsepower, which is an increase of six horsepower from the previous model year, and 320 lb-ft of torque. On regular 87 octane fuel, the engine will provide 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. Turbo models also receive paddle shifters to enhance the driving experience.

CX-5 SIGNATURE

Elevating to the CX-5 Signature model, thoughtful design changes were made to help make the CX-5 feel more elegant. The cladding on the exterior of this model adopts the same unified colour scheme as the rest of the body and will be contrasted by bright silver finish 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels with matching front grille and signature wing. A Signature badge is also on the rear liftgate to help further differentiate the highest model.

The interior is appointed with premium quality materials such as Cocoa Nappa leather and genuine Abachi wood trim on the dash and door panels. The bright silver finish is also found throughout, which is highlighted by LED interior lighting and ambient foot illumination. Satin chrome plated glove box level and power seat switches, black headliner, frameless rearview mirror, and unique steering wheel stitching detail are among other sophisticated styling elements found in the cabin of the CX-5 Signature.

Finally, this model is full equipped with Mazda's latest i-Activsense safety features which add the 360° View Monitor with front and rear parking sensors, Smart City Brake Support Rear, Traffic Jam Assist, and Driver Attention Alert. These safety systems help enhance driving around town and provide further peace of mind.

MSRP2 FOR THE 2022 MAZDA CX-5 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model i-Activ All-Wheel Drive CX-5 GX $30,200 CX-5 GS $33,900 CX-5 GS Comfort Package $36,000 CX-5 Kuro Edition $37,700 CX-5 GT $38,950 CX-5 Sport Design $40,150 CX-5 Sport Design Turbo $42,350 CX-5 Signature $43,350

PREMIUM COLOUR OPTIONS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $450 Machine Grey Metallic $300 Snowflake White Pearl Mica $200 Polymetal Grey Metallic $200 Black Leather interior with Red Stitching $200 Pure White Leather interior $200

