2022 Mazda CX-30: Pricing and Packaging

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) is starting off the New Year with updates for the 2022 Mazda CX-30. Designed to inspire creativity with the freedom to go anywhere, the 2022 CX-30 will further those motivations with standard i-Activ all-wheel drive, which enhances the crossover's performance. Already recognized for blending quality craftsmanship, sleek styling, and natural dynamic driving, new colour options and a new technology package provide great additions to the crossover's offerings. The naturally aspirated and turbocharged 2022 CX-30 models will begin to arrive in dealerships next month.

___________________________________ 1 MSRP does not include $1,950 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Retailers set actual sale prices.

CX-30 GX

New for 2022, CX-30 now comes with the latest i-Activ AWD system as standard, which enhances performance by focusing on improved driving dynamics, handling, and vehicle control that help the driver enjoy the experience on most terrains or in most conditions. Engaging driving dynamics are engineered into every aspect of vehicle development to help create a connection between car and driver. Mazda's unique i-Activ AWD system continuously monitors weight distribution and shifts power to the appropriate wheels, providing drivers a near instant response to inputs. In addition, all CX-30 models are equipped with G-Vectoring Control Plus and Off-Road Traction Assist as standard.

The CX-30 GX features Mazda's Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine. This efficient powertrain delivers 155 horsepower and 150 lb-ft of torque on regular 87 octane fuel and is paired with a quick-shifting six-speed automatic transmission with manual mode and sport mode. Standard i-Activsense safety features include Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. Mazda Connected Services is complementary for two years, which provides the owner with the ability to monitor and control the state of the CX-30 remotely by logging into the MyMazda app.

The well-appointed interior features an 8.8-inch center display with the latest Mazda Connect infotainment system that can be controlled with the multi-function commander knob and is integrated with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™. Other amenities include a Mazda Harmonic Acoustics eight-speaker sound system, dual USB inputs, seven-inch LCD multi-information gauge display, push button start, remote keyless illuminated entry system, black cloth seats, rearview camera, manual climate control with air conditioning, electronic parking brake, rear armrest with cup holders, and heated seats.

The stylish exterior of the CX-30 includes automatic on/off LED headlights, taillights, and daytime running lights, power exterior mirrors with integrated turn signal indicators, black rear roof spoiler, dark grey metallic 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels, matte finish front grille, and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

CX-30 GS

The GS model receives the Skyactiv-G 2.5L engine which is rated at 186 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque. New for 2022, Platinum Quartz Metallic paint option is available on CX-30 GS and GT models.

Building upon all the standard features, the CX-30 GS features Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Smart Brake Support Front, Smart City Brake Support Front, Pedestrian Detection, Forward Obstruction Warning, High Beam Control, and Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist to help owners drive with added confidence and safety. Notable upgrades include leather-wrapped shifter and steering wheel with mounted audio, Bluetooth, and cruise control buttons, heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear passenger vents, heated exterior mirrors, silver metallic 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, and rear privacy glass.

CX-30 GS LUXURY PACKAGE

The CX-30 GS Luxury Package upgrades the GS with black or greige leatherette seats, and the driver's seat adds 10-way power adjustability, lumbar support, and seat memory. Other features include a power moonroof, auto-dimming interior rearview mirror, and the door mirrors add memory positioning and tilt when in reverse for enhanced visibility while parking.

CX-30 GT

The GT model elevates the CX-30 with many notable updates. Safety is enhanced with Smart Brake Support Rear, Smart Brake Support Rear Crossing, rear parking sensors, windshield-projected Active Driving Display with Traffic Sign Recognition, and Adaptive Front-lighting System. Occupants will enjoy the Bose® 12-speaker premium audio, leather seats available in black, Pure White, or Garnet Red, Mazda Navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio with three-month trial, and five-year SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link® services subscription that provides current information for traffic, weather, sports scores, and local fuel prices. Paddle shifters are also equipped on the steering wheel, helping further the connected feeling the driver has with the CX-30. Other features include a front wiper de-icer, driver's side auto-dimming exterior mirror, frameless rearview mirror with auto-dimming and HomeLink® wireless control system, advanced keyless entry system, power liftgate, gunmetal 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, LED signature illumination headlights and taillights, and gloss black front grille.

CX-30 GT ADVANCED VISIBILITY PACKAGE

New for 2022, the CX-30 GT offers the Advanced Visibility Package, which enhances safety around the vehicle in a range of situations. The 360º View Monitor helps provide additional visibility around the vehicle when parking, and front parking sensors are added to add a further level of confidence in tight situations. Traffic Jam Assist is also added, which enhances Mazda Radar Cruise Control by providing steering inputs at speeds under 65 km/h, helping to alleviate the stress of commuting for drivers.

CX-30 GT TURBO

Taking a step up to the CX-30 GT Turbo enhances the performance of the crossover with an inspiring powertrain. The CX-30 GT Turbo is powered by the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine delivering a 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque with premium 93 octane fuel paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. With regular 87 octane fuel, the turbo engine is capable of 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque.

In addition to all the features equipped on the GT Advanced Visibility Package, the CX-30 GT Turbo features black metallic 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, heated door mirrors finished in Jet Black Mica, a "TURBO" badge on the liftgate, and larger dual exhaust outlets.

MSRP2 FOR THE 2022 MAZDA CX-30 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model i-Activ All-Wheel Drive CX-30 GX $26,100 CX-30 GS $29,100 CX-30 GS Luxury Package $31,300 CX-30 GT $34,500 CX-30 GT Advanced Visibility Package $35,300 CX-30 GT Turbo $37,700

PREMIUM COLOUR OPTIONS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $450 Machine Grey Metallic $300 Polymetal Grey Metallic $200 Snowflake White Pearl $200 Greige Leatherette interior $200 Pure White Leather interior $200 Garnet Red Leather interior $200

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

