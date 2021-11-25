2022 Mazda CX-3: Bold Style Meets City Smarts

For 2022, the CX-3 continues to improve on previously established characteristics of quality and refinement. New standard features and refined colour updates will not only appeal to drivers who are particularly design-conscious, but will also make a big impression on a wider selection of customers.

The Mazda CX-3 will continue to be offered with the Skyactiv-G 2.0L gasoline engine, with a total output of 148 horsepower and 146 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with standard front-wheel drive and paired with a smooth-shifting Skyactiv-MT six-speed manual transmission, the CX-3 GX provides an engaging driving experience every time you get behind the wheel. Mazda's quick-shifting Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission with manual-shift mode and Sport mode, and predictive i-Activ AWD are also available on the CX-3.

The CX-3 GX feature list brings a mix of style and substance, and benefits from new standard equipment. Rain-sensing wipers and automatic on/off headlamps are now standard, previously available on the GS trim. Other standard features include G-Vectoring Control Plus, seven-inch touchscreen display with Mazda ConnectTM, Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio and a six-speaker audio system. These features can be safely accessed through the multi-function commander knob or steering wheel mounted controls. Other premium standard features include electronic parking brake with auto-hold feature, push button start, remote keyless illuminated entry system, power windows with one-touch automatic up/down feature for the driver side and cloth seats.

i-Activsense safety features essential for navigating the busy city, including Smart City Brake Support, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and a wide-angle rearview camera, are all standard safety features on the 2022 CX-3 GX.

Stepping up to the CX-3 GS, standard premium touches and convenience features are found inside and out. In the cabin, occupants are treated to premium grade cloth upholstery, heated front seats, passenger seat lifter, and rear seat centre armrest with cupholders. Drivers can enjoy a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather-wrapped shift knob, and conveniences like heated exterior mirrors and automatic climate controls. On the exterior, the GS also receives 16-inch alloy wheels, piano-black pillar garnish, and silver front grille. A new colour, Platinum Quartz Metallic, achieves a fine quality feel with the semi-translucence of quartz accentuating a fine, silky white colour.

The CX-3 GS offers a choice of packages for the discerning customer, each featuring a selection of high-quality, stylish features. The Custom Appearance Package includes Pure White leatherette upholstery with brown suede inserts on the front seats, dash, and door panels, unique 16-inch alloy wheels, black exterior mirrors, and an understated black front grille design that brings greater depth and distinction.

For a different look and feel, the GS Luxury Package is available as a classic premium alternative to the Custom Appearance Package. The Luxury Package features black leatherette upholstery with premium cloth inserts and adds a one-touch power moonroof. Unique stitching detail is found on black front and rear door armrests and soft-touch side console panel, and dark grey front and rear door inserts and soft-touch dash panel decoration. Satin chrome vent bezels and inner door handles add a little extra dash of contrast. New for 2022, exterior lighting is upgraded with automatic levelling LED headlights with Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS) and LED rear combination lights with signature lighting elements. Both packages for CX-3 GS require the addition of i-Activ AWD.

CX-3 GT brings together all the premium features and design touches, adding leather upholstery in black or Pure White, 10-way power adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support, grey front and rear door trim inserts in Grand Luxe Suede®, and other unique interior decoration and stitching details. On the exterior, the CX-3 GT now receives brilliant black paint on the lower exterior cladding, providing a modern, sleek look around the 18-inch alloy wheels. Interior comfort and convenience features include advanced keyless entry, auto-dimming rearview mirror, navigation system, Bose® premium audio with 7 speakers, SiriusXM™ Satellite Radio (with complimentary 3-month subscription), and wireless Apple CarPlay™.

No safety measures are spared in the CX-3 GT, where the full range of i-Activsense safety features is standard. Mazda Radar Cruise Control with stop and go function is helpful for extended drives or congested commutes. Smart Brake Support Front, Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Control System, colour Active Driving Display, and Traffic Sign Recognition are all included for additional driver and passenger peace of mind.

MSRP1 FOR THE 2022 MAZDA CX-3 IS AS FOLLOWS:



Front-Wheel Drive i-Activ All-Wheel

Drive GX 6MT $21,800 - GX 6AT $23,100 - GS $24,150 $26,150 GS Custom Appearance

Package - $26,650 GS Luxury Package - $27,950 GT - $31,800

PREMIUM COLOUR OPTIONS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $450 Machine Gray Metallic $300 Snowflake White Pearl $200 Ceramic Metallic $200 Polymetal Grey Metallic $200 Pure White Leather $200

